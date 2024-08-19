That's Not What 'SUB' Means: Harris Allegedly Replaces Customers in PA Sandwich Shop With Actors

If there is one thing we are certain of as the Democratic National Convention opens today in Chicago, it is that almost 100 percent of it will be fake.

We can be sure of this only because everything about Kamala Harris to date has been fake. The online 'enthusiasm,' the 'A.I.-assisted' crowd sizes, the phone calls with her running mate, hell, even the Doritos. It's all phony, staged, or otherwise manufactured to look like overwhelming organic support.

Not only is it all fabricated, but the 'folksy' campaign 'for the people' has no problem trampling on those same people to make themselves look good.

You will recall that yesterday, Harris took her first question from the media and answered in a lot of word salad nonsense about 'return on investment.' What most outlets didn't share was that this bus stop took place outside of a Primanti Bros. restaurant in Moon, PA.

Everyone in western Pennsylvania knows Primanti Bros. They are a Pittsburgh institution, famous for their sandwiches served on Italian bread. In the second half of the clip below, you can see Harris going into the restaurant to greet her 'enthusiastic supporters.'

Awww, look at all that 'joy.'

The only problem is that none of it may be real. Outside the restaurant, before Harris arrived, a number of Trump supporters were protesting as a long line of white vans approached the restaurant. According to those Trump supporters, they were all kicked out of the restaurant and the series of vans was filled with paid Harris supporters sent to fill the establishment. Watch:

Everything about the Harris campaign is fake.



Prior to her stop at Primanti’s (the PA sandwich chain), every single customer was kicked out and replaced with actors.



pic.twitter.com/zJ15D6jcM2 — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) August 19, 2024

Are we able to confirm these accusations with 100 percent certainty? No. At least not yet.

But does it all look extremely suspicious as hell (especially that long line of white vans)? Absolutely.

Other accounts reported the same fraud, including Allegheny County Councilman Sam DeMarco.

lol! For Kamala Harris’s visit to Primanti’s this afternoon they kicked out all the customers at 4pm so they could bring in their own audience. 🤦‍♂️ look at all the white vans. Keep that in mind as you see video of them interacting inside. 🤣 Kudos to the Trump supporters who… pic.twitter.com/8Q4pKEpUNv — Sam DeMarco 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@sdemarcoii) August 18, 2024

The Harris/Waltz campaign kicked out patrons at @primantibros at 4PM to bring in staged “customers” for Kamala’s visit tonight. Trump supporters gathered next door to properly welcome their fake campaign to Allegheny County! @TrumpWarRoom pic.twitter.com/ohWj6kMJ8h — Joshua Herman (@Joshuakherman) August 18, 2024

If we had a functioning media, this might be something a reporter would follow up on and maybe interview some of the restaurant patrons after the Harris bus left. But they won't do that ... probably for fear of what they might find out.

Ask yourself how many media people know about this. And don't utter a peep. https://t.co/woQSCQdPT5 — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) August 19, 2024

In that context, you can hardly blame people on Twitter for drawing their own conclusions.

Yup. I believe it.



They are paying influencers, actors, journalists, and pollsters — Redneck Azn (@LMFireSystems1) August 19, 2024

If you are surprised, you've not been paying attention! https://t.co/7iq9V1qObe — Jon Najarian (@jonnajarian) August 19, 2024

Not one person voted for Harris in the Democrat primary. But now we are supposed to believe she is the darling of Allegheny County, where everyone (who is allowed in the restaurant, anyway) loves and adores her?

Yeah, that doesn't sound fishy at all.

And it's not like it would be the first time Harris hired people to pretend to like her.

Don't know if this is true, but Harris has done it before -- remember the child actors she paid to listen to her cackle about space? https://t.co/qBzVJVbOtM https://t.co/1Av0laX4ng — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) August 19, 2024

Yep, we remember that.

Fake candidate

Fake events

Fake campaign https://t.co/qHqiPfaXYu — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 18, 2024

Everything is staged. Nothing is real. Don't be played for a fool. https://t.co/JclU4p4MQ1 — Grandsoba (@grandsoba) August 19, 2024

Patrons of Primanti Bros. were none too happy with the restaurant chain either.

She’s so popular she had to bus in her own approved customers for a photo opportunity. @primantibros what were you thinking when you approved this?! https://t.co/aPznsKHfdP — Tom, The Poker Pastor (@thepokerpastor1) August 19, 2024

I am so ashamed @primantibros kicked out Trump supporters to bring in a fake audience for Harris. https://t.co/ghQlgNyHU3 — Jonsey (@joneslillycal) August 19, 2024

Something tells us, the popular Pittsburgh eatery may have a little 'Bud Light treatment' heading their way from the locals.

Everything about this is fake. #Kamala was a fake #BorderCzar, #Biden was a fake, zombie president, the #primaries Biden won in 2020 were fake, the general election was the most suspect in American history, the 2024 #Democrat primaries were fake, Biden's reelection campaign was… https://t.co/dD23wZ6WaD — Koskovics Zoltán (@KoskovicsZ) August 19, 2024

... Biden's reelection campaign was fake, Kamala is a fake nominee no one ever voted for, every campaign promise is either fake or stolen or both, and everyone but the protesters at the #DNC will be fake.

We can't argue with any of that, except for one small quibble: Many of those protesters are fake too.

Oh, they are going to light real fires and probably fight real police officers, but they don't really believe in whatever 'current thing' they will be chanting and screeching about. They just hate America and hate the West, and they love to show everyone how much. They're Marxists. That's what they do.

As for Kamala Harris's 'bus tour' before the DNC, as we said, we cannot be absolutely certain all of the accusations that were made by the Trump supporters were real, but it doesn't look good.

Knowing the Harris campaign, they probably even replaced the Primanti Bros. menu -- known for its heaping pastrami, Italian meats, and other delicious carnivorous sandwiches -- with fake, vegan 'meat.'

Would that surprise anyone?