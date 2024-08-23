'You're KILLING Us!' SCARY, Receipt-Filled Thread Shows Us ANOTHER Not-So-Joyful Side of T...
So Who Was the Super-Secret Special Guest?

A Reporter FINALLY Got a Chance to Ask Kamala Harris a Question and THIS Was It?

Doug P.  |  11:54 AM on August 23, 2024
Journalism meme

Ever since the Democrats let Joe Biden know his services would no longer be required and then put Kamala Harris at the top of the presidential ticket, the VP has taken questions from reporters for maybe two minutes total (if that) and had no sit-down interviews of any kind. 

Last night and NBC News reporter finally got a chance to question Harris, and this was the question followed by a comment: 

Really? The only thing missing from that clip was "journalists" asking Harris and Walz if they needed any help carrying bags from their hotel rooms to the cars. 

And that's probably the hardest question Harris will get until the debate (heck, maybe including the debate). 

The answer to that is "never" if the Harris campaign gets its way. They're just trying to run out the clock at this point.

There was such "joyful" journalism on display there.

What would the country do without the hard-hitting "journalists" in the mainstream media?

