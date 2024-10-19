Bill Maher Asked This Panel of Dudes for Harris Why Kamala's Losing the Male Vote Big Time

The Harris campaign's desperation to bring more men over to their side has led to counterproductive Zoom call scenes like this one:

Meet the ‘White Dudes for Harris’



What stands out to you? pic.twitter.com/x0XWC0cKOo — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 30, 2024

Our T Detector came up empty after scanning that one.

Team Harris' failure to be able to increase their support among men (and inability to understand why) was one of the subjects being discussed by the panel on Bill Maher's show last night. The topic and those discussing it couldn't possibly have been more self-explanatory:

You could not pick three worse people to answer why Democrats are losing the male vote than Mark Cuban, Joe Scarborough and David Hogg

pic.twitter.com/AKSWXhZNKQ — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) October 19, 2024

Now that's funny, and explains a lot actually.

Bill Maher asks the panel (And worst rotation in human history) David Hogg Mark Cuban and Joe Scarborough why Trump is winning the male vote:



It's a shame Bill had no one with masculinity to answer the question.

Democrats are destroying the economy, nagging/policing their every… pic.twitter.com/hxs5swsya9 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) October 19, 2024

If those dudes want to know why Harris is losing the male vote all they need to do is go look in a mirror.

The reason Democrats are losing the young male vote is because they are listening to people like David Hogg on how to appeal to young men. https://t.co/FmNZoqsslG — Evan Berryhill (@EvBerryhill) October 19, 2024

For example, the Harris campaign chose Tim Walz because they thought he'd help win over swing state males because Walz is some Acela corridor political adviser's idea of what a midwestern man is like. It's a manufactured and phony effort and everybody can see through it.

Some of what they say is true but if they looked in the mirror they would see that they are causing the problem that they are describing. — Prof. Rennan Barkana (@RennanBarkana) October 19, 2024

BINGO!