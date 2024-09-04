Donald Trump Holds Town Hall with Sean Hannity, Who Brought the Video Receipts

Vice President Kamala Harris said that if Donald Trump backed out of the September 10 debate on ABC — which Trump had agreed to with Joe Biden, not Harris — she would show up alone and do the debate by herself.

Fox News offered the candidates a debate on September 4, and Harris' camp didn't accept. That left Trump to take the stage alone, which he did in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. It turned into a town hall, and man, was the crowd receptive to Trump.

Trump addressed the accusation that his running mate, J.D. Vance, is "weird."

"There's something WEIRD with that guy! He's a WEIRD guy! JD is NOT WEIRD! He's a solid rock. I happen to be a very solid rock. We're not weird. We're other things, perhaps, but we're not weird!" pic.twitter.com/zHOdh8vUfZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 5, 2024

One of the great advantages of the town hall format over a debate was that host Sean Hannity was able to show clips of Harris from her 2020 presidential campaign, including her promise to ban fracking.

"She wants no fracking in Pennsylvania!"



"She said it 100 times!" pic.twitter.com/DJ1iu1Tkh2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 5, 2024

"You can't take the chance! You have no choice! You've gotta vote for me! Even if you don't like me! You can sit there and say 'I can't stand that guy, but there's NO WAY I'm gonna vote for her!'" pic.twitter.com/LRZIbwzRGj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 5, 2024





Hannity cut off the town hall after the length of Harris' CNN interview with Dana Bash:

TRUMP: "She had notes! That means she knew the questions! She kept looking down! Nobody wants to cover it! I know ALL about notes!" pic.twitter.com/mw73EWK5tV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 5, 2024

They are DESTROYING Kamala Harris for doing one FAKE interview and… — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) September 5, 2024





On the border:

TRUMP: "More terrorists have come into the United States in the last three years than I think probably 50 years." pic.twitter.com/8Dwfd9gyfI — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) September 5, 2024

It's easy to see why one of Biden's rules was no live audience. Trump owns this crowd.

"You need a president that's NOT gonna be taking you into war...But with THESE CLOWNS that you have in there now, you're gonna end up having World War III!" pic.twitter.com/cyWYNVxUgB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 5, 2024

Trump again presented himself as the Washington outsider:

"I have very nice places I could be! This is not easy. I got shot at! I got hit! I could have been all over the place!" pic.twitter.com/DzeyCU1SCJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 5, 2024

Trump is not a fan of ABC:

"I'm not sure it's gonna help her that much though." pic.twitter.com/ghWd1xZC5P — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 5, 2024





Harris would have had a much better chance debating with Brett Baier and Martha McCallum.

