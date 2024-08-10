Snopes Unsure if Huge Crowds for Kamala Harris Don't Cast Reflections

When I first saw this image of Kamala Harris touching down in Detroit in Air Force Two to a huge crowd of supporters, it looked real enough to me. That's because I never look closely enough. Democrat strategist Rachel Bitcofer posted the photo to her feed.
This is some 2008 level shit right here pic.twitter.com/0bRg6uhkcA— Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆🌴🥥🇺🇸 (@RachelBitecofer) August 8, 2024
Enough people called it out that Snopes had someone look into it. Their verdict? "Unproven." Snopes reports:
The image's origins are unknown. While other photos and videos depicted a similar scene and tools designed to detect artificial-intelligence (AI) software said the image was likely a real photo, there was no conclusive evidence to confirm the photo's authenticity. If it was real, it's possible that its lightening, shadows or filtering was digitally manipulated.
Snopes concluded that it was "possible that its brightness, shadows or coloring was digitally manipulated" and they'd update their report when new information surfaced.
Some people zoomed way in on the camera phones the crowd were holding. But the thing that got me was the absence of any reflection of the crowd on Air Force Two.
BREAKING REPORT: Harris campaign BUSTED using FAKE crowd photo at campaign rally stop.. pic.twitter.com/HjTjN7vCdz— Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) August 10, 2024
Check out the reflections on the upper belly and port side engine on this Harris/Walz jet airplane.— DK🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@1Nicdar) August 10, 2024
What do you notice? pic.twitter.com/pQNucujMIH
No crowd. The photo is not real. It is all an illusion. A extremely poorly crafted one at that.— Chica Tomorrow (@chicatomorrow) August 10, 2024
Photoshop crowed added. Not a single reflection in the engine cowlings.— Steve Kerwin (@stevenkerwin) August 10, 2024
It’s becoming more and more obvious that the hype is purely manufactured.
Isn’t this the Cheap Fake and AI they were warning about?
Just ask the campaign for a few photos from other angles.— Mike J. Shea (@Shea1Mike) August 10, 2024
Surely they’d have loads of photos from such a huge turnout…right? 🤥
AI isn't all it's cracked up to be. Of course neither is Harris. It's all lies.— 🇺🇸 PA PATRIOT 🇺🇸 (@PAPatriot16) August 10, 2024
How is it possible that anyone didn't realize that it was fake?— CʏʙΣʀPᴜɴᴋ 8646 (@NicholosPoma) August 10, 2024
I can't find this photo at @KamalaHarris. Can someone retweet it?— Eugene Lin (@euglin0) August 10, 2024
Someone teach these boomers that if they are gonna Photoshop or use AI to create a fake crowd for kamala Harris, then perhaps they should focus on the reflections in the plane as well.— Hypnotic (@RealHypnotic1) August 10, 2024
Embarrassing. Pathetic. Makes you wonder about the polls. pic.twitter.com/Ne307ww4S7
August 10, 2024
Since when do they let a rally start at the base of the airplane steps? And yes... no reflections of the people. They can't do anything but fake, and even that they're not very good at. Unbelievably, people buy it.— lasermama (@lasermama1) August 10, 2024
How did Harris and Tim Walz even make it through that huge crowd that isn't reflected anywhere on the plane?
We certainly hope Snopes doesn't give up trying to find a source for this photo and let us know for sure it's real.
