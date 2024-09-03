Wolves Are the Party of Sheep: The Hill Runs a Laughable Op-Ed that Democrats Are the 'Pro-Labor' Party

Another day, another heaping pile of ... ahem ... nonsense from the mainstream media.

After a weekend that saw Kamala Harris get smacked down by Gold Star families and her running mate Tim Walz disgrace himself with his reaction (and lack of response) to American Hersh Goldberg-Polin being murdered by Hamas terrorists, the campaign was desperate for some good, fawning press.

Luckily, that is The Hill's entire raison d'etre.

On Labor Day, the paper published an op-ed full of praise for Harris, Walz, and the Democrats being the party of 'pro-labor.'

This seems a little like calling a pack of wolves the party of sheep, but let's find out.

But the facts are clear: Democrats are the party of labor, and the Biden-Harris administration has been the most pro-labor administration in our lifetime. From Day One, this administration has prioritized working families, investing in good union jobs and championing the care economy, an often-overlooked foundation of our society. Care workers, many of whom are women of color, provide essential ...

Aaaand, that's about as much of that as we can bear without losing our lunch. Feel free to reason on if you like. It just continues like that. They even pull out the Democrats' favorite boogeyman when it comes to Donald Trump: the Dread Pirate Project 2025.

Eeek!

It gets better when you look at the byline and see that this fact-free bit of propaganda was co-authored by April Verrett, the president of the ridiculously corrupt SEIU, and Pamela Shifman, the president of the Democracy Alliance, which is basically just a collection of Democrat megadonors.

(And we said 'co-authored,' not 'co-written' because there is exactly zero chance that these two women wrote this copy. It would not be surprising if it was ghostwritten by the campaign itself.)

Written by a SEIU member and a social justice warrior, lol. https://t.co/PYIr8jQWEG — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) September 2, 2024

Not an SEIU member, but the SEIU president. That is a key distinction. Verrett makes in the neighborhood of $300,000 a year in salary alone. We don't think too many of her union's members are in that tax bracket.

The real bad news for Verrett, Shifman, and The Hill, however, was that no one was buying any of their tripe yesterday.

Pro-labor is not pro-worker. It’s just pro-money laundering through unions — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) September 2, 2024

Democrats are big fans of the funding they get from union leadership, there's no question about that. When it comes to the workers who are members of those unions? Not so much.

In politics, when you have to suddenly proclaim your historical dominance with a voting bloc, you are losing their support rapidly. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) September 2, 2024

The Harris campaign is terrified of the hemorrhaging of union support over the summer, with some polls showing her lead among that block as low as five points over Trump. (In 2020 and 2012, Joe Biden and Barack Obama won the union vote by 16-18 points. In 2016, Hillary Clinton only maintained an eight-point advantage, and we all know how that turned out.)

And recently it was reported that the campaign is scared to death by their internal polling, adding to the panic. There was one recent poll showing Harris's numbers among union voters bouncing back to double digits, but that is just one poll.

So, enter the propagandists to try to boost that advantage, particularly in key swing states like Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Your opinion is rooted in ignorance. Being invested in Big Labor is not the same as caring about the worker or middle class. Democrats only enrich themselves and those loyal to the DNC. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) September 2, 2024

It's one thing to call the left out on how they lie to workers, but fortunately, Harris has a record as vice president. A decidedly anti-worker record at that.

Thousands of jobs canceled (especially in Pennsylvania) on Day One of the Biden-Harris administration.

We're not sure how that helped those workers.

Open Border

High Inflation

Crime

Drugs



Yea, that’s Pro Labor



These people are pro “keep themselves in power”



That’s it…… https://t.co/0xbLxNZQ3T — Corgi Lover (@WestTexasGolfer) September 2, 2024

See, but don't you get it? None of those things affect union presidents and their high six-figure salaries. Nor do they affect the cash that those union leaders keep funneling to the party.

That's what Democrats mean by being 'pro-labor.'

Someone please explain, how importing millions and millions of cheap immigrant labor is good for the wages of Americans?



This idiotic policy affect those on the margins even more significantly, like Blacks and minorities! https://t.co/CZgNYlEHKh — Illuminati112358 (@DiVinci132134) September 2, 2024

Someone in the media should really ask Harris or Walz about that in their next interview or press conference.

Oh, wait ...

No doubt about it, Democrats are the pro-labor party unless it involves a pregnancy. — Dave (@davespace_) September 2, 2024

Whoa. That was a curveball we weren't expecting, but it was a wicked one. The Democrat Party standing at the plate never stood a chance at making contact with that pitch.

But returning to the other meaning of the word labor, they still don't have a chance.

Remember all those coal miners and pipeline workers the party you're gushing over were put out of work?



open propaganda straight from the DNC — Devil Dave (@BlendingBlades) September 2, 2024

American workers are struggling more than they ever did under Harris/Biden administration. — Thomas Musket ⓒ (@ThomasMusket) September 2, 2024

Yeah, they force us to have multiple jobs.

We are laboring all right. — The Sassy Southerner 🪬 (@sassyXsouthern) September 2, 2024

Employment numbers under Biden and Harris look worse and worse the more anyone takes a close look at them.

Is this a joke? — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) September 2, 2024

It is, but not the 'ha-ha' kind of joke.

pic.twitter.com/y9sgo0sFzw — A Dude that drinks Tequila (@passmyraybans) September 2, 2024

Yeah, color us pretty skeptical as well.

Lol, this is straight confirmation you're being paid for that articles. Always assumed, but there are not two ways about it, this is an advertisement. — 🟥 Donald Hensley (@The_realdonnie) September 2, 2024

The FEC should categorize it as an in-kind contribution. Except no one reads The Hill's editorials other than to make fun of them (unless they are from the great Jonathan Turley), so we're not sure what the value of that contribution would be.

Pro illegal alien labor.

For actual Americans, not so much. pic.twitter.com/RSjbUk7U14 — 🇺🇸 Make America Great Again Again 🇺🇸 (@DrPepe1776) September 2, 2024

OOF.

That chart is going to leave a mark. And a painful one.

It was generous of The Hill to put out an advertisement for Harris on Labor Day. But they're going to have to try harder. This one flew like a lead balloon because none of it was true.

Then again, 'None Of It Was True' might as well be the campaign slogan for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.