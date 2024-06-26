New York Times: Republicans Seize on Killing of Girl by Illegals

That's Weirdly Specific. VP Kamala Harris Tries Fear Pandering to Latino Voters in...
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on June 26, 2024
Twitchy

We guess we're all Republicans here at Twitchy because we too have seized on the story of the rape and killing of a 12-year-old Houston girl by two Venezuelan nationals who entered the country illegally. The two suspects were apprehended earlier this year by the Border Patrol but were released and given notices to appear in court at a later date.

All of these rapes and murders by illegal immigrants who shouldn't be here in the first place have proven to be a problem for President Joe Biden's reelection campaign. That wasn't lost on the New York Times, as it reported that Republicans had "seized" on the murder to make Biden's open border policy look bad.

Even the Times notes that this is just the "latest crime" seized on by Republicans to attack Biden over his border policies. How sick is the reporter who wrote this piece and the editor who approved it? It's not a "new immigration flashpoint" — it's a 12-year-old girl who was lured under a bridge, tied up, sexually assaulted, strangled, and dumped in a creek. As we learned earlier, one of the two suspects was wearing an ICE ankle monitor at the time of the murder.

It's true — the AP didn't mention anywhere in its story that the "two men" were here illegally, even though it was common knowledge they were Venezuelan nationals.

That girl was statistically more likely to be raped and murdered by two American citizens, right? And as Biden has said himself after slipping up and calling Laken Riley's killer an "illegal," "I'm not gonna treat any of these people with disrespect. They built this country." And they're all model citizens.

***

