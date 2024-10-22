As Court Jester? Mark Cuban States He'd Be Willing to Work in Trump Administration 'If Asked'

YES! Nate Silver Notices Something VERY 2016ish About Last Few Weeks and HOO...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on October 22, 2024
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

One of the problems that plagued the first Trump administration was that Donald Trump often surrounded himself with people who did not want to see him succeed, to put it mildly. This was, in fact, one of the primary criticisms aimed at Trump from other conservatives during the 2024 Republican primary. 

While Trump still sailed to a win in that primary despite this legitimate concern, we sure hope it is a lesson Trump has learned should he be elected for a second term in November. 

Last night, Mark Cuban -- a surrogate for Kamala Harris (not a very good one) and one of Trump's nastiest critics during this election cycle -- told CNBC that he would be happy to be a snake in the grass for Trump in a second term. 

What that tweet doesn't capture is the mocking tone Cuban took when even saying the words 'America First.' The video below shows that he can't even bring himself to say that with a straight face. 

Notice the derisive laugh there? And did he really just say, 'I am what's best for this country'? 

Cuban is more suited to hanging out with David Hogg and Joe Scarborough than having ANY role in a second Trump presidency. 

We don't think it's a bad thing for Trump to reach out to Democrats (or former Democrats) to serve America and help his presidency. Most people are applauding Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Tulsi Gabbard for joining Team Trump. 

But none of those three have spent the past year and more trashing Trump in front of any microphone they could find. 

No, someone who embraces DEI like Cuban has no place within a country mile of a Trump White House. 

Not a chance in hell. 

Not to mention, if a recent lawsuit against him is legitimate, Cuban may be pretty busy in court in the coming years. 

OK, maybe there is ONE role he could fill, LOL. 

Does Cuban know how to juggle and play the mandolin?

HAHAHA.

Of course, many surmised that Cuban's statement last night might be a sign that he is reading the tea leaves for Election Day and does not like what he sees.

He can never be Musk and it pains him.

Exactly the behavior you would expect from a snake. 

We can only hope that Cuban's gamesmanship falls on deaf ears (Trump does have one ear that's not 100 percent, after all). 

LOL. Are 'Trump gulags' included in Project 2025? It doesn't matter. Leftists like Cuban will say that they are. 

HA. They do bear a striking resemblance recently. Even Musk got a little confused. 

That remark made Cuban BIG mad. 

People with no sense of humor also should not be welcome in Trump's administration.

Cuban didn't actually hiss during his CNBC interview, but he might as well have. 

There it is. 

Sorry, Mark Cuban. 

Donald Trump does not have a square to spare.

