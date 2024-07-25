Media's 'Border Czar' Reporting Before Biden Dropped Out vs. the Spin After Is Absolutely Shameless

Now that President Biden is out of the presidential race, Vice President Kamala Harris is the presumed nominee for the Democrats, and the media are working hard to re-write a bit of history when it comes to Harris' time as "border czar."

PolitiFact got in on that act and was nuked by Community Notes:

Joe Biden didn’t name Kamala Harris “border czar.” He tasked her with addressing the issues driving migration from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala. U.S. Border security is the Homeland Security Secretary’s responsibility. https://t.co/Fjrg46bWwj — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) July 24, 2024

The cable news media are also doing their part, and here's a compare/contrast of these people covering themselves in more "journalism" glory (video via Newsbusters):

Journalists were calling Kamala the border czar until like five minutes ago. Don't let the media gaslight you. pic.twitter.com/oveoFcBn4G — Bill D'Agostino (@Banned_Bill) July 24, 2024

As usual those "journalists" are certified 100 percent pure Dem propagandists.

The media did this in 2016 and 2020 and they’re doing it now in 2024 for Kamala Harris.



- Report on a true story that is bad for the Democrat candidate & say it’s false.



- Debate comes, Trump will use the true topic (Border Czar) against Harris.



- Harris will then cite all the… pic.twitter.com/DefbXLwJgP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 25, 2024

When it comes to trying to help make Kamala Harris seem mainstream and not at all the far Left Democrat she is the media has some heavy lifting to do in the next three months, and they'll certainly try their best.

Rinse and repeat https://t.co/aCDZjVyxhl — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) July 25, 2024

The leftist media hacks will do anything to protect the Democrats! https://t.co/BUn6yMyxng — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) July 24, 2024

That becomes more obvious with each passing day.