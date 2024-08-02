BIG MISTAKE ... YUGE: CNN Reporter Tries to Race Bait With J.D. Vance and Gets Buried by the Truth

Oh Honey, No: The Democrats Perform EPIC Face Plant With Republicans' 'Compliments' of...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on August 02, 2024
Twitchy

In case you haven't noticed, the left is, once again, having a conniption about Donald Trump. It must be a day ending in a Y. 

The latest manufactured outrage from the party that thinks men can have babies is that Trump accepted an invitation to the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) on Wednesday. While there, he had the audacity to tell the truth, first calling out ABC's Rachel Scott for her disrespectful (and false) opening question and then later correctly observing that Kamala Harris is a phony, donning whatever racial identity suits her for any given audience. 

The horror. 

Sadly for the lefties, this attack doesn't seem to be working too well. Yesterday, career NABJ member Tariq Nasheed tweeted that Trump 'cooked' the Democrat shills on stage disguised as journalists

We suppose the Harris campaign (which includes the media, obviously) will have to go back to calling J.D. Vance 'weird' or something. 

Speaking of Vance, he went to the border on Thursday (a location that Border Czar Harris still has not visited), where he HAMMERED Harris for her and Joe Biden's failed policies: 

Over at CNN, however, they didn't want to talk about any of that. They're still trying to pretend that Harris never was the border czar, even though they called her that multiple times before it became inconvenient

Instead, CNN correspondent Steve Contorno tried to play the race-baiting game with Vance, demanding that he make a statement about the things Trump said at the NABJ. 

Big mistake, CNN. Yuge mistake. Watch: 

This was a brilliant counter by Vance. First, he recognized that it is true that Harris is a chameleon when it comes to her own racial identity. But, more importantly, he didn't dwell on that topic, but instead pivoted to talk about how this same flaw applies to her policy positions, such as the open border to defunding the police.

Vance concluded, 'It's totally reasonable to call out the fact that she pretends to be somebody different depending on the audience she is talking to.'

That is chef's kiss spot on. 

That kind of talk -- not giving into the media baiting, calling out the facts, and turning the subject to the failures of his opponent -- makes it easy to understand why Trump picked him. 

This is an important point. All of the kvetching that some Republicans have been doing about Vance in recent days is entirely driven by false leftist narratives (conservatives need to be smarter than to listen to them). 

It seems far more likely that the left is afraid of Vance, and his answer here to CNN is one example of why they should be. 

Whatever flawed running mate Harris picks (probably early next week), he'd better bring his A-game to a debate or Vance will destroy him like he destroyed this CNN 'reporter's' biased question. 

They tried. But, much like Homie the Clown, Vance don't play dat. 

Homie Dont Think So GIFfrom Homie GIFs


It was almost effortless. Then again, most journos aren't the sharpest marbles in the bag, and Contorno seems to be no exception, so it probably was effortless by Vance. 

He is very good indeed. 

What's more, the fact that he invites these questions from a hostile media -- just as Trump did the day before at the NABJ -- draws a sharp contrast between those two men and Harris, who still has not faced a single question from even a fawning media despite becoming the Democrats' presumptive nominee almost two weeks ago. 

People are noticing that. 

Seeing Vance own the libs so completely will hopefully calm down some panicking Republicans. He's far more qualified and talented than some are giving him credit for. 

And Democrats should be very worried. The J.D. Vance who visited the border today is the one they are going to have to face over the next 96 days. 

Calling him weird may make their paid 'influencers' giggle, but that's not going to cut it with voters. 

And they really don't have anything else up their sleeve to attack him when he is simply this good. 

