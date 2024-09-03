Kamala Claims to Have Always Had Only 'One Client' (LOL, Guess How THAT Went Over on Twitter)

At this point, it's not news that Kamala Harris isn't the sharpest marble in the bag. Everyone knows this already. Whether she is adopting the accent of a cartoon character (among her many other adopted fake accents), pretending to be on the phone to avoid questions, or trying to fake that she understands even the basics of an issue like 'climate change,' it has long been clear that maybe McDonald's is where her career should have remained.

Advertisement

What is surprising, however, is that Harris now has the full force of the Democrat party behind her, including a war chest of nearly half a billion dollars. And yet, with all of those consultants, advisors, publicists, media experts, and even Hollywood production people at her disposal, she continues to be simply the most cringe-worthy presidential candidate in history.

This afternoon, the Harris campaign put out a tweet for their principal -- no, Harris does not write her own tweets anymore than Joe Biden does -- that was just ...

Just ...

Well, take a look for yourselves and you'll see why we are temporarily speechless:

My entire career, I’ve only had one client: The people. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 3, 2024

Good Lord. AYFKM?

Before we discuss this statement's monumental lie, let's gaze in wonder at its condescension. The implicit connotation here is that she is 'above' the lowly people. And that's accurate because she thinks she is. She wants us to be grateful for her majestic presence in our lives.

Thank you, Queen Kamala, for gracing us with your divine benevolence. [insert eye-rolling emoji here]

By the way, do you know who speaks like this? Sociopaths, that's who.

Exactly. Supervillains say things like this. Not normal people.

This is like Hitler bragging he had only one bakery. https://t.co/kxK7jbftTa — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) September 3, 2024

Correction: Supervillains and murderous tyrants in real life say things like this.

Aside from the megalomania, of course, there is the fact that Kamala Harris has only ever served one client: Kamala Harris.

Oh no dear, you worked to enrich yourself on the backs of the taxpayers. You made millions as VP. How? — Ginny (@ginkates) September 3, 2024

That’s BS….your only client is YOU! You change beliefs like people change clothes! You have zero character to take a stand a keep it! You set your policy according to the polls…not what is right for the people! — The Silent Majority (@siIentmajority) September 3, 2024

BOOM. There is is.

However, Twitter was quick to point out that she may have served ... ahem ... someone else in her career though.

You misspelled Willie Brown — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 3, 2024

Willie and Montel would beg to differ. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) September 3, 2024

One thing you can say about Dome: She’s lived her life servicing others. https://t.co/cOuHNDAcha — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 3, 2024

It's OK. You can giggle at that. We did.

Hours on her knees. Lots of people. https://t.co/lVqSANqTJy — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) September 3, 2024

Advertisement

YIKES. Yes, some of 'the people' were quite explicit in calling her out. but it's not like it's not true.

Others pointed out that all her statement means is that she's never held a real job.

Translation:



Kamala has never had a real job, in the real world. https://t.co/qIq6Jzuf5F — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) September 3, 2024

The cringiest way to say “I’ve never been employed in the private sector” https://t.co/9XPHicxap6 — Magills (@magills_) September 3, 2024

“My entire career, I’ve never earned a single dollar that wasn’t funded by taxpayers.” https://t.co/PNWGRrtXMY — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) September 3, 2024

“I’ve leeched off taxpayers my entire life” isn’t the flex you think it is. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 3, 2024

Honestly, who would brag about being a lifetime government employee?

Oh, right, Kamala's former boss (who they are pretending is still the President), that's who. She learned well from old Joe, we suppose.

But maybe the best part of this tweet from Team Harris was that 'the people' were happy to provide their customer feedback about how well she's done serving her 'one client.'

From a client:



1 ⭐️ - would not recommend — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) September 3, 2024

Advertisement

HA. We see what you did there.

Inshallah we'll fire you soon https://t.co/fsz3g32Dt4 — Kaya (@sisterinferior) September 3, 2024

It is simply amazing that Harris wants to keep pretending that she is not the current sitting Vice President (and acting President) and cast herself as the candidate of 'joy and change.' The media is abetting this fraud as best they can, but we don't think it's selling enough for her to win.

Regardless of what happens in November though, Twitter wasn't buying it today.

So you invoiced "the people" instead of serving them? https://t.co/xQ30dA2dT4 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 3, 2024

You blew it for a lot of them. https://t.co/HMJ5TifYgo — Bear🐻🇺🇸 (@VP72801) September 3, 2024

LOL. (Sorry, we couldn't resist one more double-entendre reply.)

Twitter was pretty definitive in the belief that Harris needs to hire better social media interns or simply just avoid tweeting altogether.

As the meme says, 'The best time to delete that tweet was before you sent it.'

One final, funny note to this story is that Twitter runs ads in the replies of tweets that get a lot of engagement. The ads are determined in part by an algorithm.

Advertisement

Guess what the ad was that ran below Harris's tweet?

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

That's perfect. Even the algorithm knows that Harris's social media team stinks.

[Note: since that's an ad, you don't have to click on that last tweet. We didn't want to give the company the free publicity, but the ad was just too perfect.]

We doubt Harris will listen to Twitter though. She'll probably keep the same, incompetent ad team and social media team on her campaign staff.

That's unfortunate for her. But it is outstanding and hilarious for us.