VIP
Colbert Gave Harris Another Chance to Answer the 'What Would You Do Different...
Trump Supporter Torches CNN Panel for Calling Trump Hitler
SO Genuine! On Colbert, Kamala Harris Takes a Page From Elizabeth Warren to...
Another Media 'Fact-Check' on Trump (This Time From CNN) Has Aged Like Milk...
Sen. Mike Lee Lays Out Demands for Next Senate GOP Leader
Sen. Mitt Romney Reiterates He Won't Vote for Donald Trump
Report: FBI Probe of Brett Kavanaugh Sexual Assault Allegations Hampered by Trump Administ...
See the Problem? Brian Stelter Chides Marco Rubio for Questioning Government Numbers
Joe Scarborough Wonders What Madness 'Created a Permission Structure' to Vote for Trump
MSNBC Calls Elon Musk the ‘World’s Leading Spreader of Disinformation’
Tim Scott Calls Out CBS News' DEI Strategist For His Racist Social Media...
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Likens Opposition to Teachers' Union Loan to Slavery
VIP
Democrat Strategist Suggests Donald Trump Wants to Perform Eugenics
BA-BA-HOO-BOY! Kamala Face Plants AGAIN Explaining 'Strength vs. Weakness' to Howard Stern

BURN IT ALL DOWN! After Throwing Kamala Under the Bus, Joe Biden Takes Aim at Barack Obama

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  12:00 PM on October 09, 2024
Twitchy

We're not sure what has happened to Joe Biden recently, maybe 'Doctor' Jill has been spiking his meds, but the man who is allegedly still the President has been remarkably active lately. 

Advertisement

It is Halloween season, after all. And like an undead spirit risen from the grave to exact revenge on his enemies, most of his activity has been focused (intentionally or unintentionally) on subverting the woman who was instrumental in his political demise, Kamala Harris. 

Over the past several days, Biden has upstaged his vice president by counterprogramming her speeches, directly contradicting her political attacks against Ron DeSantis, and basically throwing her under the bus at every opportunity. It has gotten so bad that sources have indicated it is nothing short of all-out war between Team Biden and Team Harris.

Of course, Harris was not alone in defenestrating Biden out of the 2024 election. She was just the weapon that Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi used to kick the old man to the curb. 

Yesterday, we found out that Biden is not holding anything back when it comes to Obama either. A few ... ahem ... 'strategically leaked' excerpts from Bob Woodward's upcoming book, War, came out yesterday, and wait'll you get a load of what Uncle Joe had to say about Obama. 

Take a look (pardon Biden's NSFW language): 

Whoopsies! 

The screenshot above is from a CNN article published yesterday about how often Biden unleashed profanity-laced tirades against his political rivals at home and abroad, including Benjamin Netanyahu (because, of course, everything is Bibi's fault). 

Recommended

SO Genuine! On Colbert, Kamala Harris Takes a Page From Elizabeth Warren to Woo Swing State Voters
Doug P.
Advertisement

In his new book, legendary journalist Bob Woodward offers a remarkable look behind the scenes at President Joe Biden’s blunt, profanity-laced assessments and interactions with the world leaders who have shaped his presidency, from Benjamin Netanyahu to Vladimir Putin.

'That son of a bitch, Bibi Netanyahu, he’s a bad guy. He’s a bad f*cking guy!' Biden declared privately about the Israeli prime minister to one of his associates in the spring of 2024 as Israel’s war in Gaza intensified, Woodward writes.

This is not a surprise to learn that Biden hates Netanyahu. But the real headline is how Biden really feels about the man who selected him as Vice President (as noted in the screenshot above). Biden also admitted that selecting Merrick Garland as his Attorney General was a huge mistake. 

Biden has remained hands off with the Justice Department. But privately, Woodward reveals the president’s anger at the prosecution of his son, especially toward his attorney general.

“Should never have picked Garland,” Biden once told an associate, Woodward reports. “This is never going to f*cking go away,” Biden complained.

LOL. Of course, it's all about Hunter, the paragon of virtue and innocent little lamb that he is. 

It sure seems that way, doesn't it? Watch your backs, Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton. 

Advertisement

You wouldn't like Senile Joe when he's mad. Watch out if his eyes start to turn green. And we thought 'Dark Brandon' was bad.

This is what Clinton vowed to do if the D.C. establishment ever came after her. Looks like Biden is following through on her promise. 

He's like Khan Noonien Singh from Star Trek II

Khan Revenge GIFfrom Khan GIFs


It is very cold ... in Washington, D.C.

Biden still has a month to go before the election. We're going to need ALL the popcorn. 

It's beautiful, ain't it? 

Ah, yes. Let us never forget how Obama mocked Mitt Romney for warning about the threat of Russia. That seems a little damning in retrospect. 

Advertisement

We can't lie. We're happy that Romney is no longer a serious figure in Republican politics. But it is nice for him to get this moment of vindication.

Oh, you just KNOW that Lady MacJill is whispering in Biden's ear these days. 

'They all hate you, Joe. Time for you to hate them back ... double.'

Yes, two things can be true at the same time. 

The situation is in such chaos in the upper echelons of Democrat politics that we need a cheat sheet to sort it all out. Thankfully, Jarvis is here to help: 

LOL. That all checks out. 

We're just sitting here waiting for what Joe/Jill Biden's next move will be. 

HAHAHAHA. He did put on the MAGA hat after all, didn't he? 

Advertisement

The Trump campaign has to be loving this and why wouldn't they? 

Of course, Woodward's book also delves into Trump but honestly, there aren't really any headlines there. It's mostly just Lindsey Graham making digs at Trump, but no one cares what Graham has to say and we already knew that he was a backstabbing snake.

No, the story that is going viral on Twitter is how much every Democrat with any amount of power seems to hate every other Democrat with any amount of power. And Joe Biden isn't hiding anymore after his colleagues tossed him out of a window. 

We have to say that we are shocked, SHOCKED, but ... not that shocked to find out that this group of people are little better than a pack of jackals. 

Tags: BARACK OBAMA BOB WOODWARD CNN JOE BIDEN UKRAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SO Genuine! On Colbert, Kamala Harris Takes a Page From Elizabeth Warren to Woo Swing State Voters
Doug P.
Tim Scott Calls Out CBS News' DEI Strategist For His Racist Social Media ... Annnnnnd He's Gone
Aaron Walker
Trump Supporter Torches CNN Panel for Calling Trump Hitler
Twitchy Video
Another Media 'Fact-Check' on Trump (This Time From CNN) Has Aged Like Milk in the Summer Sun
Doug P.
BA-BA-HOO-BOY! Kamala Face Plants AGAIN Explaining 'Strength vs. Weakness' to Howard Stern
Grateful Calvin
Sen. Mike Lee Lays Out Demands for Next Senate GOP Leader
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
SO Genuine! On Colbert, Kamala Harris Takes a Page From Elizabeth Warren to Woo Swing State Voters Doug P.
Advertisement