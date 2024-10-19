CNN's Bakari Sellers Is 'Confused' About Catholicism, Twitter Helps Him Realize How Dumb He Is

Maureen Down Thinks It's a 'Scandal' for the Catholic Church to Welcome Trump...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:00 PM on October 19, 2024
Seinfeld

Democrats are still completely seething at how well Donald Trump performed at the Al Smith Dinner this week. They haven't stopped screeching 'THAT WASN'T FUNNY!' while they try to convince themselves that Kamala Harris's cringe, pre-recorded video with Molly Shannon was hilarious. 

(They're not ever going to convince anyone else of this, so they might as well try to make themselves believe it.)

Because the dinner is a Catholic event, one of the left's newest ideas is to try to make the argument that Harris is more in line with Catholics than Trump ... despite the fact that Harris just berated someone at her rally who shouted 'Jesus is Lord.'

One of the latest to try this tactic was CNN's Bakari Sellers. The former South Carolina state representative tried to feign 'confusion' on Twitter (another cringe stunt) while listing all of Trump's alleged 'offenses' to Catholicism. 

Yes, Bakari. You are confused. And incomprehensibly dumb if you think this is going to sell with anyone, let alone Catholics. 

A quick reminder about how Sellers views Catholics: When Covington Catholic students visited the U.S. Capitol in 2019 and Nick Sandmann was defamed by CNN and most of the media for 'starting a confrontation' with a Native American, Sellers called him a 'deplorable' and said that 'some people can also be punched in the face.'

How'd that one work out for CNN? 

Fortunately, plenty of conservatives on Twitter were more than happy to help Sellers clear up his 'confusion.'

Oops. 

Are you still 'confused,' Bakari? 

Let's help you out some more. 

Yeah. Tell us the one again about how this was NOT Gretchen Whitmer deliberately sticking her finger in the eye of Catholics and mocking the Sacrament of Holy Communion. 

The 'insurrection' is pure fiction. As for the '34 felonies,' we're not sure why Democrats keep pushing that. Everyone with a brain sees that trial for the corrupt lawfare it was. 

And oh, by the way, Trump is NOT a convicted felon until he is sentenced, which will never happen if he wins in November. 

This is accurate. As The Washington Times reported, Democrats removed any mention of God from the party platform in 2024. They first tried this in 2012 and even Barack Obama was aghast at this. Democrats actually booed any attempts to re-insert God. Now, in 2024, they didn't even try to include God in the platform. 

Maybe Sellers is still 'confused' though, so here are some more pointers for him.

And no children are 'born in the wrong body.' At least not for Catholics.

Ya think? 

It's not even close. 

OUCH. 

Has Harris distanced herself from Diddy yet? If so, we haven't seen it. 

It's not that Sellers is not Catholic. It is that he is vocally anti-Catholicnot to mention anti-Christian and anti-anyone of serious faith. 

Catholics generally don't like being lectured on morality by anti-theists. 

Sellers and Democrats are looking like they are about to learn this lesson the hard way. 

The ironic part about Sellers' tweet is that, in his mind, he is feigning his 'confusion.' He doesn't believe that, obviously. He is just expressing fake bewilderment as a less-than-clever tactic to make his point. 

But as that final tweet demonstrates, in the reality of Christianity, Sellers truly does not get it. 

He doesn't get what it's about and he never will. Because he never actually talks to anyone about faith, he just likes to lecture people about it from his anti-religion perspective. 

Ultimately, Bakari Sellers, yes: You are very confused. 

Just not in a way that you will ever understand. 

