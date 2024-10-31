Hang It in the Louvre: NYT's Reporter Gets BRUTAL Community Note for Lies...
Reminder: Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Already Outlined the Insurrection Dems Have Planned If...
Alex Vindman's Wife Tells Us EXACTLY How She Feels About Hardworking Americans and...
James Woods Points to Harris' 'Day 1 Priorities' As Proof Kamala Hopes Everybody's...
Mark Cuban Spills the Beans About What Democrats REALLY Think of Women who...
KamalaHQ Account Once Again Selectively Edits Trump Video (Remember When Disinformation Wa...
Rocket Man: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Endorses Donald Trump
VIP
BITTER Much? Hillary Clinton Again Asks a Question About Trump That She Does...
'Hall of Fame Tweet'! Tom Cotton Shares Pics Proving the Biden-Harris Economy Has...
WATCH: Jake Paul Endorses Donald Trump and Brings the RECEIPTS
Elmo LOSING It! MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Reaching Peak Meltdown Phase and There Are...
Oh, Honey No: Alyssa Farah Griffin Is Sure Trump's Garbage Truck Won't Alter...
Lying Politico 'Journalist' Dragged for Not Knowing a Garbage Truck From a Dump...
Jimmy Kimmel Reminds Trump Supporters to Vote Next Thursday (Didn't a Guy Go...

BANG, ZOOM! Right to the Ratio! David Axelrod Flops With Claim That Donald Trump Is Ralph Kramden

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:30 PM on October 31, 2024
Twitchy

David Axelrod knows how much trouble Kamala Harris is in. After her debacle of a Town Hall on CNN with Anderson Cooper, even he had to admit that Harris speaks mostly in incomprehensible word salads instead of answering questions directly. 

Advertisement

And she hasn't gotten any better since then.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has dominated yet another days-long news cycle with his hilarious garbage truck appearance in Wisconsin

It's desperation time for Team Harris, kids. 

After Trump promised that he would protect women from illegal immigrant violence in his stump speech following the garbage truck troll, Democrats have lied about what he said (because of course, they did), claiming that he would violate women's rights 'whether they like it or not.'

Today, Axelrod tried to play these two events off of each other with a disastrous tweet that claimed Trump was exactly like Ralph Kramden, Jackie Gleason's legendary character from The Honeymooners

We're pretty sure the dunk Axelrod was trying for was that Kramden would often threaten to hit his wife Alice with the exclamations, 'Bang, zoom! Right to the moon!' and 'One of these days, Pow! Right in the kisser!'

There's only one problem. Those exclamations were all done in humor and everyone watching the show knew that Kramden would never hit his wife. And he never did. 

We can't say the same for Harris's husband, Doug Emhoff.

Recommended

Reminder: Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Already Outlined the Insurrection Dems Have Planned If Trump Wins
Doug P.
Advertisement

Axelrod took 'The Left Can't Meme' to a whole new level here. Both Gleason and his bus-driving, working-class character are legends in America.

Was this just an Axelrod face plant, or is it possible he's actively trying to sabotage Harris (which Joe Biden might be doing as well) with tweets like this? 

Thumbs up, Dave. 

Of course, this was another aspect of Axelrod's rake-stepping tweet. Everyone remembers Kramden as the honest working man's man, the exact people who are flocking to Trump because Harris, Tim Walz, and elitists on the left simply cannot relate or speak to them. 

We ... we got nothin'.

The lack of cultural literacy from Axelrod is quite simply off the charts. 

Advertisement

Not even a little bit. 

As Trump has shown in his many stump speeches, interviews, and recent conversation with Joe Rogan, he is great at speaking off the cuff and improvising. 

Axelrod's candidate can't even go 30 seconds without a teleprompter. 

And we still do. 

Yeah ... it's the second one. 

They couldn't be more out of touch with Americans if Kramden HAD sent them straight to the moon. 

We're actually a little surprised that the tweet is still up. The reaction from Twitter was just that bad for Axelrod. 

Advertisement

We hope he does. It's so revealing about how he and the left think and who they truly are. 

If that's the point Axelrod was trying to make, he succeeded gloriously. 

But, of course, it wasn't. 

At least his failure was entertaining for the rest of us, though. We hope he keeps tweeting like this right through Election Day. 

To steal another phrase from Ralph Kramden: 'David Axelrod, you ... are a mental case!'

Tags: DAVID AXELROD DONALD TRUMP FAIL RATIO 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Reminder: Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Already Outlined the Insurrection Dems Have Planned If Trump Wins
Doug P.
Alex Vindman's Wife Tells Us EXACTLY How She Feels About Hardworking Americans and Their Jobs
Amy Curtis
James Woods Points to Harris' 'Day 1 Priorities' As Proof Kamala Hopes Everybody's Stupid
Doug P.
Mark Cuban Spills the Beans About What Democrats REALLY Think of Women who Vote for Trump
justmindy
WATCH: Jake Paul Endorses Donald Trump and Brings the RECEIPTS
Amy Curtis
KamalaHQ Account Once Again Selectively Edits Trump Video (Remember When Disinformation Was a Bad Thing?)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Reminder: Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Already Outlined the Insurrection Dems Have Planned If Trump Wins Doug P.
Advertisement