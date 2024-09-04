New Republic: Kamala Harris Doesn’t Need Policy to Win
Justice Department Seizes 32 Internet Domains It Says Are Russian Disinformation
No Way: Apalachee School Shooter Was Known to the FBI
Attacking Gold Star Families Some More Will Fix This! Poll Shows Kamala Trails...
Reporter: Microphones Not Allowed at Tim Walz Campaign Stop
Jemele Hill Knows That Fox News' Peter Doocy Wanted to Say Something Racist
Desperate Senate Dems Demand Trump Prove He Didn't Take Bribe From Egypt
Jen Rubin: 'American Hero' Liz Cheney Endorses Kamala Harris
'Total Collapse of the University Structure and [the] American Empire Itself' - Pro-Palest...
She's a Biologist Now? Ketanji Brown Jackson Tells PBS She's the First Black...
All These Matching Buses Leaving Kamala Harris' NH Rally Just Scream 'Genuine Grassroots...
'Ex' Nathan Wade Shows Up With Fani Willis After Daughter Pulled Over
Surprise, AZ Is About to Learn the First Amendment Means Something After Mayor...
Kamala Campaign Accepts ABC News Debate Rules (But Check Out ALL the WHINING...

Donald Trump Holds Town Hall with Sean Hannity, Who Brought the Video Receipts

Brett T.  |  9:45 PM on September 04, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Vice President Kamala Harris said that if Donald Trump backed out of the September 10 debate on ABC — which Trump had agreed to with Joe Biden, not Harris — she would show up alone and do the debate by herself.

Advertisement

Fox News offered the candidates a debate on September 4, and Harris' camp didn't accept. That left Trump to take the stage alone, which he did in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. It turned into a town hall, and man, was the crowd receptive to Trump.

Trump addressed the accusation that his running mate, J.D. Vance, is "weird."

One of the great advantages of the town hall format over a debate was that host Sean Hannity was able to show clips of Harris from her 2020 presidential campaign, including her promise to ban fracking.

Recommended

Gloves Dropped: Greg Gutfeld Takes a Flamethrower to the Mainstream Media in an EPIC Monologue
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement


Hannity cut off the town hall after the length of Harris' CNN interview with Dana Bash:


On the border:

It's easy to see why one of Biden's rules was no live audience. Trump owns this crowd.

Advertisement

Trump again presented himself as the Washington outsider:

Trump is not a fan of ABC:


Harris would have had a much better chance debating with Brett Baier and Martha McCallum.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS CHANNEL SEAN HANNITY TOWN HALL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gloves Dropped: Greg Gutfeld Takes a Flamethrower to the Mainstream Media in an EPIC Monologue
Grateful Calvin
No Way: Apalachee School Shooter Was Known to the FBI
Brett T.
Surprise, AZ Is About to Learn the First Amendment Means Something After Mayor Has Outspoken Mom Arrested
Amy Curtis
Reporter: Microphones Not Allowed at Tim Walz Campaign Stop
Brett T.
Justice Department Seizes 32 Internet Domains It Says Are Russian Disinformation
Brett T.
Attacking Gold Star Families Some More Will Fix This! Poll Shows Kamala Trails Trump Among Military
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Gloves Dropped: Greg Gutfeld Takes a Flamethrower to the Mainstream Media in an EPIC Monologue Grateful Calvin
Advertisement