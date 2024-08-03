MiniTru Strikes Again: Wikipedia Wipes Out Josh Shapiro's History Ahead of Likely VP Selection

Welcome to Oceania, Twitchy readers. Here, we are at war with Eastasia. We have always been at war with Eastasia. And that will remain the only truth you need to know until we go to war with Eurasia (who we then will also have always been at war with).

In case you haven't noticed, our beloved Ministry of Truth has been busy dutifully scrubbing the histories of preferred Democrats in anticipation of the totally legitimate and not-at-all-rigged election coming in November.

As apparatchiks do.

First, Wikipedia went to work eliminating all references on its website to Kamala Harris as border czar (which she never was, and don't you dare say otherwise). Not to be outdone, the politician-rating website GovCheck found that their own rating of Harris as the most liberal Senator in America was inconvenient, so ... poof. Now there's no evidence they ever rated her that way.

Room 101 awaits anyone who would question this new reality.

This weekend, however, in their clumsy fashion, many Democrats have leaked that Harris is likely to select Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro as her running mate (who also received no primary votes). With Shapiro's voterless coronation looming, it meant the Ministry of Truth had to get back to work.

Poor guys. There's no rest for the weary censor.

Yesterday, Wikipedia was back at it, this time deleting Shapiro's past work with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

They just scrubbed Josh Shapiro volunteering for the IDF from his Wikipedia page.



Damage control has been turned up to the max.



Would be a shame if the Democrat base found out! pic.twitter.com/rMTFYbuhef — Vince Dao (@VinceDaoTV) August 3, 2024

The hilarious part about this particular suppression of history is that -- to any normal person -- Shapiro (who is Jewish) volunteering with the IDF would seem like a noble and totally reasonable thing to do. But the Democrats are not normal people. CNN has even come out and said that Shapiro being Jewish is a problem for the antisemitic Democrat base, so obviously, that part of his past needed to be covered up.

Says something about the Dem voter base that they feel the need to memory hole this fact. — Jay (@Carpe_Felis) August 3, 2024

Exactly. Don't be surprised if they start airbrushing out any photos of Shapiro wearing a Star of David or lighting a menorah. Seriously.

(In fairness -- again, because we are not leftists -- we should note that some conservatives took issue with Shapiro's history with the IDF as well since it is illegal for a U.S. citizen to join a foreign military, but that's just a little bit silly. He didn't join the IDF, he just did some volunteer work with them as a student.)

Josh Shapiro is Kamala’s most likely pick for VP and her team is trying to remove all references to the fact that he served in the IDF because her voters in Michigan won’t like that. https://t.co/fKmrFRuzbr — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 3, 2024

The Hamas Caucus in Congress, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar in particular, simply cannot have it.

Attempts to launder people's histories like this should be as widely circulated as possible. https://t.co/EWWIVXE23e — GammonBot (@mingmingmung) August 3, 2024

We're doing our best. Even if it means we get sent off to the Ministry of Love.

Josh Shapiro has always been at war with EastAsia. pic.twitter.com/qCjubctcrQ — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) August 3, 2024

As the Orwell 1984 quote in our header image for this article states, 'Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.'

Leftists really do see it as a training manual, not a warning.

Chat GPT is already pretending it never happened.. pic.twitter.com/JxOYpG8BEh — TheRightGirl (@TheRightGirl47) August 3, 2024

Of course, woke A.I. will say that. Meanwhile, back in the real world, it was reported by The Philadelphia Enquirer, for crying out loud. Democrats have only two choices here: either the article is correct and they have to deal with the fallout in their antisemitic base, or they admit that the media has always lacked any credibility.

look at the user edit history.



It's literally liberal shills editing Wikipedia to make their own, preferred narrative:@Wikipedia and you have the nerve to beg me for money, for this garbage pic.twitter.com/kf3MqR8e4C — gosuprime (@gosuprime022) August 3, 2024

The IP address of this anonymous account came from a location near Stanford University, and the only two edits this account made before were about people from Stanford.



Why is this not surprising? pic.twitter.com/JzGXvDOy67 — SEOforDeplorables (@DeplorableSEO) August 3, 2024

Wikipedia will soon begin hiding who is making edits to its pages. Count on it.

that chicago convention is going to be lit. the Hamas wing of the party will be rioting the whole week. — Normie (@nssnmp5ffk) August 3, 2024

That's why they need to try to delete this history well in advance of the DNC in Chicago.

Screenshot everything before it gets wiped… pic.twitter.com/XYAEUhZfoI — Riley (@riley0x7) August 3, 2024

Oh, we are, we have been, and we will continue to do so. But that still won't stop MiniTru from trying to sanitize Harris and Shapiro over the next 95 days.

…saw that earlier too



They scrubbed Josh Shapiro volunteered for the Israel Defense Forces.



They added that Shapiro NOW supports a two-state solution.



They also scrubbed Shapiro aimed to unleash PA anti-BDS against Ben & Jerry’s for supporting Palestine. pic.twitter.com/Y1Gs45CuPX — Kate (@_wildflower_8) August 3, 2024

LOL. We can't have Shapiro attacking Big Terrorist Ice Cream now, can we? Joe Biden would be outraged (assuming someone tells him and he remembers it 30 seconds later).

Have no doubt, this man wants illegals to vote.https://t.co/XfouIKowq3 — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) August 3, 2024

They won't scrub that out. The Democrats love that about him.

Yeah, they are giving Shapiro the Kamala treatment. https://t.co/X59sW9PUNS — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) August 3, 2024

Of course, they are. But we are optimistic that it won't work. First of all, the secret is out about Wikipedia. It's not only conservatives anymore who know that it is a propaganda website, not an online encyclopedia.

Secondly, it's 2024. Not only is the Internet forever, no matter how much they try to scrub it, but video is a thing that exists (as are IDF records).

As much as the left would love it if we really did live in Orwell's dystopian Oceania, we don't (yet) and they can't get away with it. And the more they try, the more they show the world the authoritarians that they really are.

Hopefully, voters will see through it.