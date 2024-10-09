BURN IT ALL DOWN! After Throwing Kamala Under the Bus, Joe Biden Takes Aim at Barack Obama

We're not sure what has happened to Joe Biden recently, maybe 'Doctor' Jill has been spiking his meds, but the man who is allegedly still the President has been remarkably active lately.

It is Halloween season, after all. And like an undead spirit risen from the grave to exact revenge on his enemies, most of his activity has been focused (intentionally or unintentionally) on subverting the woman who was instrumental in his political demise, Kamala Harris.

Over the past several days, Biden has upstaged his vice president by counterprogramming her speeches, directly contradicting her political attacks against Ron DeSantis, and basically throwing her under the bus at every opportunity. It has gotten so bad that sources have indicated it is nothing short of all-out war between Team Biden and Team Harris.

Of course, Harris was not alone in defenestrating Biden out of the 2024 election. She was just the weapon that Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi used to kick the old man to the curb.

Yesterday, we found out that Biden is not holding anything back when it comes to Obama either. A few ... ahem ... 'strategically leaked' excerpts from Bob Woodward's upcoming book, War, came out yesterday, and wait'll you get a load of what Uncle Joe had to say about Obama.

Take a look (pardon Biden's NSFW language):

🚨🚨Biden tells Woodward that ultimately Barack Obama is the one to blame for Russia invading Ukraine.🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/em8hq64A8Q — Eli Steinberg (@HaMeturgeman) October 8, 2024

Whoopsies!

The screenshot above is from a CNN article published yesterday about how often Biden unleashed profanity-laced tirades against his political rivals at home and abroad, including Benjamin Netanyahu (because, of course, everything is Bibi's fault).

In his new book, legendary journalist Bob Woodward offers a remarkable look behind the scenes at President Joe Biden’s blunt, profanity-laced assessments and interactions with the world leaders who have shaped his presidency, from Benjamin Netanyahu to Vladimir Putin. 'That son of a bitch, Bibi Netanyahu, he’s a bad guy. He’s a bad f*cking guy!' Biden declared privately about the Israeli prime minister to one of his associates in the spring of 2024 as Israel’s war in Gaza intensified, Woodward writes.

This is not a surprise to learn that Biden hates Netanyahu. But the real headline is how Biden really feels about the man who selected him as Vice President (as noted in the screenshot above). Biden also admitted that selecting Merrick Garland as his Attorney General was a huge mistake.

Biden has remained hands off with the Justice Department. But privately, Woodward reveals the president’s anger at the prosecution of his son, especially toward his attorney general. “Should never have picked Garland,” Biden once told an associate, Woodward reports. “This is never going to f*cking go away,” Biden complained.

LOL. Of course, it's all about Hunter, the paragon of virtue and innocent little lamb that he is.

Biden is taking everyone down with him https://t.co/4jWuWTYdRs — Real Political Data (@RealPData) October 8, 2024

It sure seems that way, doesn't it? Watch your backs, Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton.

Welp it looks like @JoeBiden is going out Sampson style https://t.co/jtRPpOmDbp — Rick “No One” Robinson 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RowdyRick73) October 8, 2024

Y’all done made him mad https://t.co/5A9mVObDoQ — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 8, 2024

You wouldn't like Senile Joe when he's mad. Watch out if his eyes start to turn green. And we thought 'Dark Brandon' was bad.

Burn it down, Joe. Burn it all down. https://t.co/x3MH7dPTIR — Chesty (@ChestyPullerGst) October 8, 2024

This is what Clinton vowed to do if the D.C. establishment ever came after her. Looks like Biden is following through on her promise.

JB serves his revenge cold. https://t.co/fXhKuWwMz5 — Jay (@OneFineJay) October 8, 2024

He's like Khan Noonien Singh from Star Trek II.



It is very cold ... in Washington, D.C.

Biden still has a month to go before the election. We're going to need ALL the popcorn.

Biden is dropping dimes on everyone. 😂😂 https://t.co/Ew1exgRpCb — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) October 9, 2024

It's beautiful, ain't it?

Nods in Romney https://t.co/kWlBXWJymr — George MF Washington (@GMFWashington) October 9, 2024

Ah, yes. Let us never forget how Obama mocked Mitt Romney for warning about the threat of Russia. That seems a little damning in retrospect.

We can't lie. We're happy that Romney is no longer a serious figure in Republican politics. But it is nice for him to get this moment of vindication.

Oh, you just KNOW that Lady MacJill is whispering in Biden's ear these days.

'They all hate you, Joe. Time for you to hate them back ... double.'

Here's the thing: Biden is right.



He was also worse, but he's right. https://t.co/9qKSFP8sTV — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) October 9, 2024

Yes, two things can be true at the same time.

The situation is in such chaos in the upper echelons of Democrat politics that we need a cheat sheet to sort it all out. Thankfully, Jarvis is here to help:

Alright let's clarify.



DEFINITELY HATE EACH OTHER:

- Obama/Hillary (2008 primary)

- Obama/Biden (Biden being dumb. 2024)

- Biden/Harris (Never got along. 2024)



PROBABLY HATE EACH OTHER:

- Biden/Hillary

- Hillary/Harris



NOT SURE BUT WILLING TO LEARN:

- Obama/Harris — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) October 8, 2024

LOL. That all checks out.

We're just sitting here waiting for what Joe/Jill Biden's next move will be.

I wouldn't be surprised if Biden votes for Trump. https://t.co/QlvZW4p1bZ — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) October 8, 2024

HAHAHAHA. He did put on the MAGA hat after all, didn't he?

Joe Biden looks happier than ever on his revenge tour! Since being forced out of the job by the democrat machine, he has since subtly been trying to help the Trump Campaign by linking Kamala to himself and even trying on a MAGA hat 🇺🇸🧢#JoeBiden #Trump #kamala pic.twitter.com/B0p4BRsViw — PoliTalks (@Poli_TalksUSA) October 5, 2024

The Trump campaign has to be loving this and why wouldn't they?

Of course, Woodward's book also delves into Trump but honestly, there aren't really any headlines there. It's mostly just Lindsey Graham making digs at Trump, but no one cares what Graham has to say and we already knew that he was a backstabbing snake.

No, the story that is going viral on Twitter is how much every Democrat with any amount of power seems to hate every other Democrat with any amount of power. And Joe Biden isn't hiding anymore after his colleagues tossed him out of a window.

We have to say that we are shocked, SHOCKED, but ... not that shocked to find out that this group of people are little better than a pack of jackals.