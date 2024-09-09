Put the Box of Wine Down, Ma'am: Jen Rubin Calls Deportation of Illegals 'Ethnic Cleansing'

WATCH: Idiot Cabinet Member Says Kamala Harris Can't Answer Questions 'Cause of Her...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:15 PM on September 09, 2024
Twitter

As horrible as the leftist activists and 'influencers' are on Twitter. they at least do not pretend to be something they're not. The same cannot be said for those same Democrat media simps who still like to put an 'R' after their names and think anyone will believe it. 

You know the roster. Bill Kristol, Cheri Jacobus, David French, pretty much everyone at The Bulwark, and far too many others. It's always entertaining to see their tweets get raked over the coals by the Ruthless Podcast gang during a lively round of 'King of the Hill.'

But the grand champion of all is, of course, Jennifer Rubin (who has won the #HackMadness tournament three years running, speaking of Ruthless). It would be so much more honest of Rubin to just admit that she's become a progressive. She'll never do that, of course, because there is good grifting money to be made by pretending that you are a 'principled Republican speaking truth to power' (even when Republicans are not in power).  

Needless to say, Rubin is none of these things. For proof of that, we need look no further than her tweet last night comparing Donald Trump's plan to deport illegal aliens (which a majority of Americans support) to 'ethnic cleansing' and 'fascism.'

This tweet was sent at 8:22 PM, so we can only assume that Rubin was on at least her third box of wine by that point. 

As you can see, her tweet was inspired by an equally ridiculous missive from Ruth Ben-Ghait (who at least admits she's a leftist) who invokes the mythical boogeyman 'Project 2025.' But both Ben-Ghait's and Rubin's tweets were built off of a lie from Axios' Alex Thompson who was selling fear from a Trump post on Truth Social. 

Umm, nice try, Alex. But people who conducted illegal actions in elections should be prosecuted. And millions of illegals who invaded America during the Biden-Harris administration should be deported. Again, these are not controversial topics with most Americans. 

Returning to Rubin and her 'ethnic cleansing' tweet, however, people are having some major concerns about her well-being.

We're not sure she's ever stopped drinking since Trump first won the presidency in 2016. 

And buckets of Thorazine. 

Haltigan is a professor of developmental psychology and psychopathology. He would know these things. 

But the hyperbole from Rubin (and Ben-Ghait, for that matter) was just too hilarious for many. 

We're pretty sure that a survivor of the Cultural Revolution and Communist China is a little more qualified than Rubin to speak about 'ethnic cleansing and fascism.' 

Without silly people throwing around words that have no basis in reality, how can Rubin afford to keep buying her wine by the pallet?

We're honestly not sure if Rubin does know that anymore. She has become completely subsumed by her TDS. 

This is a great point. The ABC debate moderators know that -- despite how crazy Rubin is -- most Americans don't consider deporting illegals to be a radical position. So, there is a good chance they won't bring this up in the debate. 

And if they don't, Trump absolutely should. It's both a winning issue with voters AND the right policy to implement. 

Try not to confuse her. She's drunk enough as it is. 

Touché. 

We're betting cash money that there is not a single mirror in Rubin's house. How could she ever look at herself and what she has become? 

Twitchy has already covered the Haitians that Biden and Harris imported and flew DIRECTLY to Ohio now horrifyingly killing and eating cats and ducks, but those memes took over Twitter today. 

And as bad as that is, what Haitian illegals are doing to people in Springfield, Ohio, is nearly just as awful.

We're not sure what kind of 'cleansing' Rubin would call that. She is very likely pretending that it isn't happening. She's good at playing pretend, after all. 

She hasn't earned the nickname 'Brain Worms' for nothing. 

We wish Jen Rubin would just come out of the ideological closet already and confess that she is a leftist. Everyone knows who and what she is, but she refuses to admit it. If pressed on the question, she would almost certainly respond with the lie, 'I didn't stop being a Republican. Republicans did.' 

Yawn. Whatever you say, Jen. 

To be honest, though, we also kind of hope that Rubin keeps this up through November. When you juxtapose her insane comments about 'ethnic cleansing' and 'fascism' right up against the reality of what is happening in Ohio, or with Venezuelan gangs in Colorado, or exploding illegal immigrant crime in so many other states across the country, it is practically an advertisement FOR Trump and his deportation agenda.

We'd almost admire Rubin if she was acting as a double agent here, but she's not nearly smart enough for that. 

Tags: DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP FASCISM ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JENNIFER RUBIN

