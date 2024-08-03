MiniTru Strikes Again: Wikipedia Wipes Out Josh Shapiro's History Ahead of Likely VP Selection

AP Story on Dems' 'JD Vance Is Weird' Strategy Fails to Note the...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  10:00 AM on August 03, 2024
Twitchy

Welcome to Oceania, Twitchy readers. Here, we are at war with Eastasia. We have always been at war with Eastasia. And that will remain the only truth you need to know until we go to war with Eurasia (who we then will also have always been at war with). 

In case you haven't noticed, our beloved Ministry of Truth has been busy dutifully scrubbing the histories of preferred Democrats in anticipation of the totally legitimate and not-at-all-rigged election coming in November. 

As apparatchiks do.

First, Wikipedia went to work eliminating all references on its website to Kamala Harris as border czar (which she never was, and don't you dare say otherwise). Not to be outdone, the politician-rating website GovCheck found that their own rating of Harris as the most liberal Senator in America was inconvenient, so ... poof. Now there's no evidence they ever rated her that way.

Room 101 awaits anyone who would question this new reality. 

This weekend, however, in their clumsy fashion, many Democrats have leaked that Harris is likely to select Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro as her running mate (who also received no primary votes). With Shapiro's voterless coronation looming, it meant the Ministry of Truth had to get back to work. 

Poor guys. There's no rest for the weary censor. 

Yesterday, Wikipedia was back at it, this time deleting Shapiro's past work with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The hilarious part about this particular suppression of history is that -- to any normal person -- Shapiro (who is Jewish) volunteering with the IDF would seem like a noble and totally reasonable thing to do. But the Democrats are not normal people. CNN has even come out and said that Shapiro being Jewish is a problem for the antisemitic Democrat base, so obviously, that part of his past needed to be covered up. 

Exactly. Don't be surprised if they start airbrushing out any photos of Shapiro wearing a Star of David or lighting a menorah. Seriously. 

(In fairness -- again, because we are not leftists -- we should note that some conservatives took issue with Shapiro's history with the IDF as well since it is illegal for a U.S. citizen to join a foreign military, but that's just a little bit silly. He didn't join the IDF, he just did some volunteer work with them as a student.)

The Hamas Caucus in Congress, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar in particular, simply cannot have it. 

We're doing our best. Even if it means we get sent off to the Ministry of Love. 

As the Orwell 1984 quote in our header image for this article states, 'Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.'

Leftists really do see it as a training manual, not a warning. 

Of course, woke A.I. will say that. Meanwhile, back in the real world, it was reported by The Philadelphia Enquirer, for crying out loud. Democrats have only two choices here: either the article is correct and they have to deal with the fallout in their antisemitic base, or they admit that the media has always lacked any credibility.

Wikipedia will soon begin hiding who is making edits to its pages. Count on it. 

That's why they need to try to delete this history well in advance of the DNC in Chicago. 

Oh, we are, we have been, and we will continue to do so. But that still won't stop MiniTru from trying to sanitize Harris and Shapiro over the next 95 days. 

LOL. We can't have Shapiro attacking Big Terrorist Ice Cream now, can we? Joe Biden would be outraged (assuming someone tells him and he remembers it 30 seconds later). 

They won't scrub that out. The Democrats love that about him. 

Of course, they are. But we are optimistic that it won't work. First of all, the secret is out about Wikipedia. It's not only conservatives anymore who know that it is a propaganda website, not an online encyclopedia. 

Secondly, it's 2024. Not only is the Internet forever, no matter how much they try to scrub it, but video is a thing that exists (as are IDF records).

As much as the left would love it if we really did live in Orwell's dystopian Oceania, we don't (yet) and they can't get away with it. And the more they try, the more they show the world the authoritarians that they really are. 

Hopefully, voters will see through it. 

