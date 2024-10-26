Lying Liars Who LIE (Some More): KamalaHQ BUSTED Editing Rally Clip, Says Trump of 'Attacked' Beyoncé

The KamalaHQ X account is a treasure trove of Twitchy content, mostly because all they do is lie. Honestly, this writer would not at all be surprised if it was a Republican psyop, because it's that bad.

A couple of weeks ago, they selectively edited video of Donald Trump at a rally to make him look 'lost and confused.'

Now they're trying it again with Trump's comments on Beyoncé, who was at a Kamala Harris rally. Kamala pulled a bait-and-switch on her supporters, who really thought they'd be seeing Queen Bey perform. Beyoncé didn't, but she did cosplay as a normal American, which went over like a lead balloon, too.

Attendees booed Kamala when they realized she'd hoodwinked them. It kinda speaks volumes about how she'll govern, no?

Trump, highlighting the fact that Kamala is rubbing elbows with Beyoncé while normal Americans struggle to buy groceries, made a good point: Kamala is the candidate of elite celebrities. While Americans struggle and the world burns, they're having a dance party.

The KamalaHQ account edited his statements into a seconds-long clip to make it look like he's attacking Beyoncé for supporting Kamala.

The Trump War Room X account was having none of it:

You liars doctored the clip. Here's what he said:



"Tonight, the Middle East is a tinderbox. It's ready to explode. People are being killed... Nobody is in charge. Joe Biden is asleep, and Kamala is at a dance party with Beyonce." https://t.co/fvw7jXEuNH pic.twitter.com/z9fdfTREk6 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2024

All they do is lie.

Tell us more about misinformation, Lefties.

Then take the log outta your own eye.

Kamala posed for this cover as the hurricane Helene hit North Carolina pic.twitter.com/WUqPVxo3B3 — TexasAmerica (@TexasAmerica) October 26, 2024

She's got her priorities.

There is not one honest component to her entire campaign. — Stuffandjunk Andthings (@Stffjnkthngs) October 26, 2024

Not one.

They have only one job. lie. — Frankie 🇳🇬 🇺🇸💯 (@iamchiezeh) October 26, 2024

And they're bad at that job, too.

Simply put, to say Kamala "is at a dance party with Beyonce," is no attack at Beyonce at all. It was rather than an attack at Kamala. @KamalaHQ always lies about what Trump says, while attaching a video as if to prove it. But it always disproves it. Dumb, especially for a… — LO (@Jaz233125744815) October 26, 2024

They're so bad at this.

#KamalaLies About EVERYTHING https://t.co/VOtx1XdCMi — Hey Catie Text Trump to 88022 (@CatieGus) October 26, 2024

If she said the sky is blue, we'd go outside to check.