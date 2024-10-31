KamalaHQ Account Once Again Selectively Edits Trump Video (Remember When Disinformation Was a Bad Thing?)

There's no more deceptive, dishonest, and disinformation-filled account on X than the KamalaHQ account. That's quite an accomplishment, if you've spent any time on X.

This writer attended the Donald Trump rally in Green Bay, yesterday. One of the biggest issues he talked about was border security, and how illegal immigration has harmed women and girls, like 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray. She was raped and murdered by two illegal immigrants thanks to Kamala Harris' open borders policies.

“Whether the women like it or not” pic.twitter.com/lFbx5rbWrd — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 31, 2024

This isn't the first time they've deceptively edited videos.

Liars.



He’s talking about protecting Americans from the t*rrorists Kamala let cross the border.



Here’s the full context: https://t.co/1iJlzi86Qq — KamalaHQLies (@KamalaHQLies) October 31, 2024

It's all they do. Lie, lie, lie.

Is this what we're resorting to? Attacking Trump for PROTECTING WOMEN?



Kamala's campaign must be going well! — patriots.win (@JoinPatriots) October 31, 2024

So, so well.

Trump will protect all Americans like he did in his first term.



He doesn’t treat them like garbage like Harris does. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 31, 2024

People have died on her watch, hundreds of thousands of children are missing.

And she doesn't care.

Because the truth makes her look bad.

We have 5 more days of this account posting the best bangers 😭 https://t.co/G3f1ltaJH3 — God's Plan Truster👻🪦 (@GPT_Neanderthal) October 31, 2024

Can't come soon enough.

Norm Macdonald died and transfigured into trumps body

And the roasties aren't getting it https://t.co/skETXW0BJx — reटार्ड (@narasusenjoyer) October 31, 2024

Okay, this is just funny.

Well done.

I mean, yeah, sure. “It is the duty of every man to uphold the dignity of every woman.” — St. JPII https://t.co/jwDcs4raR6 — Thy Geekdom Come🇻🇦 (@ThyGeekdomCome) October 31, 2024

The fact the Left doesn't get this speaks volumes.

That they think this is a bad thing tells everything you need to know about liberal women https://t.co/0fycOlcI8S — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) October 31, 2024

It sure does.

Imagine quoting this as a bad thing! Men (well the ones with testosterone) are intrinsically wired to protect women and children.



You can be a feminist who thinks she can do it all, but if you’re attacked by a man and you don’t 1. Have a gun 2. Have advanced fighting abilities,… https://t.co/hyJBFj15VL — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) October 31, 2024

The Left think Walz and Emhoff are examples of masculinity, so they have no idea what it's like to be protected.