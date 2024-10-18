Despite MULTIPLE Media Mulligans, Kamala Harris STILL Can't Say What She'd Do Differently...
'COMPLETELY FULL OF IT': Watch Jocelyn Nungaray's Mom BLAST Kamala Harris Over Illegal Immigration

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on October 18, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Kamala Harris sat down for an interview with Bret Baier earlier this week, and one of the topics that came up was illegal immigration, and the Americans impacted by Kamala's failures as border czar.

Her answers about Americans killed by illegal immigrants was 'testy' and very damning. They were also insulting to the families of the victims.

The mom of one of those victims -- Jocelyn Nungaray -- is having none of it. Jocelyn was 12-years-old, and she was raped and strangled by two illegal immigrants.

The entire quote reads:

'I think she’s completely full of it, she is not a sincere woman at all…If she wants to run this country she needs to take into consideration the families she has affected with these policies she has allowed…She had to shift like she always does in every interview, she had to somehow shift it over to Trump…why can’t you just take accountability like you should?'

Absolutely heartbreaking and brutal.

There's also video of her remarks.

WATCH:

Kamala deserves all the scorn.

Her new approach is a cynical lie.

Typical for government.

This writer's heart hurts for her.

It sure is.

Glad Ted Cruz is amplifying this.

Kamala Harris is absolutely a monster.

She can't answer it honestly, because her actual position is electoral suicide -- she supports open borders, decriminalizing illegal immigration, and defunding ICE.

She really is insensitive, and that's putting it mildly.

Jocelyn and her mom deserve better than Kamala Harris.

