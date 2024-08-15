Rep. Ilhan Omar Overcame the Ugliest, Most Disgusting Campaign Against Her Ever
TSA Donates Your Stolen Toiletries to Nonprofits
Tone It Down: Michael McFaul Says Harris Has No Moral Obligation to Talk...
CNN Covers Elon Musk’s Rant-Filled, Glitch-Filled Talk With Donald Trump
Top Harris Adviser Says Some Prices (Airfares) ‘Are Definitely Coming Down’
Three Years After Botched Withdrawal, Taliban Parade Thanks Biden-Harris for the Free Mili...
Journo: Trump Schedules a Press Conference After His ‘Stunt’ With Elon Musk Failed
History WILL Repeat: Woodrow Wilson's Free Speech Record Is Warning for Today's Censorship...
Tim Walz Addresses Allegations, Is Damn Proud of His Service to This Country
Guess We Can Report This Now: FOIA Shows Hunter Asked US Embassy in...
DERANGED Joy Reid Admits SOME Discrimination Is Okay, Raises Alarm Trump Might Stop...
Peter Doocy Gets KJP to Provide PLENTY of Material for a Trump Ad...
Shame on You! Check Out How Disney's Scumbag Lawyers Tried to Get Widower's...
Watch: Tim Walz STRAIGHT UP LIED About How Much School Kids Missed Thanks...

Donald Trump Offers Kamala a Campaign 'TIP' With Superb Troll in North Carolina (Watch)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on August 15, 2024
Twitchy

Despite being vice president for more than three years, and despite being coronated -- sans any primary votes -- as the Democrat presidential nominee nearly a month ago, Kamala Harris seems awfully shy about telling American voters what she stands for and what policies she would implement as president. 

Advertisement

Hmm ... we wonder why that could be?

Twitchy has already reported the fact that Harris's campaign website does not include a single policy position, just donation and merchandise options. Harris even announced earlier this week that she is in no rush, and might roll out some policies next week at the Democratic National Convention. You know, if she's not too busy trying to shout down the antisemitic protesters outside the arena who constitute her base. 

Unfortunately for Harris, this lack of disclosure leaves her ripe for trolling and mockery. And we're not sure if you are aware of this, Twitchy readers, but Donald Trump is an extremely good troll. 

Last night, in North Carolina, he showed us his talent for this once again when he dragged Harris as only he can. Watch:

HA. 

(In all seriousness, Trump has already laid out many of his economic plans as part of Agenda 47. You can read all about those on his website and in more detail in the Republican platform.)

Of course, in the clip above, Trump is referring to his long-standing campaign promise to end taxes on income through tips (you can even see the policy stated in the step-and-repeat banner behind him). That promise sounded so good to Harris that she stole it directly and promised to do it herself at a rally less than a week ago

Recommended

Tone It Down: Michael McFaul Says Harris Has No Moral Obligation to Talk to the Press
Brett T.
Advertisement

By the way, no one actually believes Harris would follow through on her copycat promise. As Senator Steve Daines reminded us this week, Harris was the tie-breaking vote in the Senate to massively expand the IRS, including a program specifically designed to go after service workers.

But she was in Nevada, so she said it anyway. And last night, Trump buried her for it. 

HA. Good one. We could even see that being a New York Post headline. 

That hashtag does have a nice, alliterative flow to it, doesn't it?

Ooh, we'd love to see that poster at the DNC next week. Maybe Harris's campaign can use A.I. again to add some of them to the people in the audience. 

As many people said when she stole the 'No Tax On Tips' policy, maybe she can copy Trump's policies to fix the border that she and Joe Biden destroyed. 

Advertisement

We could write a long list of all the reasons why they hate him, but his humor would definitely be on it. As well as his far more successful record as President than the past four years of Biden-Harris.

HAHAHAHAHAHA. They don't like it when Trump lands accurate -- and funny -- blows like this one. 

We're sure the mainstream media will come out tomorrow and 'fact-check' Trump on this hilarious moment. They might even call him a bully. 

Oh, no. Not that. 

Yup. So did we. 

It sure seems like the Trump-Vance ticket is a lot more 'joyful' than the Harris-Walz ticket, doesn't it? Just another lie from a media that can't stop gaslighting or spreading propaganda. 

LOL. Yes, Harris has promised to make a lot of things her priority on 'Day One,' forgetting that she is in office and in power right now. 

Advertisement

But speaking of Day One, Trump had a pretty funny dig for her about that too last night: 

As the saying goes, 'It's funny because it's true.'

In all honesty, we'll actually be pretty surprised if Kamala Harris does lay out a detailed policy prescription at her convention next week. Whatever she does announce (if anything), it will be heavy on word salad and light on details. Of that much, we are certain. 

And if she indeed does try to copy Trump on more than just 'No Taxes On Tips,' we're also certain that Donald Trump will let her have it with more mockery and jokes. 

We'll be here for that. 

Tags: CAMPAIGN DONALD TRUMP ECONOMICS FUNNY KAMALA HARRIS TROLLING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tone It Down: Michael McFaul Says Harris Has No Moral Obligation to Talk to the Press
Brett T.
Elon Musk Reaches Master Level Troll After RT of Trump and Musk Dancing Video
ArtistAngie
Rep. Ilhan Omar Overcame the Ugliest, Most Disgusting Campaign Against Her Ever
Brett T.
Shame on You! Check Out How Disney's Scumbag Lawyers Tried to Get Widower's Allergy Death Lawsuit Tossed
Amy Curtis
CNN Covers Elon Musk’s Rant-Filled, Glitch-Filled Talk With Donald Trump
Brett T.
DERANGED Joy Reid Admits SOME Discrimination Is Okay, Raises Alarm Trump Might Stop Anti-White Racism
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tone It Down: Michael McFaul Says Harris Has No Moral Obligation to Talk to the Press Brett T.
Advertisement