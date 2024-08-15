Donald Trump Offers Kamala a Campaign 'TIP' With Superb Troll in North Carolina (Watch)

Despite being vice president for more than three years, and despite being coronated -- sans any primary votes -- as the Democrat presidential nominee nearly a month ago, Kamala Harris seems awfully shy about telling American voters what she stands for and what policies she would implement as president.

Hmm ... we wonder why that could be?

Twitchy has already reported the fact that Harris's campaign website does not include a single policy position, just donation and merchandise options. Harris even announced earlier this week that she is in no rush, and might roll out some policies next week at the Democratic National Convention. You know, if she's not too busy trying to shout down the antisemitic protesters outside the arena who constitute her base.

Unfortunately for Harris, this lack of disclosure leaves her ripe for trolling and mockery. And we're not sure if you are aware of this, Twitchy readers, but Donald Trump is an extremely good troll.

Last night, in North Carolina, he showed us his talent for this once again when he dragged Harris as only he can. Watch:

TRUMP: "[Kamala] is going to announce her [economic] plan this week maybe. She's waiting for me to announce so she can copy it." pic.twitter.com/jpNDIiMS5f — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 14, 2024

HA.

(In all seriousness, Trump has already laid out many of his economic plans as part of Agenda 47. You can read all about those on his website and in more detail in the Republican platform.)

Of course, in the clip above, Trump is referring to his long-standing campaign promise to end taxes on income through tips (you can even see the policy stated in the step-and-repeat banner behind him). That promise sounded so good to Harris that she stole it directly and promised to do it herself at a rally less than a week ago.

By the way, no one actually believes Harris would follow through on her copycat promise. As Senator Steve Daines reminded us this week, Harris was the tie-breaking vote in the Senate to massively expand the IRS, including a program specifically designed to go after service workers.

But she was in Nevada, so she said it anyway. And last night, Trump buried her for it.

Trump should call Kamala a “childless copycat lady” https://t.co/QygliVkwVd — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) August 14, 2024

HA. Good one. We could even see that being a New York Post headline.

That hashtag does have a nice, alliterative flow to it, doesn't it?

Not one original thought in her head! 🤣😎 pic.twitter.com/vQiZUTje3w — Andre Nuta 🇺🇲 (@andre_nuta) August 14, 2024

Ooh, we'd love to see that poster at the DNC next week. Maybe Harris's campaign can use A.I. again to add some of them to the people in the audience.

He told no lies 💯 pic.twitter.com/ggudOeD2vz — Belvy Benjamin Button (@BelvyBenjamin) August 14, 2024

As many people said when she stole the 'No Tax On Tips' policy, maybe she can copy Trump's policies to fix the border that she and Joe Biden destroyed.

Trump is a funny guy that's why the left hate him https://t.co/KeNtKZTcFh — The Right Rican Show on YT & Rumble 🇺🇸 🇵🇷 (@RicanRight) August 14, 2024

We could write a long list of all the reasons why they hate him, but his humor would definitely be on it. As well as his far more successful record as President than the past four years of Biden-Harris.

Live look at Kamala inside @KamalaHQ pic.twitter.com/kvE27QHlDY — MAGA White Rabbit Jedi🇺🇸 (@WhiteRabbitJedi) August 14, 2024

HAHAHAHAHAHA. They don't like it when Trump lands accurate -- and funny -- blows like this one.

We're sure the mainstream media will come out tomorrow and 'fact-check' Trump on this hilarious moment. They might even call him a bully.

Oh, no. Not that.

LAUGH MY ASS OFF 😂😭 https://t.co/2gGtmf1Dpn — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) August 14, 2024

Yup. So did we.

Benny, thank you so much for letting us hear the laughter!



Its so enjoyable to listen to — T’pari🇺🇸 (@Honey875695071) August 14, 2024

It sure seems like the Trump-Vance ticket is a lot more 'joyful' than the Harris-Walz ticket, doesn't it? Just another lie from a media that can't stop gaslighting or spreading propaganda.

Copy Cat Kamala just needs a little more time to get started. https://t.co/yuCQSCQvpx — Gypsy1776 (@oneilkagypsy) August 14, 2024

LOL. Yes, Harris has promised to make a lot of things her priority on 'Day One,' forgetting that she is in office and in power right now.

But speaking of Day One, Trump had a pretty funny dig for her about that too last night:

President Trump : "Kamala has declared that tackling inflation will be a 'Day One priority'.. but 'Day One' for Kamala was 3 and a half years ago."pic.twitter.com/LjjY4whZw3 — John Wick (@Scentofawoman10) August 14, 2024

As the saying goes, 'It's funny because it's true.'

In all honesty, we'll actually be pretty surprised if Kamala Harris does lay out a detailed policy prescription at her convention next week. Whatever she does announce (if anything), it will be heavy on word salad and light on details. Of that much, we are certain.

And if she indeed does try to copy Trump on more than just 'No Taxes On Tips,' we're also certain that Donald Trump will let her have it with more mockery and jokes.

We'll be here for that.