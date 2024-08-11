Good Luck With That: LA Mayor Says 2028 Olympics Will Be Car Free...
Sen. Steve Daines: 'Don’t Be Fooled by @KamalaHarris Saying She Now Supports No Taxes on Tips'

Jacob B.  |  3:42 PM on August 11, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

"Don't be fooled by @KamalaHarris saying she now supports no taxes on tips," reads a tweet by Sen. Steve Daines (R-Montana). "She cast the tie-breaking vote on the legislation that emboldened the @IRS to hire an army of agents to go after the American people, including enforcement of taxes on tips."

There are two screenshots in Sen. Daines' tweet. One of those screenshots is of a tweet by Vice President Kamala Harris that reads, "I was proud to cast the tie-breaking vote to pass our Inflation Reduction Act, which has capped the cost of insulin at $35 a month for seniors. Now, Congress must pass a bill that extends the cap to all Americans." The other screenshot is a headline from the IRS' website that reads, "IRS introduces new service industry tip reporting program."

It is difficult to believe, based on longstanding precedent, that Democrats would forfeit an opportunity, any opportunity, to tax.

Taxes that Democrats push affect all Americans in many ways. Even if a person who earns tips is not taxed on those tips, that person is still economically susceptible to corporate taxes being paid by his employer, consumption taxes baked into purchases, and other somewhat hidden taxes, such as high gas prices or inflated housing/shelter costs. Taxes trickle down to permeating every part of the economy, and those who have the least personal budgetary affordability are hardest hit by taxes, taxes, and more taxes.

