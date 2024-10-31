Mark Cuban Spills the Beans About What Democrats REALLY Think of Women who...
Brett Favre: 'I See Everyday Americans That Make This Country Great'

KamalaHQ Account Once Again Selectively Edits Trump Video (Remember When Disinformation Was a Bad Thing?)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on October 31, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

There's no more deceptive, dishonest, and disinformation-filled account on X than the KamalaHQ account. That's quite an accomplishment, if you've spent any time on X.

This writer attended the Donald Trump rally in Green Bay, yesterday. One of the biggest issues he talked about was border security, and how illegal immigration has harmed women and girls, like 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray. She was raped and murdered by two illegal immigrants thanks to Kamala Harris' open borders policies.

This isn't the first time they've deceptively edited videos.

It's all they do. Lie, lie, lie.

So, so well.

People have died on her watch, hundreds of thousands of children are missing.

And she doesn't care.

Because the truth makes her look bad.

Can't come soon enough.

Okay, this is just funny.

Well done.

The fact the Left doesn't get this speaks volumes.

It sure does.

The Left think Walz and Emhoff are examples of masculinity, so they have no idea what it's like to be protected.

