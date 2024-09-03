NYT Writer Says You Too Can Swear Off Air Conditioning
CBS News Warns There Are Powerful Forces (X) Spreading Election Disinformation
Confederate Statues Were Just the Start: San Fran Poised to Evaluate, Remove 'White...
Jesse Kelly Posts Letter From Aurora, CO Police Officer and (Surprise!) Politicians Are...
WATCH: We Should Listen to People Who Fled Socialist Countries (It's Not the...
Is Kamala Harris Really Pretending to Be on the Phone to Avoid Talking...
Long Live Democracy! Long Live Free Brazil! X Reacts As Brazil's Supreme Court...
Trust the Science! Tufts University Study Shows Cheerios Healthier Than Eggs, Beef
'LA-LA-LA-LA! I Can't Hear You!' Kamala Wears Headphones to Avoid Press Gaggle on...
Don't Do This, Folks: TikTok Video on Chase Bank 'Check Glitch' Causes MAJOR...
PURE EVIL: Hamas Filmed Hostages Before Executing Them
NO LIES Detected: Check Out Why Elon Musk Says the Democratic Party Is...
Problematic: Nature Museum's Displays Were Categorized by Cis Hetero Victorian White Men
Biden Takes a Break From Sleeping on a Beach to Say Netanyahu Is...

Wolves Are the Party of Sheep: The Hill Runs a Laughable Op-Ed that Democrats Are the 'Pro-Labor' Party

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:30 AM on September 03, 2024
Twitchy

Another day, another heaping pile of ... ahem ... nonsense from the mainstream media. 

After a weekend that saw Kamala Harris get smacked down by Gold Star families and her running mate Tim Walz disgrace himself with his reaction (and lack of response) to American Hersh Goldberg-Polin being murdered by Hamas terrorists, the campaign was desperate for some good, fawning press. 

Advertisement

Luckily, that is The Hill's entire raison d'etre

On Labor Day, the paper published an op-ed full of praise for Harris, Walz, and the Democrats being the party of 'pro-labor.' 

This seems a little like calling a pack of wolves the party of sheep, but let's find out. 

But the facts are clear: Democrats are the party of labor, and the Biden-Harris administration has been the most pro-labor administration in our lifetime.  

From Day One, this administration has prioritized working families, investing in good union jobs and championing the care economy, an often-overlooked foundation of our society. Care workers, many of whom are women of color, provide essential ...

Aaaand, that's about as much of that as we can bear without losing our lunch. Feel free to reason on if you like. It just continues like that. They even pull out the Democrats' favorite boogeyman when it comes to Donald Trump: the Dread Pirate Project 2025. 

Eeek! 

It gets better when you look at the byline and see that this fact-free bit of propaganda was co-authored by April Verrett, the president of the ridiculously corrupt SEIU, and Pamela Shifman, the president of the Democracy Alliance, which is basically just a collection of Democrat megadonors. 

(And we said 'co-authored,' not 'co-written' because there is exactly zero chance that these two women wrote this copy. It would not be surprising if it was ghostwritten by the campaign itself.)

Recommended

Jesse Kelly Posts Letter From Aurora, CO Police Officer and (Surprise!) Politicians Are GASLIGHTING Us
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Not an SEIU member, but the SEIU president. That is a key distinction. Verrett makes in the neighborhood of $300,000 a year in salary alone. We don't think too many of her union's members are in that tax bracket. 

The real bad news for Verrett, Shifman, and The Hill, however, was that no one was buying any of their tripe yesterday.

Democrats are big fans of the funding they get from union leadership, there's no question about that. When it comes to the workers who are members of those unions? Not so much. 

The Harris campaign is terrified of the hemorrhaging of union support over the summer, with some polls showing her lead among that block as low as five points over Trump. (In 2020 and 2012, Joe Biden and Barack Obama won the union vote by 16-18 points. In 2016, Hillary Clinton only maintained an eight-point advantage, and we all know how that turned out.) 

And recently it was reported that the campaign is scared to death by their internal polling, adding to the panic. There was one recent poll showing Harris's numbers among union voters bouncing back to double digits, but that is just one poll.

Advertisement

So, enter the propagandists to try to boost that advantage, particularly in key swing states like Pennsylvania and Michigan. 

It's one thing to call the left out on how they lie to workers, but fortunately, Harris has a record as vice president. A decidedly anti-worker record at that. 

Thousands of jobs canceled (especially in Pennsylvania) on Day One of the Biden-Harris administration. 

We're not sure how that helped those workers. 

See, but don't you get it? None of those things affect union presidents and their high six-figure salaries. Nor do they affect the cash that those union leaders keep funneling to the party. 

That's what Democrats mean by being 'pro-labor.'

Advertisement

Someone in the media should really ask Harris or Walz about that in their next interview or press conference. 

Oh, wait ...

Whoa. That was a curveball we weren't expecting, but it was a wicked one. The Democrat Party standing at the plate never stood a chance at making contact with that pitch. 

But returning to the other meaning of the word labor, they still don't have a chance. 

Employment numbers under Biden and Harris look worse and worse the more anyone takes a close look at them.

It is, but not the 'ha-ha' kind of joke. 

Yeah, color us pretty skeptical as well. 

Advertisement

The FEC should categorize it as an in-kind contribution. Except no one reads The Hill's editorials other than to make fun of them (unless they are from the great Jonathan Turley), so we're not sure what the value of that contribution would be. 

OOF. 

That chart is going to leave a mark. And a painful one. 

It was generous of The Hill to put out an advertisement for Harris on Labor Day. But they're going to have to try harder. This one flew like a lead balloon because none of it was true. 

Then again, 'None Of It Was True' might as well be the campaign slogan for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. 

Tags: CORRUPTION DEMOCRATS LABOR UNIONS THE HILL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jesse Kelly Posts Letter From Aurora, CO Police Officer and (Surprise!) Politicians Are GASLIGHTING Us
Amy Curtis
NYT Writer Says You Too Can Swear Off Air Conditioning
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Is Kamala Harris Really Pretending to Be on the Phone to Avoid Talking to the Press? (She's SO BRAVE)
Amy Curtis
WATCH: We Should Listen to People Who Fled Socialist Countries (It's Not the Utopia the Left Promises)
Amy Curtis
Trust the Science! Tufts University Study Shows Cheerios Healthier Than Eggs, Beef
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jesse Kelly Posts Letter From Aurora, CO Police Officer and (Surprise!) Politicians Are GASLIGHTING Us Amy Curtis
Advertisement