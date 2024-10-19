Bill Maher Asked This Panel of Dudes for Harris Why Kamala's Losing the Male Vote Big Time

Photo of Trump at Al Smith Dinner Spawns Hilarious Copy Pasta
Doug P.  |  9:55 AM on October 19, 2024
Meme

The Harris campaign's desperation to bring more men over to their side has led to counterproductive Zoom call scenes like this one:

Our T Detector came up empty after scanning that one.

Team Harris' failure to be able to increase their support among men (and inability to understand why) was one of the subjects being discussed by the panel on Bill Maher's show last night. The topic and those discussing it couldn't possibly have been more self-explanatory: 

Now that's funny, and explains a lot actually.

If those dudes want to know why Harris is losing the male vote all they need to do is go look in a mirror.



