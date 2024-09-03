Kamala Harris Attacked Gold Star Families, but The Hill Insists She's Ready to...
Tablet Magazine: COVID Was Merely Crisis the Left Needed to Push Voting Reform...
Illegal Voting Is 'Rare' Says AP, As They Wonder Why Republicans Are Making...
There Will Be Justice: Andrew Cuomo Set to Testify Next Week on COVID...
Joe Biden Ignores Press Questions As Handlers Push Reporters Out
Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Scumbag Rick Wilson for GROSSLY Sexist, Creepy Post About...
Thanks, Border Czar Kamala! 75 Percent of Arrests in NYC Are Illegal Immigrants
Trump WON! Mark Cuban Throws YUGE HISSY-FIT Over Trump/Kamala Poll Results, Cries About...
Mollie Hemingway NUKES Tim Walz Using MN AG and Overall Tool Keith Ellison...
Wealthy Leftist Insisting Democrats LOVE Being Told Who to Vote for Is EVERYTHING...
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Tells DAMNING Truth About Blue States Sucking and CNN...
Fakest Faker Who Ever Faked a FAKE! Here's Three Minutes STRAIGHT of Kamala...
Well LOOKY HERE: Former Kathy Hochul Staffer Charged With Acting As Agent of...
Wait, Are They HIDING Him?! Biden Tells Reporters Secret Service Doesn't Let Him...

Kamala Claims to Have Always Had Only 'One Client' (LOL, Guess How THAT Went Over on Twitter)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:45 PM on September 03, 2024
Twitchy

At this point, it's not news that Kamala Harris isn't the sharpest marble in the bag. Everyone knows this already. Whether she is adopting the accent of a cartoon character (among her many other adopted fake accents), pretending to be on the phone to avoid questions, or trying to fake that she understands even the basics of an issue like 'climate change,' it has long been clear that maybe McDonald's is where her career should have remained. 

Advertisement

What is surprising, however, is that Harris now has the full force of the Democrat party behind her, including a war chest of nearly half a billion dollars. And yet, with all of those consultants, advisors, publicists, media experts, and even Hollywood production people at her disposal, she continues to be simply the most cringe-worthy presidential candidate in history. 

This afternoon, the Harris campaign put out a tweet for their principal -- no, Harris does not write her own tweets anymore than Joe Biden does -- that was just ... 

Just ... 

Well, take a look for yourselves and you'll see why we are temporarily speechless: 

Good Lord. AYFKM? 

Before we discuss this statement's monumental lie, let's gaze in wonder at its condescension. The implicit connotation here is that she is 'above' the lowly people. And that's accurate because she thinks she is. She wants us to be grateful for her majestic presence in our lives. 

Thank you, Queen Kamala, for gracing us with your divine benevolence. [insert eye-rolling emoji here]

By the way, do you know who speaks like this? Sociopaths, that's who. 

Exactly. Supervillains say things like this. Not normal people. 

Recommended

Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Scumbag Rick Wilson for GROSSLY Sexist, Creepy Post About a Woman's Privates
Sam J.
Advertisement

Correction: Supervillains and murderous tyrants in real life say things like this.

Aside from the megalomania, of course, there is the fact that Kamala Harris has only ever served one client: Kamala Harris. 

BOOM. There is is. 

However, Twitter was quick to point out that she may have served ... ahem ... someone else in her career though. 

It's OK. You can giggle at that. We did. 

Advertisement

YIKES. Yes, some of 'the people' were quite explicit in calling her out. but it's not like it's not true. 

Others pointed out that all her statement means is that she's never held a real job.

Honestly, who would brag about being a lifetime government employee? 

Oh, right, Kamala's former boss (who they are pretending is still the President), that's who. She learned well from old Joe, we suppose. 

But maybe the best part of this tweet from Team Harris was that 'the people' were happy to provide their customer feedback about how well she's done serving her 'one client.'

Advertisement

HA. We see what you did there. 

It is simply amazing that Harris wants to keep pretending that she is not the current sitting Vice President (and acting President) and cast herself as the candidate of 'joy and change.' The media is abetting this fraud as best they can, but we don't think it's selling enough for her to win. 

Regardless of what happens in November though, Twitter wasn't buying it today. 

LOL. (Sorry, we couldn't resist one more double-entendre reply.)

Twitter was pretty definitive in the belief that Harris needs to hire better social media interns or simply just avoid tweeting altogether. 

As the meme says, 'The best time to delete that tweet was before you sent it.' 

One final, funny note to this story is that Twitter runs ads in the replies of tweets that get a lot of engagement. The ads are determined in part by an algorithm. 

Advertisement

Guess what the ad was that ran below Harris's tweet? 

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. 

That's perfect. Even the algorithm knows that Harris's social media team stinks. 

[Note: since that's an ad, you don't have to click on that last tweet. We didn't want to give the company the free publicity, but the ad was just too perfect.]

We doubt Harris will listen to Twitter though. She'll probably keep the same, incompetent ad team and social media team on her campaign staff. 

That's unfortunate for her. But it is outstanding and hilarious for us. 

Tags: FAIL KAMALA HARRIS MOCKERY TWEET 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Scumbag Rick Wilson for GROSSLY Sexist, Creepy Post About a Woman's Privates
Sam J.
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Tells DAMNING Truth About Blue States Sucking and CNN Just Can't DEAL (Watch)
Sam J.
Kamala Harris Attacked Gold Star Families, but The Hill Insists She's Ready to Lead Our Military
Amy Curtis
Absolutely Left-Wing TERRORISM: Covenant School Trans Shooter Audrey Hale's Manifesto Writings RELEASED
Sam J.
Tablet Magazine: COVID Was Merely Crisis the Left Needed to Push Voting Reform They ALWAYS Wanted
Amy Curtis
Trump WON! Mark Cuban Throws YUGE HISSY-FIT Over Trump/Kamala Poll Results, Cries About Anonymous Users
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Scumbag Rick Wilson for GROSSLY Sexist, Creepy Post About a Woman's Privates Sam J.
Advertisement