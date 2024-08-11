BIG Mistake! Dana Bash So OWNED Questioning JD Walz About Tim Walz She...
HA! Kamala Harris REALLY REALLY REALLY Hopes Nobody Sees THIS Old TWEET After...
Tim Walz AKA Lefty White Women's Favorite Daddy Admits to Being a Horrible...
Pissed Off Top Biden Adviser Spills the Beans on What Really Happened and...
BUSTED! Thread Exposes Kamala Harris Peeps Responsible for Fake Photos of Her 'HUGE...
YIKES! Picking a Fight with Lil Pump Because He's Openly Anti-Kamala Goes REALLY...
Did She Learn Plagiarism From Biden? Kamala's Hot New Campaign Promise is ......
POLITICO Confirms That Donald Trump Campaign Was Hacked
Brian Stelter: Kamala Harris Worked at McDonald's While Donald Trump Did Not
Snopes Unsure if Huge Crowds for Kamala Harris Don't Cast Reflections
Ron Filipkowski Compares Vance’s and Walz’s (Many) Military Awards
The Memo-churian Candidates
Ackshually, Elites Are Much More Competent Than Randomly Selected People
Whoopsie Daisy: Left Wing Influencer Accidentally Dunks on Harris Rally Attendance, Thinki...

NO RUSH: Despite Being in Office for 3 Years, Kamala Harris Won't Roll Out Economic Plan Until Next Week

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:00 AM on August 11, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Kamala Harris has been VP for three-plus years and, prior to that, she was a Senator for four years. That's almost a decade in Washington, including significant time in office during a period of record inflation and economic hardship for many Americans.

Advertisement

Now that she's the Democratic Party nominee, never fear. She's got a plan to lower costs and make things more affordable for Americans. And we're gonna learn all about it.

Next week.

No rush, lady.

Take your time.

Maybe ease into it by stealing policy platforms from your opponent.

Because this is all part of her majorly astroturfed presidential campaign.

Yep.

She already hinted that her economic plan involves addressing 'illegal price gouging' and capping rent, which means food and housing shortages.

Recommended

BUSTED! Thread Exposes Kamala Harris Peeps Responsible for Fake Photos of Her 'HUGE Crowds' (They RAN!)
Sam J.
Advertisement

But they have zero interest in interviewing her, so they'll let this slide.

She wasn't running for president then, silly.

Her excuse will be 'Well, Biden was president', but the reality is this: she'd suck at lowering prices in the same way she sucked at her job being border czar.

Nailed it.

If only.

The perfect meme.

We'll never get an answer to this.

Advertisement

Yes, she is.

She doesn't do sit down interviews, though, so we'll just have to wait.

Spoiler alert: even a year from now, relief isn't coming if Kamala is elected.

Apparently not.

Tags: 2024 ECONOMICS ECONOMY KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION BIDENOMICS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BUSTED! Thread Exposes Kamala Harris Peeps Responsible for Fake Photos of Her 'HUGE Crowds' (They RAN!)
Sam J.
HA! Kamala Harris REALLY REALLY REALLY Hopes Nobody Sees THIS Old TWEET After She Pushed No Taxes on Tips
Sam J.
Pissed Off Top Biden Adviser Spills the Beans on What Really Happened and WHO Really Pushed Biden Out
Sam J.
YIKES! Picking a Fight with Lil Pump Because He's Openly Anti-Kamala Goes REALLY WRONG for Adam Kinzinger
Sam J.
Snopes Unsure if Huge Crowds for Kamala Harris Don't Cast Reflections
Brett T.
Did She Learn Plagiarism From Biden? Kamala's Hot New Campaign Promise is ... Donald Trump's
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BUSTED! Thread Exposes Kamala Harris Peeps Responsible for Fake Photos of Her 'HUGE Crowds' (They RAN!) Sam J.
Advertisement