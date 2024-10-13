Doug Emhoff Calls Allegations of Domestic Abuse 'a Distraction'
VIP
Axios: A Second Donald Trump Term Would Empower Populists to Steamroll Experts
NBC News: Kamala Harris Campaign Discussing Ways to Differentiate Her From Joe Biden
Man at Univision Town Hall Has Concerns About How Kamala Harris Was 'Elected'
Brian Stelter: Donald Trump's Anti-Immigration Language Is the Language of Fascists
MSNBC: Not All Men Are Listening to Joe Rogan and Being Recruited to...
Let's Talk About Donald Trump's 'Racist' Rally in Aurora, Colorado
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says It’s the MAGA Gang Bringing Crime to Our Communities
Tim Walz Says All Trump and Vance Know How to Manufacture Is Bulls**t
Oh, Honey, No! Actress Tries Playing the Sexism Card to Defend Kamala and...
Dumbfounded Politico Doesn't Understand Why Hurricanes Don't Change Republican Minds on Cl...
Here's a Nat'l Poll of Black Voters That's 'Brutal for Harris' (Compare to...
Iran DOUBLES DOWN on Threats to Assassinate Donald Trump, So Let's Take Them...
'Bingo!' Trump Campaign Spox Has the BEST Take on Obama Hitting the Trail...

YAY, SPORTSBALL! Harry Sisson Gets Shoved in a Locker Attempting to Praise Tim Walz's Coin Toss

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on October 13, 2024
Twentieth Century Fox & Peanuts Worldwide LLC via AP

If you want to know how well Tim Walz' 'man blitz is going -- outside of his failed and comical hunting photo shoot -- consider who some of his biggest cheerleaders are. 

Advertisement

When we think of masculinity, we don't think of Walz and we sure as hell don't think of Harry Sisson. 

Yet, when Walz was recently invited back to Mankato West High School, where he once was an assistant coach, there was Sisson, simping for him on Twitter while making it very clear he doesn't understand anything about football (or being a man). 

Yikes. 'Teach football'? Sisson might be better off just commenting on Walz's ability to throw jazz hands, and how fabulous he is. Because this is just embarrassing. 

(There's also Sisson's choice of words with 'did the coin toss,' but we're not sure if that is attributable to his lack of understanding about football or just his inability to write sentences. Heads or tails ... you pick.)

We can just see all of the football players and coaches (yes, that's the correct verb, Harry: 'coach') lining up behind Walz and Kamala Harris based on Sisson's endorsement here. 

Or maybe not based on some of the messages the Mankato West players were sporting during the game. 

Recommended

Let's Talk About Donald Trump's 'Racist' Rally in Aurora, Colorado
Brett T.
Advertisement

Whoops. There were other students in the stands as well wearing Trump 2024 T-shirts. Because Walz couldn't hand-pick this crowd the way Harris does her town halls on Univision.

Unfortunately for Sisson, his sweet caught the attention of the greatest football coach on Twitter.

Leave it to Three Year Letterman to educate Sisson on the proper terminology.

Sisson actually tried to fire back at TYL (big mistake) and got ratioed for his trouble. 

Oh, you poor thing. Leftists never know when to stop digging.

HAHAHAHAHA. 

Sisson should have known better than to take on Coach. But it fits his obliviousness that he didn't know who he was talking to. 

That's the sad part. This WAS Sisson trying to act like a dude. 

Advertisement

We're not losing all of them, but people like Sisson were BORN lost causes. 

Sisson did the meme. Sisson ALWAYS does the meme.

LOL. Who can forget those Hall of Fame (or future Hall of Fame) Steelers 'teachers' Chuck Knoll, Bill Cowher, and Mike Tomlin? 

Of course, there is also the fact that this was simply a coin toss. Walz wasn't designing the 46 Defense here like he was Buddy Ryan. 

Walz could have picked his nose at midfield and Sisson would have collapsed in paroxysms of ecstasy. 

Even the chipmunks know more about football than Sisson. 

Advertisement

This was a popular meme for everyone who was dunking on Sisson. If you have not seen the movie Inglorious Basterds, you might not get it, but the meme basically means that, in saying 'teach football,' Sisson gave himself away as a completely beta 'Pajama Boy' type who knows nothing about football (or likely any other sports). 

The larger problem with Walz trying to reach out to men is that Democrats have spent years attacking men. They don't know men because their ideology hates them. So, they make cringe videos with the least manly men you've ever seen in your life (and who are also all paid actors). 

And then, the only males who remain on their side are people like Sisson or his equally cringe confederates like Chris Mowrey, Victor Shi, David Hogg, and anyone named Krassenstein.

Walz won't get it, but we'll offer him a pro tip anyway: if the people cheering you on are 'men' like Harry Sisson, then you are not reaching men. 

But we're happy to watch Democrats ignore that lesson right into a huge electoral loss. 

Tags: FAIL FOOTBALL HARRY SISSON TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Let's Talk About Donald Trump's 'Racist' Rally in Aurora, Colorado
Brett T.
Man at Univision Town Hall Has Concerns About How Kamala Harris Was 'Elected'
Brett T.
Oh, Honey, No! Actress Tries Playing the Sexism Card to Defend Kamala and Gets Ratioed Into Oblivion
Amy Curtis
'Bingo!' Trump Campaign Spox Has the BEST Take on Obama Hitting the Trail for Harris
Doug P.
Doug Emhoff Calls Allegations of Domestic Abuse 'a Distraction'
Brett T.
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says It’s the MAGA Gang Bringing Crime to Our Communities
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Let's Talk About Donald Trump's 'Racist' Rally in Aurora, Colorado Brett T.
Advertisement