Take Heed This Halloween Monsters Are Real
VIP
I Listened to JD Vance on Rogan and Came Away Liking Him Even...
Go Drunk KamalaWins Account, You're Home
VIP
Biden Just Says You're Trash, the Media Actually BELIEVE That
Cringers Assemble! Avengers Actors' Kamala Ad Has Voters Wishing for Another Thanos Snap
CNN Tries Shenanigans with Byron Donalds but He Puts Them Right Back in...
House COVID Recommends DOJ Charges Against Former NY Gov Andrew Cuomo Over COVID...
Megyn Kelly vs. Glenn Beck: Who Wore the Biden-Inspired Halloween Costume Better? (Trump...
Million Dollar Pledge Giveaways Continue as Elon Musk PAC Lawsuit Sent Packing to...
Out of Touch LeBron James Announces His Endorsement for President
Shocking Truth! Kamala Admits She's 'Fought for Many Who Have Harmed Other Human...
WATCH: Even Kamala Harris Is FED UP With Weirdo Walz
Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes! Pramila Jayapal Thinks You're Too Dumb to Realize...
Trump Impersonator Shawn Farash Has Commercial Banned in Nashville

YOU DON'T SAY! AP Reports White House Altered Biden's 'Garbage' Transcript Over Official Objections

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on November 01, 2024
Twitchy Meme

There is no way that Joe Biden's recent remarks calling half of Americans 'garbage' were ever going to be anything but a complete disaster for his administration AND for Kamala Harris's presidential campaign.

Advertisement

We all heard what he said. We all saw what he said. Any attempts to spin it were always going to be ridiculed (and ridiculed they were).

But somehow, the White House managed to make it even worse for the (alleged) President and Harris. We all remember how news outlets were quick to try to explain away the comments with a mythical apostrophe. And the White House's social media team did as well. They even used the official White House transcript to show that there really was an apostrophe in his remarks. 

Well, well, well. It turns out -- as we all already kind of knew anyway -- that the transcript was altered. (Now is the time when we all put on our shocked faces.)

Last night, the Associated Press reported that the White House official stenographer's office protested the change according to two sources and an internal email. 

It is important to note here that the employees in the stenographer's office are not part of the Biden Administration. They are career employees of the White House. 

And they were NOT happy. 

The change was made after the press office 'conferred with the president,' according to an internal email from the head of the stenographers’ office that was obtained by The AP. The authenticity of the email was confirmed by two government officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.

The supervisor, in the email, called the press office’s handling of the matter 'a breach of protocol and spoliation of transcript integrity between the Stenography and Press Offices.'

'If there is a difference in interpretation, the Press Office may choose to withhold the transcript but cannot edit it independently,' the supervisor wrote, adding, 'Our Stenography Office transcript — released to our distro, which includes the National Archives — is now different than the version edited and released to the public by Press Office staff.'

Recommended

Go Drunk KamalaWins Account, You're Home
RickRobinson
Advertisement

Dumpster fire, meet gasoline.

Another important point here, as the AP notes, is that this action was not just unethical, but also could be illegal according to the Presidential Records Act of 1978. House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik and House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer have called on White House Counsel Ed Siskel to retain all records related to Biden's remarks and the transcript.

Yes, we're making popcorn right now. 

As Homer Simpson would say, the craziest gaslighting attempt we've ever seen ... so far

Outside of any legal implications for the Biden administration, the legacy media has egg all over their faces. 

Again. 

Whoops. 

BAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA. Washington Post reporters running and hiding. That tracks. 

Do you think MSNBC's Lemire will be discussing this on Morning Joe today? We're guessing no. 

Advertisement

LOL. We legitimately spit-laughed at that one. 

Fact check: true. 

Our favorite was CNN's Bakari Sellers, who claimed he could 'hear' the apostrophe. Why? Because he also grew up with a stutter. 

Scott Jennings, quite possibly the only sane person left at CNN, buried him for that one. 

Maybe the House Republicans should deliver a message back, Mr. Speaker. 

We were pretty shocked about that too. Maybe the AP sees the writing on the wall. 

But one honest story like this won't save them from many years of gaslighting for the Democrats. 

Advertisement

They've pursued far more frivolous charges against Donald Trump. It might be time for the gander to find out what that goose sauce tastes like. 

And if anyone ever bought that line, we've got some beachfront property in Kansas for sale. 

No, no. Don't stop them. Let them cook. 

The funny part of this is that the Biden administration DOES want to be the Ministry of Truth so badly. They even famously tried to create a 'Disinformation Governance Board' under creepy theater kid (and real-life Dolores Umbridge) Nina Jankowicz. 

But they are just so incompetent at it that it's difficult not to laugh at them. 

Even the Associated Press -- which has never met a false leftist narrative they couldn't promote -- isn't buying it this time. 

Sadly, the likelihood is that no one will be held accountable for all of this. The best we can hope to do is throw them all out on Election Day. 

Advertisement

Because an administration that will try to push lies as egregiously as this is nothing but garbage. 

No apostrophe needed. 

Tags: ASSOCIATED PRESS FRAUD JOE BIDEN TRANSCRIPT WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Go Drunk KamalaWins Account, You're Home
RickRobinson
CNN Tries Shenanigans with Byron Donalds but He Puts Them Right Back in their Place
justmindy
WATCH: Even Kamala Harris Is FED UP With Weirdo Walz
Amy Curtis
Cringers Assemble! Avengers Actors' Kamala Ad Has Voters Wishing for Another Thanos Snap
Warren Squire
SERIOUSLY? You're Not Gonna Believe the Latest Woke Definition of 'Woman'
Amy Curtis
Take Heed This Halloween Monsters Are Real
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Go Drunk KamalaWins Account, You're Home RickRobinson
Advertisement