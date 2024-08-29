Kamala's Interview on Climate Change was a Word Salad So Green It's Practically Photosynthesizing (WATCH)

Clips of Kamala's first interview (with her emotional support Governor we termed her 'Lie-nus' blanket) have dropped and it's about as awful as expected. Get out your Ranch or Thousand Island for this word salad.

Advertisement

Kamala: "The climate crisis is real that it is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time." pic.twitter.com/xjTVwcUfLZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 29, 2024

I think I'm starting to understand why they don't let this woman do unscripted interviews with the media. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 29, 2024

Is it possible to get an interpreter?

Instant classic from Kamala Harris in tonight's interview (excerpts are now up): "The climate crisis is real that it is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time." Undefeated. She's still got it—even as the nominee. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 29, 2024

It's so good!

I think I figured out what’s going on here. Unlike Biden, who is dumb but thinks he is smart, Kamala is dumb, and she knows she’s dumb.



So in all unscripted remarks, her mind is frantically trying to craft answers using jargon that she thinks will hide the fact that she’s lost. https://t.co/ULYGJSRmfz — Archimusik (@Archimusik) August 29, 2024

The scary part is she isn't even embarrassed.

You could literally see her trying to remember the rehearsed lines.



Imagining the notes in front of her. https://t.co/51EqoQV96c — RBe (@RBPundit) August 29, 2024

She needs one of Fetterman's screens. She should say she stutters.

Authoritarian to the core. They will take your rights away and pretend its to save the world https://t.co/U8IuXBAHtL — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) August 29, 2024

Just like a good Marxist. They try to convince the regular people they are doing it for the good of the whole.

Apparently her writers are a roomful of monkeys with typewriters. https://t.co/Y5OwqlC6lF — Rick Moore (@richdarlen) August 29, 2024

Kamala Harris on CNN: "The climate crisis is real..."



Kamala Harris at the DNC: Forced Air Force Two to circle above Chicago so she could watch a speech.



There's no climate crisis. pic.twitter.com/GmQyYhJHS1 — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) August 29, 2024

SHHHHHHHH! Don't let the secret out!

Advertisement

No wonder they keep Kamala ensconced in a protective, scripted bubble:



“The climate crisis is real that it is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time." 🤦‍♂️



pic.twitter.com/GYEGpMJnCP — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) August 29, 2024

Kamala seems to have serious issues being coherent when she speaks.... https://t.co/Jg5tqC3cFI — STEVE (@starchild793) August 29, 2024

That woman was a prosecutor in CA. She was an orator... I am sorry but how stupid does someone have to be before we can all agree they weren't hired for their skills? — Khan Krum Gaming (@KhanKrumGaming) August 29, 2024

Imagine sitting in a courtroom and listening to this. — Wade Stotts (@wadestotts) August 29, 2024

It's beyond imagination.