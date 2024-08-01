Tariq Nasheed Weighs in on Trump at the NABJ Conference and You'll Be Surprised

If you've been reading Twitchy for any length of time, you know about Tariq Nasheed. He can usually be counted on for a racist take on the day's issues, but he's surprised us now and then. Back in 2019, he tweeted, "So why should we honestly support the Democrats?" President Donald Trump had at least talked about specific issues to help the black community.

Advertisement

As we reported, Trump walked into the lion's den Wednesday by appearing at the National Association of Black Journalists conference in Chicago and was immediately ambushed by ABC News' Rachel Scott: How dare he have the nerve to show up after all of the racist things he's said? Trump gave as good as he got, though.

April Ryan wondered why Trump had been allowed on that stage, and Karen Attiah concluded it was a huge mistake for the NABJ to give Trump a platform. Nasheed, surprisingly, thought Trump did really well.

I’m a lifetime member of NABJ.



But they sat up here and got COOKED by Trump today by trying to act like shills for the Democrats. If they would have been more objective, their grilling would not have backfired on them pic.twitter.com/SzQM2iWSvd — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) July 31, 2024

That we did not expect.

It took balls to walk into that hive of pure hatred and malice. — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) July 31, 2024

Black journalism does not represent accurately, black people.



They got roasted, and Trump had the guts to put himself in that area.



You’ll never see a democrat put themselves in a similar situation. — Bruce Sylvester (@Sylvester4Bruce) July 31, 2024

Does Harris not showing up in person send them a message, or does she just assume she has the NABJ's support locked up and that she can literally dial it in? — Profiles in Blight Supremacy (@Avis_Liberatum) July 31, 2024

I just liked a tweet of yours unironically. What is happening? — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) July 31, 2024

Right?

Trump killed it under very tough circumstances created by their bias. It was a masterful display of self control by Trump. Killed it! 🔥



However another stain on journalism wich is supposed to be unbiased. Not to mention the candidate that they shrilled for blew them off. Sad. — Andre Nuta 🇺🇲 (@andre_nuta) July 31, 2024

What I saw was a lot of bigotry by blacks. — @HewettW 🇺🇸 (@HewettW) July 31, 2024

Yep, they got bodied by Trump — MAGS (@TAftermath2020) July 31, 2024

There’s nothing wrong with asking tough questions, but being rude, unfriendly & even disrespectful just wasn’t necessary. The ABC reporter instantly set the tone & ruined what could’ve been way more interesting. They’re always looking for a gotcha moment. Ugh—too bad. — DiannaE (@Dianna_Erwin) August 1, 2024

I love Trump more after that performance — Rob Dromgoole (@cigar_vet) July 31, 2024

Advertisement

Can’t believe I agree with you. — Mary Vinton (@markvintonjr) August 1, 2024

Totally agree. I don’t understand why some of the (so-called) journalists didn’t have enough respect for their viewers and audience to ask substantive policy questions. Very disrespectful of the individuals who surely had diverse viewpoints. — Mindwalker 🍊 (@JustMe05791813) July 31, 2024

A lot of people think Trump went off on a dangerous tangent bringing up Kamala Harris' transformation from Indian to black. We agree. Trump has policies that will help all communities, and he should hammer Harris on the Biden administration's record — like letting in millions of illegal immigrants who suck up all the government resources.

***