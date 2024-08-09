Mollie Hemingway Torpedoes and Sinks Kamala Harris' 'What I'll Do on Day 1 in Office' BS

Old C-SPAN Chyron Raises NEW Questions about Tim Walz's Military Service
Doug P.  |  3:25 PM on August 09, 2024
Screenshotted meme

The Kamala Harris campaign seems to have one strategy at the moment: Don't let their candidate do anything that's off-script while hoping voters don't realize where she's been for the last three and a half years. This is from Harris' speech in Wisconsin this week:

You know, when I was attorney general, I went after price-fixing schemes.  And when I am president, it will be a day-one priority to fight to bring down prices.  (Applause.)  I will take on big corporations that engage in illegal price gouging.  I will take on corporate landlords that unfairly raise rents on working families.  I will take on Big Pharma and cap the cost of prescription drugs for all Americans — (applause) — and continue to bring manufacturing jobs back to America — (applause) — and back to communities like Eau Claire.  (Applause.)

Is anybody buying this "coming out of nowhere to fix all the problems somebody else helped create that I had absolutely nothing to do with" routine? 

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway is among those rolling their eyes at Harris' pledging to fix everything she helped Joe Biden break (on a couple of occasions via tiebreaking votes in the Senate): 

It's really very simple: For more of the above kinds of policies and probably even worse, vote for Harris.

To bring down inflation the government would have to stop printing trillions and trillions of dollars, which people like Kamala Harris will never do. It's easier for them to blame "corporate greed," which just coincidentally didn't start until after she took office with Joe Biden.

Fact check: TRUE!

