VIP
THIS IS THE WAY: University of Nevada Women Join the Fight Against Men...
Let the Hate Flow Through You: Mark Hamill Joins Lincoln Project Stooges in...
VIP
CNN: Donald Trump Would Be the Strongest Republican With Black Voters Since 1960
Bill Kristol: John Kelly and Jim Mattis Need to Cut Ads for Kamala...
Kamala Harris at Pa. Rally Explains Why Dem Sen. Casey Didn't Attend (and...
Donald Trump Biopic 'The Apprentice' Bombs Big-Time
Gwen Walz Puts on Her Teacher Glasses and Gives Us an Assignment
After a Gang Beats an Apartment Worker to a Pulp, Twitter Wonders What...
GRASPING AT STRAWS: Lefty 'Doc' Thinks He's Found a Gotcha by Attacking Vance's...
Bill Clinton Says ‘We’ve Gotta Have Someone Come Here’ to Grow the Economy
VIP
While NASA Whines About White Supremacy, Elon Musk Reaches for the Stars
In an Effort To Run Cover for Kamala, Her Book Publisher Commits a...
CUE LEFTY MELTDOWNS! Las Vegas Review-Journal Endorses Trump With SCATHING Rebuke of Kamal...
Meh: Politico Says No One Cares That Trump Hasn’t Released His Tax Returns

This Is Just EMBARRASSING: 'Kamala's Wins' Touts Endorsement From Noted Conservative ... Geraldo?

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on October 15, 2024
Gif meme

As bad as Kamala Harris is at running for president, her social media team and 'influencers' might be even worse. 

We know that is difficult to believe but look at the evidence. The 'Kamala HQ' account routinely gets buried on Twitter, as they did when Ron DeSantis demolished Harris over Hurricane Milton and how she has no role in emergency response

Advertisement

We won't even start with Harris's social media simps like Harry Sisson.

And then there's the 'Kamala's Wins' account. We don't need to remind Twitchy readers that until a certain palace coup was staged this summer, that account was known as 'Biden's Wins' and tried to convince everyone that Joe Biden was TOTALLY compos mentis and absolutely fit to serve another four years. 

And then all of a sudden, the account turned on a dime and began failing for a whole new candidate. Whoever runs the account is so bad, people have seriously wondered in the past whether it was a parody account (or secretly run by the Trump campaign). 

Last night, 'Kamala's Wins' (which should be renamed 'Kamala's L's') humiliated themselves again by touting a HUGE new endorsement for Harris from a prominent conservative. 

Who was that conservative? Take a look: 

LOL. 

But Geraldo Rivera was on Fox News once! He MUST be a conservative! 

We're not sure who they think is buying this nonsense, but this went over on Twitter exactly how you'd have expected it would. 

HAHAHAHAHA. 

Hang on. We'll resume in a second. This writer just sprayed apple cider all over his keyboard. 

God bless Roseanne. 

Recommended

Let the Hate Flow Through You: Mark Hamill Joins Lincoln Project Stooges in Trump Rally Sabotage
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Not even his selfies, which are the definition of 'TMI.'

We will ... ahem ... refrain from making a second selfie joke here. 

Hey, we didn't make the joke. Jodi did. We're completely innocent here (less so after seeing that selfie). 

To be honest, that's being pretty generous. 

LOL. That one gets a big old boomity. 

There's something about Gen Z (and we're sure the person who runs 'Kamala's Wins' is from that generation or much younger) and using exclamatory language like 'HUGE,' 'WOW,' and 'OMG, GUYS.' 

Sisson, Mowrey, Hogg, Shi, and others all do it. Someone really needs to tell them that it doesn't work. Or don't. We're happy to let them keep embarrassing themselves. 

Advertisement

Almost certainly not. 'Kamala's Wins' just knows he used to be on FNC, so he has to be conservative. That is the depth of the critical thinking skill at work here. 

We see what she did there. Sorry about the Nats' season, Carla. 

It's about as impactful as an endorsement from The View. 

It was so embarrassing for 'Kamala's Wins' that even left-wing extremists weren't buying it: 

Advertisement

LOL. It's funny that this person thinks Rivera is a 'right-winger' but we're happy if he can encourage more leftists to vote for a third-party candidate. 

See? We told you we weren't the only ones thinking this. 

We really don't know what the point is of this account anymore. As we mentioned above, this happens to them with nearly every tweet. 

Because nearly every tweet that 'Kamala's Wins' posts is exactly this stupid. 

Maybe they're just hoping for the engagement to earn some Elon Bucks. But Harris already has about a billion dollars in her campaign war chest and that money doesn't seem to be helping her either. 

Whatever the case, we're hoping that 'Kamala's Wins' keeps tweeting right through November 5. 

Every time they do, it's like a free advertisement for Donald Trump. 

Tags: GERALDO GERALDO RIVERA KAMALA HARRIS TWITTER 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Let the Hate Flow Through You: Mark Hamill Joins Lincoln Project Stooges in Trump Rally Sabotage
FuzzyChimp
WATCH: Iranian Activist DESTROYS Ta-Nehisi Coates and Trevor Noah Over Their Straight-Up Support of Jihad
Amy Curtis
After a Gang Beats an Apartment Worker to a Pulp, Twitter Wonders What Martha Raddatz Has to Say Now
justmindy
GRASPING AT STRAWS: Lefty 'Doc' Thinks He's Found a Gotcha by Attacking Vance's Use of 'Wife' and 'Kids'
Amy Curtis
Kamala Harris at Pa. Rally Explains Why Dem Sen. Casey Didn't Attend (and We Do NOT Doubt This)
Doug P.
Bill Kristol: John Kelly and Jim Mattis Need to Cut Ads for Kamala Harris
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Let the Hate Flow Through You: Mark Hamill Joins Lincoln Project Stooges in Trump Rally Sabotage FuzzyChimp
Advertisement