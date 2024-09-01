'Best Work of Fiction Yet!' Stephen King Whines That His Books are Deemed Inappropriate for Schools

The left apparently has no idea what it means to actually ban books, and Stephen King is just the latest. The fact of the matter is that DeSantis and the state of Florida have not actually banned a single book ... but certain books have been deemed inappropriate to be in a public school's library. Which is entirely reasonable to everyone except for Democrats and their base.

Florida has banned 23 pf my books.

What the f**k? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 31, 2024

Now, this writer has been reading Stephen's books and stories since age six, but they were never available in the elementary school library. Not middle or high school either, for that matter. But those were saner times.

Not “banned”.



Removed from the eyes of kids. Appropriately placed.



That’s what happens when you write a book that includes an 0rgy with a bunch of CHILDREN you sicko. — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) August 31, 2024

Among other things, you do agree that kids should not be reading about underage orgies, right? — Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) September 1, 2024

For those that may not know, in his book It, the children that the story centers around are all about 13-14 years old, and after defeating the monster, they not only swear a blood oath to come back if it returns, but Beverly, the only girl in the group, well ... offers herself to the boys.

It's easily the creepiest part of the entire story.

None of your books are banned.

They are still available in stores everywhere in Florida.

Removing adult material from elementary school libraries because they contain adult subject matter is NOT banning a book. — George Wept (@GeorgeWept) September 1, 2024

This is where the left's ignorance on banning books comes in. If a book were banned in Florida, it wouldn't be on store shelves, but every single bookstore in FL still sells King's works. You can still order his books online. They've just been deemed inappropriate for public school libraries is all.

Babe, elementary school kids don’t need to be reading The Shining. It’s not personal. It’s parenting. — Jennifer Greenberg 🕊️ (@JennMGreenberg) September 1, 2024

Removing books from a SCHOOL library bc they may not be appropriate for the age group is NOT a ban Mr. King. The parents can go to a public library in town or any bookstore in FL and purchase or check out any book they would like including yours.



You have a robust vocabulary and… — Artist_Angie: Sensei of sARTcasm (@Artist_Angie) September 1, 2024

The full text, and from Twitchy's own beloved Artist Angie, reads, 'Removing books from a SCHOOL library bc they may not be appropriate for the age group is NOT a ban Mr. King. The parents can go to a public library in town or any bookstore in FL and purchase or check out any book they would like including yours. You have a robust vocabulary and know the definition of the word ban. You should use it, sir.'

Also, as an author, you would think he'd be better at proofreading his own tweets before hitting 'post'.

Banned from elementary schools. Not for adult use. — Josh Barnett-AZ (@BarnettforAZ) August 31, 2024

This is your best work of fiction yet. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@HarmfulOpinion) September 1, 2024

Grown adults acting persecuted because their books got pulled from school libraries is hilarious. https://t.co/EW1mB1uurR — No Soup 4 Knowles (@nosoup4knowles) September 1, 2024

If elementary school libraries had copies of The Shining they had to pull off the shelves, I have…questions. https://t.co/yqKgBZ1zxu — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) September 1, 2024

This writer read it when in elementary school, and it's definitely not appropriate for children. Nightmares for DAYS. Loved it.

Twitchy's resident lawyer weighed in, and it's lengthy, but he makes salient points.

You literally wrote a book featuring an underage orgy.



And they haven’t banned your books. My guess is you are complaining that they aren’t putting them in school libraries. Libraries are subsidies for books but they do have to pick and choose which ones get in there. And up… https://t.co/bxPIAVVTvf pic.twitter.com/EQH1PvfENK — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 1, 2024

And up till about 15 minutes ago we all agreed that age appropriateness was a valid criteria for screening out certain books, especially when school libraries are concerned. So your books aren’t banned. They just aren’t being subsidized. I like many of your books. I admit I haven’t read too many of your books this century but I had read almost everything you wrote before then. I think you are a talented author and I have defended you from ppl who say you aren’t. But I don’t think all of your books are appropriate for children. Especially the one that featured an underage orgy for frak’s sake. There is a reason why they made a miniseries based on It as well as two movies based on It, and they don’t even suggest that underage orgy scene. It literally might be a crime to film it. Seriously what the hell were you thinking? Have you ever regretted it? Have you ever considered rewriting that ending? It’s not too late to effectively take it back. In any case, meanwhile the Democrats are upset that in Citizens United, they were told they couldn’t ban books. And I don’t mean ban as in “not putting it in a library for free for everyone to read” but a ban as in it would be a crime to publish it. The attached picture is from the Supreme Court opinion. This is what they are saying when they say they want to overturn this decision. They want to engage in true censorship. I know that isn’t what you were told about the decision but that is the truth. It is literally in the text. And if you give Harris the presidency there’s a good chance they will get their way and make it possible to truly ban books. If you care at all about the first amendment, vote for Donald Trump. He ain’t perfect on this issue. My joke is he’s a lot like the 300 Spartans at Thermopylae. They weren’t exactly advocates of freedom or democracy but their actions had the effect of defending both. And Trump is not a great advocate of freedom of speech but with his Supreme Court appointments, saved the First Amendment, and four more years of him will leave the first amendment more secure than ever.

Very well stated.

Does this clown actually think he is a children's author? https://t.co/U3PQ9EH4Tk — Monica ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 (@Utterly_Jean) September 1, 2024

Technically, there is a book he wrote under the pseudonym 'Beryl Evans' called Charlie the Choo Choo that stems from his 'Gunslinger' series, but that's not the point.

You're not banned you drama queen 😂 https://t.co/ZCnxMvRjEG — New Year, Same Shorty 🥳🥂🎆🎉🎊🎇 (@000funsize) September 1, 2024

Stephen, buddy. I love your work, but I can’t think of a single book you’ve written that is appropriate for kids. Surely you can understand why parents wouldn’t want their kids discovering IT next to Goosebumps in the school library. https://t.co/tVSCHTlcPz — Josh Daws (@JoshDaws) August 31, 2024

Same, Josh. Same.

Sounds like you’re in Misery. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 31, 2024

Poor Stevie, so sad. How will he ever recover from this?