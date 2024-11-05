Dairy State Dispatch: Let's Check in on Where Wisconsin Stands (So Far)
Joy Behar Declares She Would Rather Die Than Have a Republican Save Her...
Even Cooper Doesn't Buy It: Amy Klobuchar Says SO MANY Conservatives Have Told...
AOC Thinks Voting for Kamala Harris Will Control the Weather in New York
Manhattan Mayhem as Democrats Face Off Against Vengeful Squirrels and Raccoons on Election...
The Real Life 'Tony Stark' Proclaims Men Are Coming to Save America with...
BOOM: Insurrection Barbie Reminds Us Why We Need to Vote Trump for Our...
COPIUM Alert: Former WH Comms Director Ignores Reality, Says Trump Failed to Expand...
Obama Lackey Ben Rhodes Wants Us All to Know Kamala Really Stepped Up...
J.D. Vance's Dog Atlas Turns One and Wants Us All to Go Vote...
James Woods Takes 'Catastrophe' Kamala Harris APART Point by Point in EPIC Post...
Quick, Call Rep. Hank Johnson! Guam Didn't Capsize, but Does Flip Republican for...
Bro, Take the L! Tim Miller Comes Back for Another WHOOPING from Megyn...
Tears of Soy: Kamala-Voting Dad Gets Emotional Over Young Daughters' Future Abortions

RUN A PICK SIX! Tim Walz Tried a 'Game Day' Tweet for Election Day and That Did NOT Go Well, LOL

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  1:35 PM on November 05, 2024
ImgFlip

We're not sure why Democrat Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz keeps trying to pretend that he knows anything about sports, but we suppose, at this point, he's committed to the bit, so he really doesn't have much choice. 

Advertisement

Obviously, no one is buying it. Walz has shown, time and again, that he knows less about football than many people who have never even watched a game (let alone claimed to be a coach). He has continually stepped on rakes for not even understanding the basic terminology of the game

But this morning, Walz was ready for one last ditch effort, a Hail Mary if you will. 

(Someone might need to explain to him what a Hail Mary is.)

Get ready, folks. Because, according to Walz, it's 'game day.'

Uh-oh. You don't need to be Jimmy the Greek to guess how this went for him. 

Let the mockery commence! 

HAHAHA. 

It's the 9th quarter and Walz is ready for a power play. 

Survey says? He almost certainly did not. 

Yay, sportsball! 

Recommended

Buck Sexton Noticed Something Very TELLING on Rachel Maddow's Show the Night Before the Election and LOL
Sam J.
Advertisement

LOL. OK, we don't know if anyone can top that. 

Hilarious sports references aside, most people were just tired of Walz overall and his ridiculous jazz hands and leg kicks.

You couldn't make up a parody of masculinity bigger than Walz if you tried. 

Not coincidentally, Harris was the worst VP choice since Joe Biden. 

We haven't seen a line of succession that bad since the Roman Year of the Five Emperors. 

Cackling idiot goofballs. That works. 

Advertisement

The Joker and The Penguin, maybe? You can decide which one is which. 

Remember when Walz and many other 'White Dudes for Harris' tried to claim that J.D. Vance was too 'weird'? 

We remember. That didn't go well either. It just earned them the 'Vance Face.'

LOL. We will never get tired of that look. 

True on all three counts. 

Democrats called us garbage people. Well, they're about to find out how good we are at that. 

But it only happens if you VOTE, America.

Vote to send fake 'coach' Tim Walz back to Minnesota and vote to send empty suit Kamala Harris back to ... well, we don't honestly care where she goes back to, just as long as it's not back to the White House. 

Tags: ELECTION DAY FAIL FOOTBALL 2024 ELECTION TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Buck Sexton Noticed Something Very TELLING on Rachel Maddow's Show the Night Before the Election and LOL
Sam J.
Dairy State Dispatch: Let's Check in on Where Wisconsin Stands (So Far)
Amy Curtis
Joy Behar Declares She Would Rather Die Than Have a Republican Save Her Life
justmindy
James Woods Takes 'Catastrophe' Kamala Harris APART Point by Point in EPIC Post on Why He Voted TRUMP
Sam J.
Even Cooper Doesn't Buy It: Amy Klobuchar Says SO MANY Conservatives Have Told Her They're Voting Kamala
Sam J.
AOC Thinks Voting for Kamala Harris Will Control the Weather in New York
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Buck Sexton Noticed Something Very TELLING on Rachel Maddow's Show the Night Before the Election and LOL Sam J.
Advertisement