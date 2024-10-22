As Court Jester? Mark Cuban States He'd Be Willing to Work in Trump Administration 'If Asked'

One of the problems that plagued the first Trump administration was that Donald Trump often surrounded himself with people who did not want to see him succeed, to put it mildly. This was, in fact, one of the primary criticisms aimed at Trump from other conservatives during the 2024 Republican primary.

While Trump still sailed to a win in that primary despite this legitimate concern, we sure hope it is a lesson Trump has learned should he be elected for a second term in November.

Last night, Mark Cuban -- a surrogate for Kamala Harris (not a very good one) and one of Trump's nastiest critics during this election cycle -- told CNBC that he would be happy to be a snake in the grass for Trump in a second term.

BREAKING: Mark Cuban says he would be willing to work with the Trump administration if asked.



“I’m America first.” pic.twitter.com/oWu9qQWRCu — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) October 22, 2024

What that tweet doesn't capture is the mocking tone Cuban took when even saying the words 'America First.' The video below shows that he can't even bring himself to say that with a straight face.

Mark Cuban tells CNBC that he would be willing to work with the Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/slpdIWTcjz — Dominic Michael Tripi (@DMichaelTripi) October 22, 2024

Notice the derisive laugh there? And did he really just say, 'I am what's best for this country'?

Cuban is more suited to hanging out with David Hogg and Joe Scarborough than having ANY role in a second Trump presidency.

WTF man you were just giving off @maddow vibes with @billmaher you lying sleeze ball @mcuban LMAO https://t.co/88n56jbtMm — Rick “No One” Robinson 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RowdyRick73) October 22, 2024

There will be no possibility of @mcuban being a part of the Trump administration. https://t.co/xVBuP6Pu1q — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) October 22, 2024

We don't think it's a bad thing for Trump to reach out to Democrats (or former Democrats) to serve America and help his presidency. Most people are applauding Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Tulsi Gabbard for joining Team Trump.

But none of those three have spent the past year and more trashing Trump in front of any microphone they could find.

No, someone who embraces DEI like Cuban has no place within a country mile of a Trump White House.

Not a chance in hell.

Not to mention, if a recent lawsuit against him is legitimate, Cuban may be pretty busy in court in the coming years.

OK, maybe there is ONE role he could fill, LOL.

Does Cuban know how to juggle and play the mandolin?

Trump should make him the ambassador to N Korea & then cancel his passport https://t.co/SQPh1YWcOR — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) October 22, 2024

HAHAHA.

Of course, many surmised that Cuban's statement last night might be a sign that he is reading the tea leaves for Election Day and does not like what he sees.

He's about to to jump ship https://t.co/l7nmsCws8U — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) October 22, 2024

Mans knows he picked the losing side … aye Mark we don’t need you over here ..



Stop trying to be @elonmusk https://t.co/AB8syvkTCU — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 🇲‌🇷‌. 🇼‌🇮‌🇱‌🇱‌🇮‌🇸‌ (@MrWillis23) October 22, 2024

He can never be Musk and it pains him.

Someone got a peek at the internal polling. https://t.co/px75kRnNRo — Anthony Cumia (@AnthonyCumia) October 22, 2024

Translation: Kamala’s in trouble so I better hedge my bets and try to play both sides https://t.co/2lj00mY4pg — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) October 22, 2024

Exactly the behavior you would expect from a snake.

We can only hope that Cuban's gamesmanship falls on deaf ears (Trump does have one ear that's not 100 percent, after all).

We’re looking to upgrade not downgrade. — JOHNNY L i B e R t Y 🍊 🇺🇸 🍊 🇺🇸 (@Fight2B_Free) October 22, 2024

He can clean the toilets in the gulag. https://t.co/sZp6L3OXsT — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) October 22, 2024

LOL. Are 'Trump gulags' included in Project 2025? It doesn't matter. Leftists like Cuban will say that they are.

Rachel Maddow is not welcome https://t.co/adLEnNE0n1 — Spence Rogers (@SpenceRogers) October 22, 2024

HA. They do bear a striking resemblance recently. Even Musk got a little confused.

JUST IN: Elon Musk says he saw an interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow and Mark Cuban but he "couldn't tell which one was which."



Brutal.



Musk: "Yeah, I saw an interview with Mark Cuban and, what's her name again, Rachel Maddow, but I couldn't tell which was which."



Crowd:… pic.twitter.com/0rSHazWqWV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 19, 2024

That remark made Cuban BIG mad.

People with no sense of humor also should not be welcome in Trump's administration.

This is hilarious!!!

Mark had been simping for Kamala this entire time, but realizes now she has no chance so he’s flip flopping. There is a name for people like that….,, https://t.co/tF8iFHj0dM — Dr. Lynn Fynn-derella🐭 (@Fynnderella1) October 22, 2024

Cuban didn't actually hiss during his CNBC interview, but he might as well have.

There it is.

Sorry, Mark Cuban.

Donald Trump does not have a square to spare.