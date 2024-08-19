That's Not What 'SUB' Means: Harris Allegedly Replaces Customers in PA Sandwich Shop With Actors

Least Surprising News EVER! Borrowers With Forgiven Student Loans Replaced Them With Other...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:15 PM on August 19, 2024
AngieArtist

If there is one thing we are certain of as the Democratic National Convention opens today in Chicago, it is that almost 100 percent of it will be fake. 

We can be sure of this only because everything about Kamala Harris to date has been fake. The online 'enthusiasm,' the 'A.I.-assisted' crowd sizes, the phone calls with her running mate, hell, even the Doritos. It's all phony, staged, or otherwise manufactured to look like overwhelming organic support. 

Not only is it all fabricated, but the 'folksy' campaign 'for the people' has no problem trampling on those same people to make themselves look good. 

You will recall that yesterday, Harris took her first question from the media and answered in a lot of word salad nonsense about 'return on investment.' What most outlets didn't share was that this bus stop took place outside of a Primanti Bros. restaurant in Moon, PA.

Everyone in western Pennsylvania knows Primanti Bros. They are a Pittsburgh institution, famous for their sandwiches served on Italian bread. In the second half of the clip below, you can see Harris going into the restaurant to greet her 'enthusiastic supporters.'

Awww, look at all that 'joy.'

The only problem is that none of it may be real. Outside the restaurant, before Harris arrived, a number of Trump supporters were protesting as a long line of white vans approached the restaurant. According to those Trump supporters, they were all kicked out of the restaurant and the series of vans was filled with paid Harris supporters sent to fill the establishment. Watch: 

Are we able to confirm these accusations with 100 percent certainty? No. At least not yet. 

But does it all look extremely suspicious as hell (especially that long line of white vans)? Absolutely.

Other accounts reported the same fraud, including Allegheny County Councilman Sam DeMarco.

If we had a functioning media, this might be something a reporter would follow up on and maybe interview some of the restaurant patrons after the Harris bus left. But they won't do that ... probably for fear of what they might find out. 

In that context, you can hardly blame people on Twitter for drawing their own conclusions. 

Not one person voted for Harris in the Democrat primary. But now we are supposed to believe she is the darling of Allegheny County, where everyone (who is allowed in the restaurant, anyway) loves and adores her? 

Yeah, that doesn't sound fishy at all

And it's not like it would be the first time Harris hired people to pretend to like her. 

Yep, we remember that. 

Patrons of Primanti Bros. were none too happy with the restaurant chain either. 

Something tells us, the popular Pittsburgh eatery may have a little 'Bud Light treatment' heading their way from the locals.  

... Biden's reelection campaign was fake, Kamala is a fake nominee no one ever voted for, every campaign promise is either fake or stolen or both, and everyone but the protesters at the #DNC will be fake.

We can't argue with any of that, except for one small quibble: Many of those protesters are fake too. 

Oh, they are going to light real fires and probably fight real police officers, but they don't really believe in whatever 'current thing' they will be chanting and screeching about. They just hate America and hate the West, and they love to show everyone how much. They're Marxists. That's what they do. 

As for Kamala Harris's 'bus tour' before the DNC, as we said, we cannot be absolutely certain all of the accusations that were made by the Trump supporters were real, but it doesn't look good. 

Knowing the Harris campaign, they probably even replaced the Primanti Bros. menu -- known for its heaping pastrami, Italian meats, and other delicious carnivorous sandwiches -- with fake, vegan 'meat.'

Would that surprise anyone? 

