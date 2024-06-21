AP Didn't Mention Something in Story About 2 Men Accused of Killing 12-Year-Old Girl

LOOK on Nicolle Wallace’s Face As She Experiences a Biden 'Cheap Fake' in...
Doug P.  |  9:28 AM on June 21, 2024
Journalism meme

Just about every day now brings with it horrible stories about crimes committed by people who crossed into the U.S. illegally via Biden's open border. 

That's just one of the many similar stories. 

In another story about innocent people who have been killed as a direct result of Biden's dereliction of duty at the border, the Associated Press decided to try and run a little cover for this administration. There's a not-so-small detail missing from both this AP post and the actual story:

Guess what the AP deemed not worthy of mentioning in their report.

This wasn't worth mentioning:

Of all the media outlets we can't possibly hate enough, the AP is right up there at the top of the list. 

Once again, the fact that the two men were in the country wasn't just left out of the headline, but omitted from the entire story.

If the two suspects were citizens who had been to a Trump rally the AP would have mentioned that no less than five times in the story.

The AP and many other propaganda outlets that still laughably believe they're in the field of journalism are beyond repair.

