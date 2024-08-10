Snopes Unsure if Huge Crowds for Kamala Harris Don't Cast Reflections

Brian Stelter: Kamala Harris Worked at McDonald's While Donald Trump Did Not
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on August 10, 2024
Meme

When I first saw this image of Kamala Harris touching down in Detroit in Air Force Two to a huge crowd of supporters, it looked real enough to me. That's because I never look closely enough. Democrat strategist Rachel Bitcofer posted the photo to her feed.

Enough people called it out that Snopes had someone look into it. Their verdict? "Unproven." Snopes reports:

The image's origins are unknown. While other photos and videos depicted a similar scene and tools designed to detect artificial-intelligence (AI) software said the image was likely a real photo, there was no conclusive evidence to confirm the photo's authenticity. If it was real, it's possible that its lightening, shadows or filtering was digitally manipulated.

Snopes concluded that it was "possible that its brightness, shadows or coloring was digitally manipulated" and they'd update their report when new information surfaced.

Some people zoomed way in on the camera phones the crowd were holding. But the thing that got me was the absence of any reflection of the crowd on Air Force Two.

Brian Stelter: Kamala Harris Worked at McDonald's While Donald Trump Did Not
Brett T.
Brett T.
How did Harris and Tim Walz even make it through that huge crowd that isn't reflected anywhere on the plane?

We certainly hope Snopes doesn't give up trying to find a source for this photo and let us know for sure it's real.

***

Brian Stelter: Kamala Harris Worked at McDonald's While Donald Trump Did Not
Brett T.
Brett T.
