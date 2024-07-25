Wikipedia Scrubs All Mention of Kamala as 'Border Czar' Now that Democrats Decreed It Never Existed

As Kamala Harris was so terrible at her assigned task of controlling the border, Joe Biden and Democrats had to suddenly pretend the role never existed. They had to make believe it was some job title Republicans came up with one day out of thin air. The media worked tirelessly to wipe all mention of 'Border Czar' from their articles, and when they weren't successful, they apologized for using the term. Wikipedia was a little late on the uptake.

That's an embarrassing oversight.

Flashback to when they tried to cover up the past as Kavanaugh's accuser.

Be quite sure the regime is Democrats and their enablers in the corporate media.

They will do anything to protect Kamala so the correction was always going to be swift.

They just don't want to live under the rules and laws they impose on others.

That didn't take long at all.

They wouldn't want the public to be reminded of how poorly Kamala did in 2020, after all. She was the first person to drop out of the primary.

Yes, and Hunter's laptop was also fake as well, right? Heh!

They've done it before and they'll do it some more if it helps ensure Democrats stay in power.

Some smart folks had a wonderful idea.

At least there will be proof it was once there.

At least to Democrats, it was. They just impose it upon the rest of us.