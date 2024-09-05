You Mad, Bro? Chris Hayes Whines (AGAIN) As Polls Show Trump Leads Electoral...
'He's Just Like Us!' Donald Trump Creates HILARIOUS Viral Moment as He Denounces Mosquitos

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:30 PM on September 05, 2024
James Gathany/CDC via AP, File

Last night, Donald Trump participated in a live town hall meeting hosted by Fox News' Sean Hannity. As Twitchy reported, it was a lively event showcasing many of Kamala Harris's flip-flops and inconsistencies, as well as her current awful policies, and both Trump's reaction to her and outlining his own Agenda 47 if he wins the election. 

On its own, or in a normal election cycle, this would probably not be huge news unless Trump said something really Earth-shattering. However, since Harris was installed as the Democrats' nominee more than one month ago, she has done exactly one media interview—a scripted, taped, and rehearsed interview with CNN's Dana Bash, in which she spoke (badly) for a grand total of 16 minutes. (No, Kelly O'Donnell, asking Harris 'How do you feel?' after the DNC does not count as an interview.)

By contrast, over that same period, Trump has done more than 30 interviews, in all formats. Town halls, podcasts, press conferences, you name it, he's done it. Happily. 

Despite Harris running a campaign of 'joy,' it is clear who is running scared in the 2024 election. It ain't Trump. 

As evidence of that, check out this segment from Trump's town hall last night that exemplifies how comfortable and relatable he is 

Ladies and gentlemen, Donald Trump has declared war on mosquitos. Watch: 

Does this sound like a man who is 'scared'? 

Regardless of your opinions about Trump -- rabid supporter, reluctant voter, or just anti-leftist -- you have to admit that the man is funny and he is perfectly comfortable in any environment you put him in. 

And what is more relatable to the American people than hating mosquitos? (It was also a nice touch for him to instantly relate mosquitos to bad politicians.) 

Does anyone believe Harris is remotely capable of thinking on her feet like this?

Trump fans will recall that this is not the first time he has declared his hatred of the pesky bloodsuckers (mosquitos that is, not the people who make up D.C. bureaucracy). 

Man, he really does not like those insects, LOL. 

The moment trended on Twitter last night as many chimed in to appreciate Trump and everyone's mutual annoyance at those mozzie pests (that would be both mosquitos AND politicians who hate America). 

We can just hear the response from the left now. 'There probably wasn't even a mosquito in the room! Just like Trump never got shot! RRREEEEEEE!'

Right? Don't be surprised if that happens. Or if the left accuses Trump of being an insect bigot for hating mosquitos. 

Just like that. 

We can't wait for Farash -- one of the best Trump impersonators alive -- to re-create this moment. 

A politician who doesn't hate mosquitos is probably a Communist. There, we said it. 

You're not wrong there. And Harris. And Tim Walz. 

HAHAHAHAHAHA. Many, many people. 

Can Harris do a mosquito accent at her next rally? 

Also, people who call you on the phone about your car's extended warranty. 

LOL. A true man of the people, not the bugs. 

Oh, snap. LOL.  

(Hey, we didn't say it. We may wish we had said it, but we didn't.)

Bill Gates seriously needs to stop messing around with his mutant mosquitos. That's how we all end up starring in a horror movie. 

Outstanding. Well done. 

MAKE IT HAPPEN. 

All kidding aside, that is the point of this funny moment from Donald Trump last night. He may be 78, but he's still sharp.

We're old enough to remember when the left tried to claim Trump was senile during his first term. So senile they talked about the 25th Amendment often. 

Then they foisted Joe Biden on the American public. 

Now that they have had to admit that Biden is the one whose brain has turned into pudding, they are trying to foist Kamala Harris on us. The same Kamala Harris who talks like a 10-year-old doing a book report on a book she never read every time she opens her mouth. 

The problem with this propaganda is that Trump adores appearing in public and speaking to people at length. So does his running mate, J.D. Vance. Every time Trump does that -- while Harris and Walz continue to hide from even friendly questions -- he shows voters that he is still nimble and on his feet (mentally speaking), regardless of the topic. 

We're confident voters will see this, but one thing is for sure: we cannot wait for the debate on September 10. Kamala Harris might get herself swatted. 

