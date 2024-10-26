Bed Bath & Beyoncé: 'Humble' Billionaire Downplays Her Celebrity and Plays 'Mom Card'...
Bait & Switch Alert! Here's What Happens When a Crowd Comes for Beyoncé but Gets Kamala Harris

Doug P.  |  9:36 AM on October 26, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Harris campaign's event in Houston had been billed as her largest event to date, and there was a reason they could say that.

The media called it a "Harris rally" but as it turns out much of the crowd showed up to see and hear Beyoncé. This is part of the Harris-Walz campaign's tone-deaf strategy of bringing in super-rich celebs to tell everybody the economy is great and will get better if the current VP gets a promotion. 

It couldn't have been more obvious that the reason tens of thousands of people turned out was because of the promise of a Beyoncé performance: 

And so thousands and thousands turned out:

Next came something that couldn't have been a more appropriate metaphor for the entire Harris campaign. 

Beyoncé spoke briefly, endorsing Harris, and then... left.

If they're backing Harris they've been "duped" from the start, but hopefully some of them now realize it.

Many in the crowd were clearly not happy when they realized they'd been basically tricked into showing up.

Can you feel the "joy" as the crowd realized Beyonce had given Harris a brief endorsement and then left without performing?

Watch and listen:

The campaign really should have dug deep into their fundraising war chest to pay Beyonce to sing, because it would have been a much better boost than letting the candidate speak... or try to speak:

Will these "supporters" learn anything from the experience?  

The dots are easy to connect when it comes to the manufactured and fake Harris campaign, because there are only two of them.

Team Kamala might get desperate enough to try that bait and switch again, and many will fall for it again.

