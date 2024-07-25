Karine Jean-Pierre Does NOT Want to Say Why Biden Dropped Out of the...
Media's 'Border Czar' Reporting Before Biden Dropped Out vs. the Spin After Is Absolutely Shameless

Doug P.  |  3:20 PM on July 25, 2024
Meme screenshot

Now that President Biden is out of the presidential race, Vice President Kamala Harris is the presumed nominee for the Democrats, and the media are working hard to re-write a bit of history when it comes to Harris' time as "border czar." 

PolitiFact got in on that act and was nuked by Community Notes:

The cable news media are also doing their part, and here's a compare/contrast of these people covering themselves in more "journalism" glory (video via Newsbusters):

As usual those "journalists" are certified 100 percent pure Dem propagandists. 

When it comes to trying to help make Kamala Harris seem mainstream and not at all the far Left Democrat she is the media has some heavy lifting to do in the next three months, and they'll certainly try their best.

That becomes more obvious with each passing day.

