CNN's Bakari Sellers Is 'Confused' About Catholicism, Twitter Helps Him Realize How Dumb He Is

Democrats are still completely seething at how well Donald Trump performed at the Al Smith Dinner this week. They haven't stopped screeching 'THAT WASN'T FUNNY!' while they try to convince themselves that Kamala Harris's cringe, pre-recorded video with Molly Shannon was hilarious.

(They're not ever going to convince anyone else of this, so they might as well try to make themselves believe it.)

Because the dinner is a Catholic event, one of the left's newest ideas is to try to make the argument that Harris is more in line with Catholics than Trump ... despite the fact that Harris just berated someone at her rally who shouted 'Jesus is Lord.'

One of the latest to try this tactic was CNN's Bakari Sellers. The former South Carolina state representative tried to feign 'confusion' on Twitter (another cringe stunt) while listing all of Trump's alleged 'offenses' to Catholicism.

I’m confused, are catholic voters more offended by a man who has 5 kids by 3 baby mommas, 34 felonies, led an insurrection, Stormy…or someone campaigned in Wisconsin instead of going to Al Smith dinner?



Let me know your thoughts… — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) October 19, 2024

Yes, Bakari. You are confused. And incomprehensibly dumb if you think this is going to sell with anyone, let alone Catholics.

A quick reminder about how Sellers views Catholics: When Covington Catholic students visited the U.S. Capitol in 2019 and Nick Sandmann was defamed by CNN and most of the media for 'starting a confrontation' with a Native American, Sellers called him a 'deplorable' and said that 'some people can also be punched in the face.'

How'd that one work out for CNN?

Fortunately, plenty of conservatives on Twitter were more than happy to help Sellers clear up his 'confusion.'

I’m a Christian, and I’m offended by a candidate who tells people who believe in Jesus that they are at the wrong rally. — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) October 19, 2024

Oops.

Catholic voters are more offended by a party that wants to kill babies in the womb at anytime for any reason. That same party also wants to change the sexual identity of young people from the one God gave them and have you pay for it if illegals or prisoners want one. — Rob Womack (@Rojowo) October 19, 2024

Are you still 'confused,' Bakari?

Let's help you out some more.

This is how you offend Catholics. https://t.co/2IH83Qd1RU — Do What's Right (@do_whats_rite) October 19, 2024

Yeah. Tell us the one again about how this was NOT Gretchen Whitmer deliberately sticking her finger in the eye of Catholics and mocking the Sacrament of Holy Communion.

Those 34 Felonies are about over and are starting to turn into fake news, and that's why MSM don't talk about it much as they were.



Insurrection, Stormy, and all that Voters see right through that right now, and they respect the fact Trump went to that Dinner.



Harris messed up. — ChicagoWeStandInc (@ChicagoWeStand) October 19, 2024

The 'insurrection' is pure fiction. As for the '34 felonies,' we're not sure why Democrats keep pushing that. Everyone with a brain sees that trial for the corrupt lawfare it was.

And oh, by the way, Trump is NOT a convicted felon until he is sentenced, which will never happen if he wins in November.

Nobody’s perfect, but the party you cap for is Godless. 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ErqziT3j6J — Jay’V (@JayVTheGreat) October 19, 2024

This is accurate. As The Washington Times reported, Democrats removed any mention of God from the party platform in 2024. They first tried this in 2012 and even Barack Obama was aghast at this. Democrats actually booed any attempts to re-insert God. Now, in 2024, they didn't even try to include God in the platform.

Maybe Sellers is still 'confused' though, so here are some more pointers for him.

Abortion is murder in the Catholic faith. — Paul Patrulescu (@Palutz59) October 19, 2024

Are catholics for or against abortion? I forget. — Crypto Rain Man (@CryptoRainMan2) October 19, 2024

And no children are 'born in the wrong body.' At least not for Catholics.

Maybe the sex changes for kids and zero limits on abortions should be a deal breaker. — Nikki Moonitz (@NMoonitz) October 19, 2024

Ya think?

It’s not difficult to understand one candidate openly pushes things that are anti-Catholic. One candidate does not.



Dems have made their beds now they must lie in them. https://t.co/iS3znDtIVq — EdAsante (@EdAsante77) October 19, 2024

I think 1. Catholics / religious people understand HUMANS ARE SINNERS. 2. THAT AN ENTIRE CAMPAIGN BASED ON RIGHT AND JOY TO HAVE ABORTIONS IS FAR GREATER A THREAT — 🇺🇸 Mama Shelly 🇺🇸 (@mamashelly76) October 19, 2024

It's not even close.

Way better choice than Kamala pic.twitter.com/Rc2n7KjqFA — HockeyGuy66 (@MNHockeyGuy66) October 19, 2024

OUCH.

Has Harris distanced herself from Diddy yet? If so, we haven't seen it.

You obviously aren’t Catholic. — Greg C (@GregC62966809) October 19, 2024

It's not that Sellers is not Catholic. It is that he is vocally anti-Catholic, not to mention anti-Christian and anti-anyone of serious faith.

Catholics generally don't like being lectured on morality by anti-theists.

Anti-Catholicism is all fun and games until you lose the midwest. https://t.co/sCTT4T3JTC — Kevin Tierney (@CatholicSmark) October 19, 2024

Sellers and Democrats are looking like they are about to learn this lesson the hard way.

“Jesus is Lord” followed by hissing and ridicule may tell you your answer. https://t.co/EF6SectMnh — Scrooge McDuck (@ScrgMcD) October 19, 2024

I think you’re confused about how Christianity works. We’re all sinners. — Jeremy Dearringer (@PapaNewPro) October 19, 2024

The ironic part about Sellers' tweet is that, in his mind, he is feigning his 'confusion.' He doesn't believe that, obviously. He is just expressing fake bewilderment as a less-than-clever tactic to make his point.

But as that final tweet demonstrates, in the reality of Christianity, Sellers truly does not get it.

He doesn't get what it's about and he never will. Because he never actually talks to anyone about faith, he just likes to lecture people about it from his anti-religion perspective.

Ultimately, Bakari Sellers, yes: You are very confused.

Just not in a way that you will ever understand.