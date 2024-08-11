NO RUSH: Despite Being in Office for 3 Years, Kamala Harris Won't Roll Out Economic Plan Until Next Week

Kamala Harris has been VP for three-plus years and, prior to that, she was a Senator for four years. That's almost a decade in Washington, including significant time in office during a period of record inflation and economic hardship for many Americans.

Advertisement

Now that she's the Democratic Party nominee, never fear. She's got a plan to lower costs and make things more affordable for Americans. And we're gonna learn all about it.

Next week.

Moments ago, VP Harris told reporters that next week, she will lay out some of her ideas to bring down costs for middle-class families - the first of her rollouts on econ policy — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) August 10, 2024

No rush, lady.

Take your time.

Maybe ease into it by stealing policy platforms from your opponent.

She's literally VP right now. Why isn't she implementing it? Why does she want 6+ more months of high costs for middle-class families if she has a way to reduce it NOW?https://t.co/5qb2FafR9R — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) August 10, 2024

Because this is all part of her majorly astroturfed presidential campaign.

She’s told America multiple times. Her main goal is forced equity. Hard pass on her commie nonsense — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 10, 2024

Yep.

She already hinted that her economic plan involves addressing 'illegal price gouging' and capping rent, which means food and housing shortages.

She's vice president now, Brian. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 11, 2024

But they have zero interest in interviewing her, so they'll let this slide.

Why hasn’t she cared enough to bring down costs for middle-class families over the past 4 years, Brian? pic.twitter.com/GKEUJlROpe — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) August 10, 2024

She wasn't running for president then, silly.

Why didn’t she do this for the last 4 years? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 11, 2024

Her excuse will be 'Well, Biden was president', but the reality is this: she'd suck at lowering prices in the same way she sucked at her job being border czar.

“Arsonist to discuss plans to put out fire” — Nick (@Nickster0188) August 11, 2024

Nailed it.

If only the current Vice-President knew someone in the White House and a way to impact policy now. — Razor (@hale_razor) August 11, 2024

If only.

The perfect meme.

Why isn’t the administration she’s in right now doing it? https://t.co/vKNnKIQmv2 — RBe (@RBPundit) August 11, 2024

We'll never get an answer to this.

So she’s admitting bidenomics has been a failure since she’s been VP https://t.co/V1yt8sYOEk — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) August 10, 2024

Advertisement

Yes, she is.

If they’re really good ideas, could she tell the president to do them now? https://t.co/yYecgLi2sX — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) August 11, 2024

She doesn't do sit down interviews, though, so we'll just have to wait.

Someone should get her in touch with the president. He could start implementing those ideas now. Americans have been suffering from Bidenomics since January of 2021. We need relief now, not a year from now. https://t.co/iVfuj7y02P — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 11, 2024

Spoiler alert: even a year from now, relief isn't coming if Kamala is elected.

We know what her ideas are — she signed off on “Bidenomics.” Has that not worked? https://t.co/crTbSPPp76 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 11, 2024

Apparently not.