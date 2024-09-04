Stephen King Feeds His Weird Humiliation Fetish by Tweeting That 'Joe Biden Is Doing His Job'

(WATCH) Gretchen 'GRETCH' Whitmer Tries So Hard to Relate to Middle Class Americans
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:30 AM on September 04, 2024

There is a phrase that is popular in certain corners of Twitter that is used when someone just keeps humiliating themselves over and over with zero self-awareness. We will clean the phrase up a little bit for our more sensitive viewers, but you can use your imagination. 

That phrase is 'feeding quarters into the groin-punching machine.'

Some of our favorite celebrities do this all the time. George Takei, Mark Hamill, Mark Ruffalo, all the usual suspects. 

But maybe no one loves to feed quarters into the groin-punching machine more than America's favorite elderly lesbian aunt, Stephen King. Recently, the world-famous author embarrassed himself online by claiming that Florida was 'banning' his books. In actuality, Florida schools determined that some of King's books -- one of which, we regret to remind readers, features a group sex scene involving 11-year-old children -- were inappropriate to be in elementary school libraries. 

Oh, the horror and oppression. 

King also likes to pick fights with conservative commentator Dan Bongino ... and always loses. Every time. Yet he keeps doing it. 

On Monday, King asked for -- and received -- more punishment when a small Twitter account responded to his lame attack on Donald Trump and J.D. Vance on Memorial Day.

It's a good question, but one which King should have just left alone. Instead, he decided to pick another fight and, like all of the other ones he picks, this was a tremendously bad idea.  

Doing his job? From the beach? Oh, honey. Honey, no. 

(WATCH) Gretchen 'GRETCH' Whitmer Tries So Hard to Relate to Middle Class Americans
RickRobinson
You can predict what happened next. 'Avalanche,' might be a good comparison. Or perhaps 'tsunami.'

Biden went immediately from the DNC to a vacation in California for a week. Then, to recover from that grueling exercise, he traveled across the country for another week-long beach getaway in Delaware. 

Funny, we don't recall seeing that in the job description for POTUS. 

The great, unanswered question in America right now is, "Who is running the country?' Because it sure as hell isn't Joe Biden. 

It seems like not only has Biden not been doing his job this summer, but he also hasn't been doing it for several years. 

But at least the murder of an American hostage finally got Biden to return to Washington, where he promptly attacked and blamed Israel for the murder instead of Hamas

At least Ken looks alive and not like a revived corpse. 

And now that Biden has temporarily returned from the beach, his itinerary isn't exactly full. 

Wow. Two campaign speeches for his usurper and then back to the beach. 

Sounds like a pretty sweet gig if you can get it. 

HA. Kudos to whoever made that video. It's a perfect encapsulation of the Biden presidency. 

There were thousands of replies like all of these, but there were just as many directed at King himself for his sycophancy. 

You can't argue with King's success as a horror writer, at least earlier in his career. But King's success as a Democrat propagandist is deep in the red figures. 

This is also true. King's more recent works aren't going to be considered classics like Carrie or The Shining.

King's tweet was less believable than the premise of a car that gets possessed by the devil. 

Good news. Twitter has awards like that to hand out to King: 

Hey! This writer made that video. It's nice to see it getting plenty of use on Twitter. 

OUCH. That one hits hard. 

We're not sure if that is directed at Biden or King, so we're going to go ahead and embrace the power of 'AND.'

As we said above, King is used to it by now. 

We're not sure why he keeps doing this. It's not like he needs the ad revenue money from Elon Musk for the dragging he always gets. He is richer than Croesus. 

Maybe he's got a humiliation fetish. 

Whatever the case, as long as Stephen King wants to keep feeding quarters into the groin-punching machine, Twitter will be there to oblige him and Twitchy will be there to laugh at him. 

Keep going, Steve. You're doing GREAT! LOL. 

(WATCH) Gretchen 'GRETCH' Whitmer Tries So Hard to Relate to Middle Class Americans
RickRobinson
What the Actual Frak?! Tucker Carlson Brings on a World War II Revisionist (WATCH)
Aaron Walker
Tulsi Gabbard Expertly Reminds Dana Bash Who Should ACTUALLY be the Focus of the Arlington Story (WATCH)
justmindy
In 'Not So Shocking' News of the Day, Aaron Rupar Was Once Again Wrong About Donald Trump
justmindy
WATCH: Douglas K. Murray Reminds Piers Morgan It's HAMAS, Not Israel, Who Won't Compromise
Amy Curtis
The King of Pander Bears Bill Kristol is Pleased Kamala Isn't Pandering
RickRobinson

(WATCH) Gretchen 'GRETCH' Whitmer Tries So Hard to Relate to Middle Class Americans
RickRobinson
