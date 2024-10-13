YAY, SPORTSBALL! Harry Sisson Gets Shoved in a Locker Attempting to Praise Tim Walz's Coin Toss

If you want to know how well Tim Walz' 'man blitz is going -- outside of his failed and comical hunting photo shoot -- consider who some of his biggest cheerleaders are.

When we think of masculinity, we don't think of Walz and we sure as hell don't think of Harry Sisson.

Yet, when Walz was recently invited back to Mankato West High School, where he once was an assistant coach, there was Sisson, simping for him on Twitter while making it very clear he doesn't understand anything about football (or being a man).

This is so cool. Coach Tim Walz did the coin toss tonight at the school where he used to teach football for their rivalry game. Coach Walz is truly an amazing person. pic.twitter.com/jwtcejTaOG — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 12, 2024

Yikes. 'Teach football'? Sisson might be better off just commenting on Walz's ability to throw jazz hands, and how fabulous he is. Because this is just embarrassing.

(There's also Sisson's choice of words with 'did the coin toss,' but we're not sure if that is attributable to his lack of understanding about football or just his inability to write sentences. Heads or tails ... you pick.)

We can just see all of the football players and coaches (yes, that's the correct verb, Harry: 'coach') lining up behind Walz and Kamala Harris based on Sisson's endorsement here.

Or maybe not based on some of the messages the Mankato West players were sporting during the game.

It was really cool when 23 came onto the field pic.twitter.com/SioCMqAgnP — MAGS (@TAftermath2020) October 12, 2024

Whoops. There were other students in the stands as well wearing Trump 2024 T-shirts. Because Walz couldn't hand-pick this crowd the way Harris does her town halls on Univision.

Unfortunately for Sisson, his sweet caught the attention of the greatest football coach on Twitter.

Sir there is no teaching on a football field — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) October 12, 2024

Leave it to Three Year Letterman to educate Sisson on the proper terminology.

Sisson actually tried to fire back at TYL (big mistake) and got ratioed for his trouble.

Sorry coach. The rules of football state that you’re not allowed to comment on another coach. Do better. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 12, 2024

Oh, you poor thing. Leftists never know when to stop digging.

Henry, you look like you financed your water bed — Trizzy Trace (@tracegirouard48) October 12, 2024

You don’t know the first thing about football. — Anthony (@AFMIII007) October 12, 2024

“The rules of football state…” Football isn’t a board game. — Josh Price (@iamjoshcprice) October 12, 2024

HAHAHAHAHA.

Sisson should have known better than to take on Coach. But it fits his obliviousness that he didn't know who he was talking to.

“Teach football.” Harry, c’mon bro. At least try to act like a dude. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) October 12, 2024

That's the sad part. This WAS Sisson trying to act like a dude.

Another sign we’re losing our boys when a full grown American male uses phrases like “teach football” https://t.co/ZvuUBoyXmr — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) October 12, 2024

We're not losing all of them, but people like Sisson were BORN lost causes.

Sisson did the meme. Sisson ALWAYS does the meme.

It's hard to believe that the Pittsburgh Steelers have only had three head teachers in the last 50 years. https://t.co/x7NPo3uQJu — Dave Mason (@EvadMason) October 12, 2024

LOL. Who can forget those Hall of Fame (or future Hall of Fame) Steelers 'teachers' Chuck Knoll, Bill Cowher, and Mike Tomlin?

Of course, there is also the fact that this was simply a coin toss. Walz wasn't designing the 46 Defense here like he was Buddy Ryan.

“So cool?” “Truly amazing?” Son, he flipped a coin. You need to calm way down. https://t.co/y3KUYOmXgp — S🌞CAL CHAD (@CJayMahoney) October 13, 2024

Because nothing says qualified for high office better than flipping a coin. https://t.co/CSabjLwqQk — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 13, 2024

Walz could have picked his nose at midfield and Sisson would have collapsed in paroxysms of ecstasy.

Even the chipmunks know more about football than Sisson.

This was a popular meme for everyone who was dunking on Sisson. If you have not seen the movie Inglorious Basterds, you might not get it, but the meme basically means that, in saying 'teach football,' Sisson gave himself away as a completely beta 'Pajama Boy' type who knows nothing about football (or likely any other sports).

The larger problem with Walz trying to reach out to men is that Democrats have spent years attacking men. They don't know men because their ideology hates them. So, they make cringe videos with the least manly men you've ever seen in your life (and who are also all paid actors).

And then, the only males who remain on their side are people like Sisson or his equally cringe confederates like Chris Mowrey, Victor Shi, David Hogg, and anyone named Krassenstein.

Walz won't get it, but we'll offer him a pro tip anyway: if the people cheering you on are 'men' like Harry Sisson, then you are not reaching men.

But we're happy to watch Democrats ignore that lesson right into a huge electoral loss.