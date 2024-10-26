Bait & Switch Alert! Here's What Happens When a Crowd Comes for Beyoncé but Gets Kamala Harris

The Harris campaign's event in Houston had been billed as her largest event to date, and there was a reason they could say that.

Here in Houston, the emcee asked Kamala Harris’ rally to do a “blue wave.” Crowd count is the largest yet for a Harris event, 30,000, per a campaign official. pic.twitter.com/ZMCIhuZ93d — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 26, 2024

The media called it a "Harris rally" but as it turns out much of the crowd showed up to see and hear Beyoncé. This is part of the Harris-Walz campaign's tone-deaf strategy of bringing in super-rich celebs to tell everybody the economy is great and will get better if the current VP gets a promotion.

It couldn't have been more obvious that the reason tens of thousands of people turned out was because of the promise of a Beyoncé performance:

And so thousands and thousands turned out:

The expanding line at the Beyoncé concert aka Harris rally tonight in Houston. pic.twitter.com/Rmeo2o6JRj — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) October 25, 2024

Next came something that couldn't have been a more appropriate metaphor for the entire Harris campaign.

Beyoncé spoke briefly, endorsing Harris, and then... left.

Beyoncé really showed up at the rally only to speak for a few seconds and not perform, leaving Kamala Harris to be *booed* by her fans.



Watching this campaign operate is like watching a naked man smear himself in honey and run through a bear cage. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 26, 2024

REPORT: Beyoncé endorses Kamala Harris at Houston rally, but doesn't perform any songs, leaving some attendees frustrated and feeling duped — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) October 26, 2024

If they're backing Harris they've been "duped" from the start, but hopefully some of them now realize it.

The Harris campaign lied to everyone that there was going to be a Beyoncé concert last night.



The media thought that’s what they’d see.



But Beyoncé didn’t sing.



Harris isn’t enough of a draw so they had to actually lie about the program. Pretty unbelievable. https://t.co/H91pxkeC0Z — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 26, 2024

Many in the crowd were clearly not happy when they realized they'd been basically tricked into showing up.

So … Democrats used Beyoncé as a draw for Kamala’s rally.



But she didn’t perform?



No wonder the crowd booed. lol — The🎃FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 26, 2024

Attendees at Kamala's alleged rally last night... pic.twitter.com/R50hoah6dN — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) October 26, 2024

Can you feel the "joy" as the crowd realized Beyonce had given Harris a brief endorsement and then left without performing?

Watch and listen:

The Beyonce concert featuring Kamala is off to a great start 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/4KMmbb0epv — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2024

The campaign really should have dug deep into their fundraising war chest to pay Beyonce to sing, because it would have been a much better boost than letting the candidate speak... or try to speak:

UPDATE: The Beyonce concert featuring Kamala has devolved into a total and complete disaster in which Kamala is barely audible on the feed. Humiliating! pic.twitter.com/58549cgyAc — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2024

Kamala tells the audience "momentum on our side" as virtually every metric shows her hemorrhaging support.



You can hear the desperation in her voice — excruciatingly embarrassing! pic.twitter.com/oic4yT8o22 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2024

Will these "supporters" learn anything from the experience?

Wonder if her supporters will connect the dots that if she’s willing to bait-and-switch them on the campaign trail, when she needs their votes, she’ll bait-and-switch on her policies if she’s POTUS (and doesn’t need their votes until 2028).



I bet some of them did last night. https://t.co/xVUNnYy2Qy — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 26, 2024

The dots are easy to connect when it comes to the manufactured and fake Harris campaign, because there are only two of them.

She'll perform next time, I'm sure pic.twitter.com/iI8twFWlbj — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) October 26, 2024

Team Kamala might get desperate enough to try that bait and switch again, and many will fall for it again.