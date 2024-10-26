After Watching 'A Day in the Life of Trump', There is ZERO...
Lying Liars Who LIE (Some More): KamalaHQ BUSTED Editing Rally Clip, Says Trump of 'Attacked' Beyoncé

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on October 26, 2024
Twitchy Meme

The KamalaHQ X account is a treasure trove of Twitchy content, mostly because all they do is lie. Honestly, this writer would not at all be surprised if it was a Republican psyop, because it's that bad.

A couple of weeks ago, they selectively edited video of Donald Trump at a rally to make him look 'lost and confused.' 

Now they're trying it again with Trump's comments on Beyoncé, who was at a Kamala Harris rally. Kamala pulled a bait-and-switch on her supporters, who really thought they'd be seeing Queen Bey perform.  Beyoncé didn't, but she did cosplay as a normal American, which went over like a lead balloon, too. 

Attendees booed Kamala when they realized she'd hoodwinked them. It kinda speaks volumes about how she'll govern, no?

Trump, highlighting the fact that Kamala is rubbing elbows with Beyoncé while normal Americans struggle to buy groceries, made a good point: Kamala is the candidate of elite celebrities. While Americans struggle and the world burns, they're having a dance party.

The KamalaHQ account edited his statements into a seconds-long clip to make it look like he's attacking Beyoncé for supporting Kamala.

The Trump War Room X account was having none of it:

All they do is lie.

Tell us more about misinformation, Lefties.

Then take the log outta your own eye.

She's got her priorities.

Not one.

And they're bad at that job, too.

They're so bad at this.

If she said the sky is blue, we'd go outside to check.

Tags: BEYONCÉ KNOWLES BEYONCE DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS LIE LIES

