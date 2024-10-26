Bed Bath & Beyoncé: 'Humble' Billionaire Downplays Her Celebrity and Plays 'Mom Card' at Kamala Rally

Iceberg Ahead! Leonardo DiCaprio Leaves One Sinking Ship for Another With Kamala Endorseme...
Warren Squire  |  7:00 AM on October 26, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Can you pay my bills?

Can you pay my telephone bills?

Do you pay my automo' bills?

Remember that late 90s hit? Beyoncé has come a long way from Destiny's Child. Since she went solo, Beyoncé has become one of the biggest performers in the world. All that money and fame means she obviously doesn't have to worry about how she's going to pay her bills anymore. The Single Ladies popstar was a special guest at the Kamala Harris rally in Houston, Texas on Friday night, but she didn't sing a single note. The billionaire instead decided to fall back on her acting chops. You see, she wasn't there as a singer or celebrity. No, she was there as a mother.

Rally video is here. (WATCH)

Beyoncé, not there as a celebrity?!

We're not stupid. That's the only reason she was asked to speak at the rally. Kamala desperately needed her star power to bring in a big crowd.

These posters were quick to say the same.

Beyoncé was there purely because she's a celebrity. Also, no one is buying the 'I'm here as a mother' nonsense either. The idea that Beyoncé is driving her Rolls Royce to Kroger to buy groceries with her three children in tow is ludicrous. This wealthy woman has nothing in common with mothers struggling to survive in the Harris-Biden economy. She's not cutting coupons.

Let's cut to the comments.

That's a lot of truth.

Beyoncé is a mother, but not a struggling one. She's a billionaire celebrity. That's the only reason she was on Kamala's stage tonight. She also won't suffer for what she votes for. But you will. She may still sing Bills, Bills, Bills on the concert stage, but she certainly doesn't have to worry about bills, bills, bills like the rest of us in the real world.

