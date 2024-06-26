New York Times: Republicans Seize on Killing of Girl by Illegals

We guess we're all Republicans here at Twitchy because we too have seized on the story of the rape and killing of a 12-year-old Houston girl by two Venezuelan nationals who entered the country illegally. The two suspects were apprehended earlier this year by the Border Patrol but were released and given notices to appear in court at a later date.

All of these rapes and murders by illegal immigrants who shouldn't be here in the first place have proven to be a problem for President Joe Biden's reelection campaign. That wasn't lost on the New York Times, as it reported that Republicans had "seized" on the murder to make Biden's open border policy look bad.

As always, when the media is finally forced to cover a scandal wrought by progressive policies, the story becomes about the Republican reaction pic.twitter.com/F5PH05N5G0 — Amber Duke (@ambermarieduke) June 25, 2024

*girl gets r*ped and kiIIed by an illegal*



NYT: “Republicans pounce!”



You really don’t hate the media enough pic.twitter.com/GtSc5DzEs2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 26, 2024

Even the Times notes that this is just the "latest crime" seized on by Republicans to attack Biden over his border policies. How sick is the reporter who wrote this piece and the editor who approved it? It's not a "new immigration flashpoint" — it's a 12-year-old girl who was lured under a bridge, tied up, sexually assaulted, strangled, and dumped in a creek. As we learned earlier, one of the two suspects was wearing an ICE ankle monitor at the time of the murder.

Sick — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) June 26, 2024

No matter how much you think you hate the media, it’s no where near enough. I’m talking galaxies away from the hate they deserve. — Paul Hookem 🇺🇸 (@PaulHook_em) June 26, 2024

12-year-old raped and murdered. Joe Biden most affected. — Jack Valentine (@ExJackValentine) June 26, 2024

These "journalists" absolutely disgust me. — PhoenixPhyre™ (@PhoenixPhyre1) June 26, 2024

The only dead children they care about are the ones in Gaza.



It goes to show where thier priority lies. — TonyStark420 (@_TonyStark420) June 26, 2024

“…the latest crime…”

That’s all you gotta take away. — Bob McGovern (@mcgovern_bob) June 26, 2024

Can they go any lower ? — Stoic Virtue (@stoic_virtuee) June 26, 2024

And why shouldn’t they come down on Crooked Joe?! He is singularly responsible for this influx of illegal foreign immigrants coming to our country. He should be the one that pays for it with his job. @BexStreams — Tom N (@TomN81094262) June 26, 2024

What a typical way to take something tragic and make it, not only political, but to gaslight the people reading it that it’s somehow the other side who is at fault — kennayyy 🇺🇸🇺🇸🍌 (@kennaayyy) June 26, 2024

And @AP the state media reported it without addressing the immigration status of the defendants at all. They are here illegally. They raped and killed the girl. They are now facing the death penalty. — Margaret Auburn Grad 1776 (@MargaretAUGrad) June 26, 2024

It's true — the AP didn't mention anywhere in its story that the "two men" were here illegally, even though it was common knowledge they were Venezuelan nationals.

What @nytimes is saying is that to them there indeed is a certain number of rapes and murders that are an acceptable price to pay to have an influx of illiterate third world savages.



What the heck, they live in gated communities and buildings with doormen. — TS the Deplorable (@TStheDeplorable) June 26, 2024

That girl was statistically more likely to be raped and murdered by two American citizens, right? And as Biden has said himself after slipping up and calling Laken Riley's killer an "illegal," "I'm not gonna treat any of these people with disrespect. They built this country." And they're all model citizens.

