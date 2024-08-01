Tariq Nasheed Weighs in on Trump at the NABJ Conference and You'll Be Surprised

Basement 2.0: Kamala Harris Just Needs to ‘Duck and Hide’ Until the Election
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on August 01, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

If you've been reading Twitchy for any length of time, you know about Tariq Nasheed. He can usually be counted on for a racist take on the day's issues, but he's surprised us now and then. Back in 2019, he tweeted, "So why should we honestly support the Democrats?" President Donald Trump had at least talked about specific issues to help the black community.

As we reported, Trump walked into the lion's den Wednesday by appearing at the National Association of Black Journalists conference in Chicago and was immediately ambushed by ABC News' Rachel Scott: How dare he have the nerve to show up after all of the racist things he's said? Trump gave as good as he got, though.

April Ryan wondered why Trump had been allowed on that stage, and Karen Attiah concluded it was a huge mistake for the NABJ to give Trump a platform. Nasheed, surprisingly, thought Trump did really well.

That we did not expect.

Right?

A lot of people think Trump went off on a dangerous tangent bringing up Kamala Harris' transformation from Indian to black. We agree. Trump has policies that will help all communities, and he should hammer Harris on the Biden administration's record — like letting in millions of illegal immigrants who suck up all the government resources.

***

