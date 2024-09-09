Put the Box of Wine Down, Ma'am: Jen Rubin Calls Deportation of Illegals 'Ethnic Cleansing'

As horrible as the leftist activists and 'influencers' are on Twitter. they at least do not pretend to be something they're not. The same cannot be said for those same Democrat media simps who still like to put an 'R' after their names and think anyone will believe it.

You know the roster. Bill Kristol, Cheri Jacobus, David French, pretty much everyone at The Bulwark, and far too many others. It's always entertaining to see their tweets get raked over the coals by the Ruthless Podcast gang during a lively round of 'King of the Hill.'

But the grand champion of all is, of course, Jennifer Rubin (who has won the #HackMadness tournament three years running, speaking of Ruthless). It would be so much more honest of Rubin to just admit that she's become a progressive. She'll never do that, of course, because there is good grifting money to be made by pretending that you are a 'principled Republican speaking truth to power' (even when Republicans are not in power).

Needless to say, Rubin is none of these things. For proof of that, we need look no further than her tweet last night comparing Donald Trump's plan to deport illegal aliens (which a majority of Americans support) to 'ethnic cleansing' and 'fascism.'

This is out and out fascism bordering on ethnic cleansing. Will it even come up at the debate??? https://t.co/EyfCzgPaRz — Jen "We aren't going back " Rubin 🥥🌴 (@JRubinBlogger) September 9, 2024

This tweet was sent at 8:22 PM, so we can only assume that Rubin was on at least her third box of wine by that point.

As you can see, her tweet was inspired by an equally ridiculous missive from Ruth Ben-Ghait (who at least admits she's a leftist) who invokes the mythical boogeyman 'Project 2025.' But both Ben-Ghait's and Rubin's tweets were built off of a lie from Axios' Alex Thompson who was selling fear from a Trump post on Truth Social.

Trump is now proposing two of the largest-ever federal arrests of people living in America, including U.S. citizens, if he's re-electedhttps://t.co/Kp45GcLipj pic.twitter.com/ppcFwLMIYE — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 8, 2024

Umm, nice try, Alex. But people who conducted illegal actions in elections should be prosecuted. And millions of illegals who invaded America during the Biden-Harris administration should be deported. Again, these are not controversial topics with most Americans.

Returning to Rubin and her 'ethnic cleansing' tweet, however, people are having some major concerns about her well-being.

Have you been drinking again? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) September 9, 2024

We're not sure she's ever stopped drinking since Trump first won the presidency in 2016.

Both of you really need to seek professional help. — J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨‍💻 (@JDHaltigan) September 9, 2024

And buckets of Thorazine.

This is personality mental illness in both individuals. Severe levels of histrionic personality psychopathology such that the cognitions are disconnected from reality. Severe paranoia to the point of mental debilitation. https://t.co/IrtkIYOenE — J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨‍💻 (@JDHaltigan) September 9, 2024

Haltigan is a professor of developmental psychology and psychopathology. He would know these things.

But the hyperbole from Rubin (and Ben-Ghait, for that matter) was just too hilarious for many.

.@JRubinBlogger

Deportation of illegals is ethnic cleansing? You are so laughable and pathetic! — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) September 9, 2024

We're pretty sure that a survivor of the Cultural Revolution and Communist China is a little more qualified than Rubin to speak about 'ethnic cleansing and fascism.'

It should go without saying, but enforcing immigration laws is not fascism by any serious definition, nor is it anything approaching ethnic cleansing. Let's not just throw words around like silly people. https://t.co/cfDfd4iZAi — Mr. Solomon (@SolBlog) September 9, 2024

Without silly people throwing around words that have no basis in reality, how can Rubin afford to keep buying her wine by the pallet?

Hyperbole much? Fascism? Ethnic cleansing? Project 2025 trope?



You're just not serious. I hope it comes up in the debate. It's untenable to sustain this much of the world's population undocumented within our borders so quickly, but of course you knew that. — 🇺🇸ᴚѹМʊʂϯαηɠ🇺🇸 Ιṥ REB🔥НоϯṤϯʊﬀ™🔥 (@LadyRoyMustang) September 9, 2024

We're honestly not sure if Rubin does know that anymore. She has become completely subsumed by her TDS.

Only if Trump wants to win https://t.co/E8n3oS1xNf — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 9, 2024

This is a great point. The ABC debate moderators know that -- despite how crazy Rubin is -- most Americans don't consider deporting illegals to be a radical position. So, there is a good chance they won't bring this up in the debate.

And if they don't, Trump absolutely should. It's both a winning issue with voters AND the right policy to implement.

Try not to confuse her. She's drunk enough as it is.

If deporting 15 million illegal aliens is “fascism,” then by default opening the border and letting 15 million illegal aliens flood into the country is communism. https://t.co/zcBkeBnF4m — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) September 9, 2024

Touché.

Have you seen photos of what genocide or ethnic cleansing entails? Probably, yes.

Yet you evoke that horror in order to make an unhinged slap back on social media.

Does it ever feel gross? — Burrito Queen (@Burrito_Queen7) September 9, 2024

We're betting cash money that there is not a single mirror in Rubin's house. How could she ever look at herself and what she has become?

Twitchy has already covered the Haitians that Biden and Harris imported and flew DIRECTLY to Ohio now horrifyingly killing and eating cats and ducks, but those memes took over Twitter today.

And as bad as that is, what Haitian illegals are doing to people in Springfield, Ohio, is nearly just as awful.

Haitian illegals are eating domestic animals in Ohio, Jennifer. — Tabby (@Tabbyanne1984) September 9, 2024

We're not sure what kind of 'cleansing' Rubin would call that. She is very likely pretending that it isn't happening. She's good at playing pretend, after all.

11 million people are here illegally.



This isn't ethnic cleansing you hyperbolic fool, this is justice. — Tom Iannitti (@TomIannitti) September 9, 2024

Jen is missing brain matter 🫠 — Americana (@lonestarangle) September 9, 2024

She hasn't earned the nickname 'Brain Worms' for nothing.

Enforcing our laws isn't ethnic cleansing. Leftists are so dishonest — Werther Marciales 🇺🇸 (@RobotDolphin3) September 9, 2024

We wish Jen Rubin would just come out of the ideological closet already and confess that she is a leftist. Everyone knows who and what she is, but she refuses to admit it. If pressed on the question, she would almost certainly respond with the lie, 'I didn't stop being a Republican. Republicans did.'

Yawn. Whatever you say, Jen.

To be honest, though, we also kind of hope that Rubin keeps this up through November. When you juxtapose her insane comments about 'ethnic cleansing' and 'fascism' right up against the reality of what is happening in Ohio, or with Venezuelan gangs in Colorado, or exploding illegal immigrant crime in so many other states across the country, it is practically an advertisement FOR Trump and his deportation agenda.

We'd almost admire Rubin if she was acting as a double agent here, but she's not nearly smart enough for that.