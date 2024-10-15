This Is Just EMBARRASSING: 'Kamala's Wins' Touts Endorsement From Noted Conservative ... Geraldo?

As bad as Kamala Harris is at running for president, her social media team and 'influencers' might be even worse.

We know that is difficult to believe but look at the evidence. The 'Kamala HQ' account routinely gets buried on Twitter, as they did when Ron DeSantis demolished Harris over Hurricane Milton and how she has no role in emergency response.

We won't even start with Harris's social media simps like Harry Sisson.

And then there's the 'Kamala's Wins' account. We don't need to remind Twitchy readers that until a certain palace coup was staged this summer, that account was known as 'Biden's Wins' and tried to convince everyone that Joe Biden was TOTALLY compos mentis and absolutely fit to serve another four years.

And then all of a sudden, the account turned on a dime and began failing for a whole new candidate. Whoever runs the account is so bad, people have seriously wondered in the past whether it was a parody account (or secretly run by the Trump campaign).

Last night, 'Kamala's Wins' (which should be renamed 'Kamala's L's') humiliated themselves again by touting a HUGE new endorsement for Harris from a prominent conservative.

Who was that conservative? Take a look:

BREAKING: Former Conservative Fox News host, Geraldo Rivera, just announced he is endorsing Kamala Harris. This is huge. — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) October 14, 2024

LOL.

But Geraldo Rivera was on Fox News once! He MUST be a conservative!

We're not sure who they think is buying this nonsense, but this went over on Twitter exactly how you'd have expected it would.

Not since KD Lang came out of the closet have I been more shocked — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) October 14, 2024

HAHAHAHAHA.

Hang on. We'll resume in a second. This writer just sprayed apple cider all over his keyboard.

God bless Roseanne.

There is nothing conservative about Geraldo Rivera. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) October 14, 2024

Not even his selfies, which are the definition of 'TMI.'

Bwahahaha!!🤣🤣🤣



You id*it’s have no idea how NOT huge that is!!!! — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) October 14, 2024

We will ... ahem ... refrain from making a second selfie joke here.

Hey, we didn't make the joke. Jodi did. We're completely innocent here (less so after seeing that selfie).

That changes everything said nobody ever. pic.twitter.com/6A8NHAILnC — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) October 14, 2024

This account must be run by a 12-year-old. — Not a dumb blonde👩🏻‍🦳 (@BlondeMAGAinNJ) October 14, 2024

To be honest, that's being pretty generous.

Geraldo and big empty vessels. Name a more classic pairing https://t.co/4zAM8nnwfs pic.twitter.com/84J8LsyiKg — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) October 15, 2024

LOL. That one gets a big old boomity.

It appears you and I have VASTLY different views on the definition of “huge”… https://t.co/8Cqr5f9Pb6 — Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout, (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) October 15, 2024

There's something about Gen Z (and we're sure the person who runs 'Kamala's Wins' is from that generation or much younger) and using exclamatory language like 'HUGE,' 'WOW,' and 'OMG, GUYS.'

Sisson, Mowrey, Hogg, Shi, and others all do it. Someone really needs to tell them that it doesn't work. Or don't. We're happy to let them keep embarrassing themselves.

On what planet was Geraldo River ever conservative?



Do you even know who Geraldo Rivera is? https://t.co/oeVkyfwFfb — RBe (@RBPundit) October 14, 2024

Almost certainly not. 'Kamala's Wins' just knows he used to be on FNC, so he has to be conservative. That is the depth of the critical thinking skill at work here.

Geraldo is as conservative as I am a Phillies fan. https://t.co/BepoSqL19c — #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) October 14, 2024

We see what she did there. Sorry about the Nats' season, Carla.

Did you? Did you just call Jerry Rivers CONSERVATIVE!? Bahahahahahahaahahahahahhahaahahahhahahahhahahahahhahahahahahhaha https://t.co/9EXHGSdtm9 — Rick “No One” Robinson 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RowdyRick73) October 14, 2024

It's about as impactful as an endorsement from The View.

It was so embarrassing for 'Kamala's Wins' that even left-wing extremists weren't buying it:

JFC. Every day their new “win” is another horrifyingly awful rightwing endorsement. Democrats are now 90s Republicans. Anyone to the left of Regan needs to vote 3rd party or the ratchet right will continue into full-blown fascist authoritarian corporatocracy. https://t.co/LtH5g50AeY pic.twitter.com/Gs7xfuYy10 — Cosmic Earth 🇵🇸🕊️🇱🇧🌍🌲🔮🌈 (@gallixsee) October 14, 2024

LOL. It's funny that this person thinks Rivera is a 'right-winger' but we're happy if he can encourage more leftists to vote for a third-party candidate.

OMG. They are touting the Jerry Rivers endorsement. This has to be a parody account. 😂🥴 https://t.co/qWAOehIlbl — Janice (@jannyfayray) October 14, 2024

See? We told you we weren't the only ones thinking this.

We really don't know what the point is of this account anymore. As we mentioned above, this happens to them with nearly every tweet.

Because nearly every tweet that 'Kamala's Wins' posts is exactly this stupid.

Maybe they're just hoping for the engagement to earn some Elon Bucks. But Harris already has about a billion dollars in her campaign war chest and that money doesn't seem to be helping her either.

Whatever the case, we're hoping that 'Kamala's Wins' keeps tweeting right through November 5.

Every time they do, it's like a free advertisement for Donald Trump.