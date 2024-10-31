BANG, ZOOM! Right to the Ratio! David Axelrod Flops With Claim That Donald Trump Is Ralph Kramden

David Axelrod knows how much trouble Kamala Harris is in. After her debacle of a Town Hall on CNN with Anderson Cooper, even he had to admit that Harris speaks mostly in incomprehensible word salads instead of answering questions directly.

And she hasn't gotten any better since then.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has dominated yet another days-long news cycle with his hilarious garbage truck appearance in Wisconsin.

It's desperation time for Team Harris, kids.

After Trump promised that he would protect women from illegal immigrant violence in his stump speech following the garbage truck troll, Democrats have lied about what he said (because of course, they did), claiming that he would violate women's rights 'whether they like it or not.'

Today, Axelrod tried to play these two events off of each other with a disastrous tweet that claimed Trump was exactly like Ralph Kramden, Jackie Gleason's legendary character from The Honeymooners.

We're pretty sure the dunk Axelrod was trying for was that Kramden would often threaten to hit his wife Alice with the exclamations, 'Bang, zoom! Right to the moon!' and 'One of these days, Pow! Right in the kisser!'

There's only one problem. Those exclamations were all done in humor and everyone watching the show knew that Kramden would never hit his wife. And he never did.

We can't say the same for Harris's husband, Doug Emhoff.

Oh no not comparing Trump to one of the most beloved comic actors of his age playing his most iconic role, anything but that — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 31, 2024

BEHOLD: The Left's attempt to meme. By comparing Trump to one of the most beloved characters ever.



Good job, David. https://t.co/Txdh2DPV7h — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) October 31, 2024

Axelrod took 'The Left Can't Meme' to a whole new level here. Both Gleason and his bus-driving, working-class character are legends in America.

Was this just an Axelrod face plant, or is it possible he's actively trying to sabotage Harris (which Joe Biden might be doing as well) with tweets like this?

That fact that you just compared Trump to arguably the most beloved TV characters ever makes me suspect that you are actually trying to undermine Harris' Campaign.



Well done, I guess. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) October 31, 2024

Thumbs up, Dave.

You have problems with the working class? It’s no wonder you guys are losing their votes. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) October 31, 2024

They hate the working class so so much. https://t.co/OFzimqswPh — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) October 31, 2024

Of course, this was another aspect of Axelrod's rake-stepping tweet. Everyone remembers Kramden as the honest working man's man, the exact people who are flocking to Trump because Harris, Tim Walz, and elitists on the left simply cannot relate or speak to them.

We ... we got nothin'.

The lack of cultural literacy from Axelrod is quite simply off the charts.

Why yes, Trump does have a great sense of humor. Thanks for pointing that out, David. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) October 31, 2024

This isn’t coming across the way you think it is. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 31, 2024

Not even a little bit.

Jackie Gleason was called as "The Great One", and was known for his ability to perform flawlessly without rehearsing.



Surprised Axelrod is praising Trump like this... https://t.co/J3i6U3WuIq — H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) October 31, 2024

As Trump has shown in his many stump speeches, interviews, and recent conversation with Joe Rogan, he is great at speaking off the cuff and improvising.

Axelrod's candidate can't even go 30 seconds without a teleprompter.

You... you know people loved Ralph Cramden, right? https://t.co/VRl3OpOrBF — RBe (@RBPundit) October 31, 2024

And we still do.

GP I'm not sure why you think equating Trump with beloved comedian Jackie Gleason is going to hurt Trump's chances.



Or maybe you just look down on people who do difficult, dirty jobs. https://t.co/5rbPtPBQBt — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) October 31, 2024

Yeah ... it's the second one.

Yes...because everyone hates Ralph Kramden.



Why are you guy SO terrible at this?😂 — The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby2) October 31, 2024

They couldn't be more out of touch with Americans if Kramden HAD sent them straight to the moon.

You didn't think this through. At all. — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) October 31, 2024

We're actually a little surprised that the tweet is still up. The reaction from Twitter was just that bad for Axelrod.

I would tell you to delete this, but since your message resulted in you making a fool of yourself .. leave it up. — Waiting to Exhale (@SomewhatHopeful) October 31, 2024

We hope he does. It's so revealing about how he and the left think and who they truly are.

Jackie Gleason is a LEGEND, so Trump is also? Is that your point? — Chris Musselman (@TakeRightTurn) October 31, 2024

Two beloved Americans https://t.co/2ILRU0y72P — BlueNGold aka #SaltyScalawag (@BlueNGold92) October 31, 2024

If that's the point Axelrod was trying to make, he succeeded gloriously.

But, of course, it wasn't.

At least his failure was entertaining for the rest of us, though. We hope he keeps tweeting like this right through Election Day.

To steal another phrase from Ralph Kramden: 'David Axelrod, you ... are a mental case!'