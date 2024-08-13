'I Do Not Support Her': California Sheriff RIPS Harris Campaign for Using His Image in Ad (Watch)

Amid all of its other controversies -- like not sitting down for interviews or the walking, talking disaster that is Tim Walz -- the Kamala Harris presidential campaign has faced a lot of criticism for everything about her campaign being ... well, fake.

Kind of like Harris herself.

The 'enthusiasm' surrounding her has looked so astroturfed and phony that even Snopes can't say for sure whether her allegedly huge crowds aren't, at least in part, A.I.-generated deepfakes.

Now, it turns out that even in genuine video footage, Harris is lying about who supports her.

A few days ago, the campaign debuted a new ad highlighting how tough she has been and will be on the border (we know, we know, we're laughing at that too).

Take a look and try not to roll your eyes into the back of your head:

Unfortunately for Harris, one of the law enforcement officers she used in that ad was Tulare County, CA, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.

It turns out, Sheriff Boudreaux was not pleased at all that Harris featured him and he let her have it with both barrels.

You'll find this video much more enjoyable to watch than the one above:

'I DO NOT SUPPORT HER': Sheriff expresses outrage over the Harris campaign featuring him in a political ad. pic.twitter.com/02IHHog1st — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 13, 2024

Oh, it gets better. The video from Fox News above was just a brief clip. Boudreaux also issued a statement to Fox News Digital where he really dropped the gloves on her.

'In light of a recent political ad put out by Kamala Harris featuring Sheriff Boudreaux, as well as other local law enforcement, the Sheriff wants to make it abundantly clear that his image is being used without his permission, and he does NOT endorse Harris for President or any other political office,' Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said in a statement issued to Fox News Digital.



'The truth is, Harris never cared about the cartels and did nothing to stop people from illegally crossing the border,' Boudreaux said.

'... or any other political office.' BOOM. Probably not even dogcatcher.

Boudreaux even laid into Harris personally, saying things that seem to track with what her staff says about her.

Boudreaux added that the appearance by Harris was all 'smoke and mirrors.' 'We were in the green room. She never came in and said hello to any of us. She walked up front, gave her presser, literally walked out, never said hi to any of us,' Boudreaux said. 'I'm disgusted because, you know, she didn't shake hands. She didn't say hello. And she's taken credit for all this work that the locals did.'

Wow, she's so 'joyful,' right?

But again, this is what the people who work with Harris say about her, so we have no reason to doubt that Boudreaux's description is entirely accurate.

Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward also chimed in, calling Harris disingenuous, hypocritical, and pathetic.

OOF.

It sure seems that way, doesn't it?

"The Sheriff wants to make it abundantly clear that his image is being used without his permission, and he does NOT endorse Harris for President or any other political office"



BASED🔥



Sheriff Boudreaux is so based hahaha



He never even wanted to share the podium with her in the first place and said as much in his statement.

The Harris campaign has now pissed off veterans and LEOs. What's next? Are they going to pretend that firefighters support her?

What is the remedy for misappropriation of the Sheriff’s image for a political ad without consent? — William Mitchelson (@WRMitchelson) August 13, 2024

Because the video in the ad was from a Harris public appearance and Boudreaux did attend (albeit reluctantly), he likely does not have any legal recourse here.

But he doesn't really need that. He has made his opinion about Harris public for the world to see. And, whoa Nellie, that opinion could not be more critical.

Of course, she's not. She's even said that she wants to decriminalize all border crossings (but hopes now that no one remembers that ).

Oops.

Harris and her campaign were counting on the media to bury it like they are trying to bury everything else about her history.

Perfect juxtaposition in that meme.

That she did.

And after that, she went to Washington with Joe Biden where she destroyed the U.S. southern border as Border Czar.

Now, Kamala Harris wants everyone to believe that she is going to be tough on the border?

Yeah, no. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux isn't buying it and neither should anyone else.