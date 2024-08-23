A Reporter FINALLY Got a Chance to Ask Kamala Harris a Question and THIS Was It?

Ever since the Democrats let Joe Biden know his services would no longer be required and then put Kamala Harris at the top of the presidential ticket, the VP has taken questions from reporters for maybe two minutes total (if that) and had no sit-down interviews of any kind.

Last night and NBC News reporter finally got a chance to question Harris, and this was the question followed by a comment:

We happened to chat with ⁦@VP Harris, Mr Emhoff, Gov and Mrs Walz briefly as they left the United Center tonight. pic.twitter.com/5S2nWsHvbE — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) August 23, 2024

Really? The only thing missing from that clip was "journalists" asking Harris and Walz if they needed any help carrying bags from their hotel rooms to the cars.

She hasn’t done a single interview or press conference, and when the moment comes to ask her anything, you ask her “how do you feel?”



Are you kidding me? https://t.co/XnhYeQBhHZ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 23, 2024

And that's probably the hardest question Harris will get until the debate (heck, maybe including the debate).

Ever consider asking her any actual questions — Kaya (@sisterinferior) August 23, 2024

Great. You had a chat.



When is there going to be a real interview where she is asked about her sudden change of heart on her policies from her 2020 run? — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) August 23, 2024

The answer to that is "never" if the Harris campaign gets its way. They're just trying to run out the clock at this point.

What’s most important and instructive about this is not that it happened, but that she felt totally comfortable posting it. No sense of shame or embarrassment, no worry about professional blowback. They’re on the same team - and proud of it. https://t.co/rz9Gn0Dz5Z — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) August 23, 2024

There was such "joyful" journalism on display there.

This reporter is so brave, so courageous— only a truly intrepid journalist would dare to speak such truth to power! https://t.co/gXrAG5I1i0 — Jason Mattera (@JasonMattera) August 23, 2024

What would the country do without the hard-hitting "journalists" in the mainstream media?