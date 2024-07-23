THAT'S RAYCISSS! Wes Moore Calls Being President of the United States a 'Black Job'

It has been nothing short of breathtaking to see how fast Democrats have thrown Joe Biden under the proverbial bus and picked up the torch (and gigantic buckets of water) to carry for their new hotness: Kamala Harris.

The media is already in the tank, Biden's paid Gen Z supporters don't even remember his name anymore, and even elected Democrats have had no problem with tossing the votes of 14 million primary voters right out the window.

So, it was hardly a surprise when Maryland Governor Wes Moore took to Twitter yesterday with a posed picture next to the left's new Khaleesi.

What we weren't quite expecting (though probably should have) was the unbridled racism of Moore's tweet. Take a look:

Donald Trump is about to find out being the President of the United States is a Black job. pic.twitter.com/IUQtG06Jsb — Gov. Wes Moore (@iamwesmoore) July 22, 2024

Wow. Really, Wes?

It was one thing when the barely sentient Biden said that just before dropping out of the race. Biden has always been a racist. Just ask that 'clean, articulate black man' that -- oh, by the way -- America already elected to the presidency ... twice.

Um? Barack Obama was Black and did the job so, yeah. 🫠 https://t.co/OW0RDd2JaE — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) July 22, 2024

We had a black president for 8 years. We didn't forget about him, Wes. I guess you did, tho. https://t.co/x8Qkvg8kUO — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) July 22, 2024

Gosh, it's almost like the Presidency should be a job for the best, most qualified person, not a position to be determined by DEI standards of checking boxes. But that seems to be lost on Moore.

Then, of course, there is the pesky little fact that Harris is not a black woman.

Now you know damn well this woman is not black. But you’re getting on code for the party. It’s cool just lets me know in the future if you run for higher office not to vote for you. — Old_Crow (@Kherty_Nati) July 22, 2024

Pish-posh. Details schmetails, right?

It's becoming clear that the word 'black' for the left is just a dog whistle (they love to use that term, so we'll throw it back in their faces) for 'not white.' Any other specifics are irrelevant.

Harris' actual lineage aside, the worst part of Moore's tweet is that it just continues to expose that nothing matters to the left other than skin color. Nothing.

Everything is about race with you guys. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 22, 2024

Without exception.

Indeed, Harris' only drawback for Democrats is that she doesn't identify as non-binary and use 'giggle/cackle' as her preferred pronouns.

Imagine your worldview being this small and limited.



Seeing value and purpose only in something as arbitrary and meaningless as skin color.



...and still managing to get the heritage of the person you're celebrating wrong. https://t.co/3oPrG6hnsa — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) July 23, 2024

It was a gigantic faceplant by all measures.

Shorter Gov Moore: “I’m a racist” https://t.co/7RWXL4h5gC — Rusty Shackelford (@rshackelford14) July 23, 2024

Tell us you’re a racist without tell us you are a racist https://t.co/u9JewrCV4g — John “TIG” Tiegen (@TigTiegen) July 23, 2024

Obsessed with skin color. https://t.co/Y1gHYnI4BS — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) July 23, 2024

They are not only obsessed with it, they have every intention of weaponizing it right up until November 5, regardless of Harris' actual genealogy.

They’ll shove it in your face and dare you to notice. https://t.co/9VQCcHAywb — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) July 23, 2024

That is 100 percent the plan. And they have the corrupt media standing by with a 'Republicans pounce' story whenever conservatives point it out.

What's a black job? Jobs are just jobs, you moron. https://t.co/oecpkePii6 — ❌Aurora Tracy❌ (@auroratracy0621) July 23, 2024

We could make the observation that even calling something specifically a 'black job' is contrary to the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

But Moore probably already knows this.

He just doesn't care.

Imagine, if you will, any conservative white politician Tweeting "Kamala Harris is about to find out being the President of the United States is a White job."#FactsNotFear #RightSideOfHistory #DemocratsAreRacists #LiberalHypocrisy https://t.co/6XuzxPdEHV — Kelly Victory MD (@DrKellyVictory) July 23, 2024

First of all, no real conservative would ever say that. Nutjobs like Nick Fuentes might, but that is why conservatives reject him and don't even allow him at their events.

Secondly, holy hell if that ever actually did happen. It would be the end of that politician's career faster than Donald Trump could say, 'You're fired.' Moreover, the media would run with it for months, trying to paint every conservative politician or voter with that same brush.

Obviously, as we all know, it's (D)ifferent when Democrats (D)o it.

I wonder if you'd be so race-compliant if Tim Scott were the GOP nominee... Don't bother. I already know the answer, you pathetic panderer. https://t.co/7gG2DaXQq7 — G (@TCC_Grouchy) July 23, 2024

Ahh, now there's a good point. No, they would not be celebrating Tim Scott. They would hate him the most, just like they hate Clarence Thomas.

Remember that Democrats are the party that -- without irony -- once called Larry Elder 'the black face of white supremacy.'

Such lovely people, they are.

HA. We thought those two tweets worked pretty well together.

It's possible that Moore may be making a play here to be Harris' vice presidential selection. We wouldn't put that past him. If that's the case, what better way to show your Democrat bona fides than to play the racist pandering game?

Wes Moore sure seems to be an expert at that one.