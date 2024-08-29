Brazil Supreme Court Justice Will SHUT DOWN Country's X Access If Musk Doesn't...
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Tries to Get a 'USA' Chant Going, Fails
Another Day, Another Flip-Flop: Kamala's Changed Her Tune on Immigration (So Says Campaign...
Guess How Much Kamala Harris' FAILURES As Border Czar Cost YOU, Fellow Taxpayers
SHE DID THAT! As Illegal Immigrants Bring Chaos in Colorado, Signs Pop Up...
In COMPLETELY PREDICTABLE Outcome, Shake Shack Closing Several CA Locations Following Mini...
Randi Weingarten Needs to Stop Stealing from America's Teachers (I Said What I...
CIA: Terrorists Planned to Kill Thousands at Taylor Swift Concert
Twitchy Fave Rob Province OWNS Maggie Haberman STILL Pushing Arlington Cemetery BS With...
Kamala Toady Brian Fallon's Attempt to SPIN ABC Telling Kamala NOPE on Debate...
Now, THIS Is Embarrassing: Boston Globe Tries DESPERATELY to 'Fix' Messed Up Tim...
Corey Lewandowski Triumphantly Proves Ari Melber Dead Wrong in Explosive Exchange About Tr...
Reporter Gets More Than He Bargained for After Asking DeSantis About the 'Trans...
Don Lemon Leaving Copies of His New Book All Over NYC to Promote...

Kamala's Interview on Climate Change was a Word Salad So Green It's Practically Photosynthesizing (WATCH)

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:15 PM on August 29, 2024
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Clips of Kamala's first interview (with her emotional support Governor we termed her 'Lie-nus' blanket) have dropped and it's about as awful as expected. Get out your Ranch or Thousand Island for this word salad.

Advertisement

Is it possible to get an interpreter?

It's so good!

Recommended

Brazil Supreme Court Justice Will SHUT DOWN Country's X Access If Musk Doesn't Cave to Censorship Demands
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The scary part is she isn't even embarrassed. 

She needs one of Fetterman's screens. She should say she stutters.

Just like a good Marxist. They try to convince the regular people they are doing it for the good of the whole.

SHHHHHHHH! Don't let the secret out!

Advertisement

It's beyond imagination.

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE CNN DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Brazil Supreme Court Justice Will SHUT DOWN Country's X Access If Musk Doesn't Cave to Censorship Demands
Amy Curtis
SHE DID THAT! As Illegal Immigrants Bring Chaos in Colorado, Signs Pop Up to Remind People WHO'S TO BLAME
Amy Curtis
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Tries to Get a 'USA' Chant Going, Fails
Brett T.
Twitchy Fave Rob Province OWNS Maggie Haberman STILL Pushing Arlington Cemetery BS With Just 1 Receipt
Sam J.
Another Day, Another Flip-Flop: Kamala's Changed Her Tune on Immigration (So Says Campaign Staff)
Amy Curtis
Now, THIS Is Embarrassing: Boston Globe Tries DESPERATELY to 'Fix' Messed Up Tim Walz Pic BUT We Got It
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Brazil Supreme Court Justice Will SHUT DOWN Country's X Access If Musk Doesn't Cave to Censorship Demands Amy Curtis
Advertisement