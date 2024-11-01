Did Her Teleprompter Go Out Again? Kamala's Record Starts Skipping at Las Vegas Rally (Watch)

Someone call the Help Desk. The Kamala-bot is glitching again.

Kamala Harris has a pretty well-documented history of completely falling apart when everything isn't scripted out for her. That's why she has done almost no adversarial or challenging interviews since being installed as the Democratic presidential candidate. The one she did do with FNC's Brett Baier was a complete disaster. And her subsequent CNN Town Hall was so bad even David Axelrod gave her the facepalm.

You can see how unqualified she is to be President by what happens to her when her teleprompter goes out. Basically, she just starts repeating words she enjoys saying while her few brain cells scramble around like Keystone Kops, bumping into each other and trying to figure out what she should say next.

We don't know if her teleprompter went out again last night at her rally in Las Vegas, but something sure happened because the record started skipping again.

Watch:

Newest Kamala word salad just dropped



Can someone translate? pic.twitter.com/6FOAoAFdMJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 1, 2024

What? Was? THAT?



We counted eight repetitions of 'understand the difference' and 'moving forward' in a span of 20 seconds.

Say, has anyone tried unplugging her and plugging her back in again?

Anyone else see a Teleprompter failure right here? haha.. Look at her body movements, her eye's glancing at the telepromter, then away,, then panicked back... hahaha https://t.co/gZouzgstr2 — Real Rationalist (@aBESTway) November 1, 2024

Look at her eyes. She is TERRIFIED in this clip. She's almost quivering.

Yeah, that's sure to put the fear of God into Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

That actually made more sense than Harris did.

This is even worse than word salad. It is a complete brain shutdown.

(We know, we know. 'What brain?')

You just can’t fix stupid and she is really, really stupid. https://t.co/Vxaw9WmcFB — Jordan, President Trump Supporter, Vegan Patriot (@JordanBrace8) November 1, 2024

We got nothin', brother. Sorry.

LOL. She did the Buzz Lightyear meme.

We hadn't considered this possibility, but it certainly would explain a great many things.

What’s happened here is that the teleprompter has frozen. She’s trying to tell the operator to scroll forward. But it also does show yet again that when the words aren’t put in front of her, she has literally nothing to say. https://t.co/wPoDAIHUvM — John Rabe (@johnrabeFL) November 1, 2024

HA. We didn't consider that either. Maybe repeating 'move forward' was a not-so-subtle hint to the intern running her teleprompter.

Then again, that is way too creative for her, so it probably wasn't that.

"Let's move forward and see where we are."



Good grief. we're cooked if she wins. https://t.co/1TqCK3l0KL — Matt Paulus 🇺🇸 (@mdpaulus) November 1, 2024

Even the words she did manage to blurt out here made no sense.

When English is your second language https://t.co/abse2o27Ft — On Vacation (@_On_Vacation__) November 1, 2024

This would have been unintelligible in any language.

Absolutely charming woman. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/DMZmLyAdsK — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) November 1, 2024

She's got all the charm of the 'Loading ...' icon on our computers.

That is scarily accurate.

Very easily. Here you go

Everytime Kamala speaks 👇 pic.twitter.com/Xe38zFzfbW — Jack's 🇺🇲🇮🇱✝️ 🎗 (@jackisaidit27) November 1, 2024

HAHAHAHA.

And now we're dead. Except that little tyke is way too cute and adorable to ever be confused with the Kamala-bot.

We're in the stretch run now, with Election Day just five days away, and the media and Hollywood are doing everything they can to push Kamala Harris over the finish line. The only problem is that she keeps speaking.

If you can call what we just watched 'speaking,' that is.