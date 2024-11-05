RUN A PICK SIX! Tim Walz Tried a 'Game Day' Tweet for Election Day and That Did NOT Go Well, LOL

We're not sure why Democrat Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz keeps trying to pretend that he knows anything about sports, but we suppose, at this point, he's committed to the bit, so he really doesn't have much choice.

Obviously, no one is buying it. Walz has shown, time and again, that he knows less about football than many people who have never even watched a game (let alone claimed to be a coach). He has continually stepped on rakes for not even understanding the basic terminology of the game.

But this morning, Walz was ready for one last ditch effort, a Hail Mary if you will.

(Someone might need to explain to him what a Hail Mary is.)

Get ready, folks. Because, according to Walz, it's 'game day.'

Uh-oh. You don't need to be Jimmy the Greek to guess how this went for him.

Let the mockery commence!

Tim Walz is running a pick 6 right now! — aka (@akafacehots) November 5, 2024

Call a three-pointer! — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 5, 2024

HAHAHA.

It's the 9th quarter and Walz is ready for a power play.

You said you were in the 4th quarter on Thursday.



Did you really ever coach? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 5, 2024

Survey says? He almost certainly did not.

We have 2 yards to go.



Bases are loaded.



Let’s dunk that tennis ball over the goalpost! https://t.co/QuafCMRXAg — Meara (@MillennialOther) November 5, 2024

Yay, sportsball!

The final quarter! Let’s swing for the end zone! Dribble the ball home! Run that pick 6! https://t.co/Z5IuTYlqDF — Anne (@docboogie) November 5, 2024

He’s about to dial up a pick 6 to seal the deal https://t.co/hTXcmQWeRb — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) November 5, 2024

It's the bottom of the 6th quarter, the bases are loaded. The midfielder has passed the puck up to the forward three point line. All that's left is for the scrum to knock the wicker before the checkered flag is waved! https://t.co/3PWawXyEVb — America's Favorite Waffle 🧇 (@effthreeeggo) November 5, 2024

LOL. OK, we don't know if anyone can top that.

Hilarious sports references aside, most people were just tired of Walz overall and his ridiculous jazz hands and leg kicks.

Honestly I just can’t wait to forget Tim Walz even exists. The most traumatizing thing to come from this election cycle was discovering this is a real person. https://t.co/XACue8TBJZ — Jasmine Keith (@Jasmine_Keith1) November 5, 2024

You couldn't make up a parody of masculinity bigger than Walz if you tried.

The worst VP choice since Kamala Harris. https://t.co/bcAkzpL8E9 — David Moore (@belfastDGM) November 5, 2024

Not coincidentally, Harris was the worst VP choice since Joe Biden.

We haven't seen a line of succession that bad since the Roman Year of the Five Emperors.

Gawd you're just a pair of goofballs https://t.co/uZFZoSaRgp — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 5, 2024

Cackling idiot goofballs. That works.

The Joker and The Penguin, maybe? You can decide which one is which.

Just voted for Trump, you’re too weird — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) November 5, 2024

Remember when Walz and many other 'White Dudes for Harris' tried to claim that J.D. Vance was too 'weird'?

We remember. That didn't go well either. It just earned them the 'Vance Face.'

LOL. We will never get tired of that look.

This isn’t a game. And you’re not a coach Tim Walz.



You’re a pathological liar. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 5, 2024

True on all three counts.

It’s not game day, it’s garbage day. Time to take out the trash in MN and the USA.

👇👇👇👇👇👇 https://t.co/AJQPP7QGwn — JillJ7854 (@JJ7854) November 5, 2024

Democrats called us garbage people. Well, they're about to find out how good we are at that.

But it only happens if you VOTE, America.

Vote to send fake 'coach' Tim Walz back to Minnesota and vote to send empty suit Kamala Harris back to ... well, we don't honestly care where she goes back to, just as long as it's not back to the White House.