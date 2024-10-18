'COMPLETELY FULL OF IT': Watch Jocelyn Nungaray's Mom BLAST Kamala Harris Over Illegal Immigration

Kamala Harris sat down for an interview with Bret Baier earlier this week, and one of the topics that came up was illegal immigration, and the Americans impacted by Kamala's failures as border czar.

Her answers about Americans killed by illegal immigrants was 'testy' and very damning. They were also insulting to the families of the victims.

The mom of one of those victims -- Jocelyn Nungaray -- is having none of it. Jocelyn was 12-years-old, and she was raped and strangled by two illegal immigrants.

NEW: Jocelyn Nungaray’s mom, live on @FoxNews, blasts VP Kamala Harris for what she described as a “half apology” during her FOX interview.



“I think she’s completely full of it, she is not a sincere woman at all…If she wants to run this country she needs to take into… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 18, 2024

The entire quote reads:

'I think she’s completely full of it, she is not a sincere woman at all…If she wants to run this country she needs to take into consideration the families she has affected with these policies she has allowed…She had to shift like she always does in every interview, she had to somehow shift it over to Trump…why can’t you just take accountability like you should?'

Absolutely heartbreaking and brutal.

There's also video of her remarks.

WATCH:

🚨WATCH: Jocelyn Nungaray's mother Alexis SLAMS Kamala Harris for her pathetic non-answer when confronted by Bret Baier with her daughter's murder by an illegal alien:



“I think she’s completely full of it, she is not a sincere woman at all… If she wants to run this country, she… pic.twitter.com/195uo6PDcJ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

Kamala deserves all the scorn.

Harris should have at least clearly stated her completely NEW APPROACH towards immigration out of respect towards those families



They understandable feel awful. They lost the world. — Lenka Houskova White (@white_lenka) October 18, 2024

Her new approach is a cynical lie.

In a ZERO accountability administration .. no one accepts responsibility .. for anything .. no matter how bad the outcome. — Theodore Gegoux (@GegouxTheodore) October 18, 2024

Typical for government.

Every time I hear Jocelyn’s mother speak I get teary eyed. I can hear the heartbreak in her voice. — 🐞lilibee🐝 (@polishmex67) October 18, 2024

This writer's heart hurts for her.

Alexis Nungaray is a wonderful young woman, who a mere 3 months after the loss of her daughter is speaking truth to people who need to hear it. She was - and is - not partisan. She wants an end to what happened to her daughter. She is what makes America great. https://t.co/cNwYJUuybm — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) October 18, 2024

It sure is.

Glad Ted Cruz is amplifying this.

She’s a monster.. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) October 18, 2024

Kamala Harris is absolutely a monster.

Yeah, she continues to ignore this question and you would respect her a lot more if she actually could look at the issue and answer this question upfront and honestly — Yoda Trades (@MarketMovers10) October 18, 2024

She can't answer it honestly, because her actual position is electoral suicide -- she supports open borders, decriminalizing illegal immigration, and defunding ICE.

This made me want to break my phone watching her ignorant dismissive face... Insensitive evil woman harris is. https://t.co/cZH3SNf1r1 — JCjcJC (@CamNCharliesMOM) October 18, 2024

She really is insensitive, and that's putting it mildly.

Jocelyn and her mom deserve better than Kamala Harris.