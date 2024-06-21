AP Didn't Mention Something in Story About 2 Men Accused of Killing 12-Year-Old Girl

Just about every day now brings with it horrible stories about crimes committed by people who crossed into the U.S. illegally via Biden's open border.

NEW: In statement to @FoxNews, ICE confirms that the Ecuadorean illegal alien charged with raping a 13-year-old girl in NYC was caught by Border Patrol in Eagle Pass, TX in June 2021, then released into the U.S. w/ a future court date. A judge ordered him to be deported in… pic.twitter.com/eDMgiuESck — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 20, 2024

That's just one of the many similar stories.

In another story about innocent people who have been killed as a direct result of Biden's dereliction of duty at the border, the Associated Press decided to try and run a little cover for this administration. There's a not-so-small detail missing from both this AP post and the actual story:

2 men arrested in strangulation of 12-year-old Houston girl whose body was found in a creek https://t.co/TtbfXL7mBz — The Associated Press (@AP) June 21, 2024

Guess what the AP deemed not worthy of mentioning in their report.

Anything else about these "2 men" worth reporting?

Anything else relevant to current events in our country that anyone with a shread of journalistic integrity would feel compelled to include? — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 21, 2024

This wasn't worth mentioning:

Not only does AP not mention that both suspects are illegal aliens who were both recently caught & released at border, they don’t even mention that they are from Venezuela, which police publicly disclosed.



“2 men”.



Media across the country will use AP wires/reporting on this. https://t.co/pKyPiQ6aHu — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 21, 2024

Of all the media outlets we can't possibly hate enough, the AP is right up there at the top of the list.

The AP hates you, American citizen. Come to peace with it. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 21, 2024

Once again, the fact that the two men were in the country wasn't just left out of the headline, but omitted from the entire story.

It is bad enough the AP does not mention in the headline that both these men were here illegally. But to omit that information in the body of the story is a level of journalistic malpractice I could not have imagined.



They don’t even feel they have to pretend to provide relevant… https://t.co/bGdx6tkgCp — Megan Basham (@megbasham) June 21, 2024

If the two suspects were citizens who had been to a Trump rally the AP would have mentioned that no less than five times in the story.

This post and the linked article leave out a pretty important fact about the two accused murderers.



It isn’t hard to guess what fact they left out.



God, our media is terrible. https://t.co/NIXhlDP0xp — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) June 21, 2024

The AP and many other propaganda outlets that still laughably believe they're in the field of journalism are beyond repair.