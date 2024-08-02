BIG MISTAKE ... YUGE: CNN Reporter Tries to Race Bait With J.D. Vance and Gets Buried by the Truth

In case you haven't noticed, the left is, once again, having a conniption about Donald Trump. It must be a day ending in a Y.

The latest manufactured outrage from the party that thinks men can have babies is that Trump accepted an invitation to the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) on Wednesday. While there, he had the audacity to tell the truth, first calling out ABC's Rachel Scott for her disrespectful (and false) opening question and then later correctly observing that Kamala Harris is a phony, donning whatever racial identity suits her for any given audience.

Advertisement

The horror.

Sadly for the lefties, this attack doesn't seem to be working too well. Yesterday, career NABJ member Tariq Nasheed tweeted that Trump 'cooked' the Democrat shills on stage disguised as journalists.

We suppose the Harris campaign (which includes the media, obviously) will have to go back to calling J.D. Vance 'weird' or something.

Speaking of Vance, he went to the border on Thursday (a location that Border Czar Harris still has not visited), where he HAMMERED Harris for her and Joe Biden's failed policies:

Senator JD Vance at the border today pic.twitter.com/pWulQG7OBn — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) August 1, 2024

Over at CNN, however, they didn't want to talk about any of that. They're still trying to pretend that Harris never was the border czar, even though they called her that multiple times before it became inconvenient.

Instead, CNN correspondent Steve Contorno tried to play the race-baiting game with Vance, demanding that he make a statement about the things Trump said at the NABJ.

Big mistake, CNN. Yuge mistake. Watch:

JD Vance obliterates CNN reporter trying to race-bait about Kamala Harris: pic.twitter.com/HTHorM4zrj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 1, 2024

This was a brilliant counter by Vance. First, he recognized that it is true that Harris is a chameleon when it comes to her own racial identity. But, more importantly, he didn't dwell on that topic, but instead pivoted to talk about how this same flaw applies to her policy positions, such as the open border to defunding the police.

Vance concluded, 'It's totally reasonable to call out the fact that she pretends to be somebody different depending on the audience she is talking to.'

That is chef's kiss spot on.

Vance just proved his worth as VP right here — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 1, 2024

That kind of talk -- not giving into the media baiting, calling out the facts, and turning the subject to the failures of his opponent -- makes it easy to understand why Trump picked him.

Holy crap, @JDVance just slaughtered the Fake News 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/bLpKyzE6LZ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 1, 2024

The media's blitz to destroy @JDVance was fueled in part by claims Republicans thought it was a huge mistake and even that Trump was second guessing. I, on the other hand, have only been more thrilled with the selection of Vance since its announcement. THIS is why! https://t.co/iIN1mububF — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 2, 2024

This is an important point. All of the kvetching that some Republicans have been doing about Vance in recent days is entirely driven by false leftist narratives (conservatives need to be smarter than to listen to them).

It seems far more likely that the left is afraid of Vance, and his answer here to CNN is one example of why they should be.

This is how you wreck the journos https://t.co/n6TUwAPJJm — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) August 2, 2024

Vance is spot on here! What Trump did was totally reasonable and just because you don’t like him doesn’t mean he was wrong. https://t.co/4dPWCjX2uu — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 Headed to the battle box in 2024! (@Tamzilla_52) August 1, 2024

Advertisement

This is an excellent response, and a reminder that he's probably going to demolish whoever he draws in a debate.



Vance's strength is this right here. https://t.co/7wnYm1ZHcY — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 1, 2024

Whatever flawed running mate Harris picks (probably early next week), he'd better bring his A-game to a debate or Vance will destroy him like he destroyed this CNN 'reporter's' biased question.

CNN is filled with race baiters who's only purpose is to divide American Citizens — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) August 1, 2024

They tried. But, much like Homie the Clown, Vance don't play dat.





What a quick thinking communicator. Just blurts it out perfectly as if he read this journalists soul before the question began. — SmythRadio (@SmythRadio) August 1, 2024

It was almost effortless. Then again, most journos aren't the sharpest marbles in the bag, and Contorno seems to be no exception, so it probably was effortless by Vance.

JD Vance is very good at this. https://t.co/T16fxrkR2k — Chris K (@Chrisrobin315) August 1, 2024

He is very good indeed.

What's more, the fact that he invites these questions from a hostile media -- just as Trump did the day before at the NABJ -- draws a sharp contrast between those two men and Harris, who still has not faced a single question from even a fawning media despite becoming the Democrats' presumptive nominee almost two weeks ago.

People are noticing that.

JD nails this. Exactly where this conversation needs to go. https://t.co/m0Oa9rLN98 — Matthew Boyle (@mboyle1) August 1, 2024

Advertisement

Seeing Vance own the libs so completely will hopefully calm down some panicking Republicans. He's far more qualified and talented than some are giving him credit for.

And Democrats should be very worried. The J.D. Vance who visited the border today is the one they are going to have to face over the next 96 days.

Calling him weird may make their paid 'influencers' giggle, but that's not going to cut it with voters.

And they really don't have anything else up their sleeve to attack him when he is simply this good.