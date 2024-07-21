ET TU, HARRY? Gen Z 'Influencers' React to Biden Dropping Out With the Loyalty of Feral Cats

The craziest Presidential election of our lifetime just got even crazier today, as Joe Biden announced that he will not seek re-election (while strangely not resigning from the Presidency for which he is mentally and physically unfit).

The announcement turned Twitter into a madhouse (well, more of a madhouse than normal) of reactions, left, right, and other. Everyone, of course, had a take on the letter that was sent by Biden's account, but certainly not written by him. Even President Trump responded, though not on Twitter, by calling Biden the 'single worst President in the history of our country.'

He ain't lyin'.

Over on the left side of Twitter, however, there was much weeping, gnashing of teeth, and rending of garments. Nowhere was this more evident than among Biden's paid corps of Gen Z supporters. we all know who they are and they did not disappoint in their meltdowns.

They did, however, surprise even us with how quickly they shifted their loyalties. Even Italy didn't change teams this quickly ... in Word War I or World War II.

Let's start with Harry Sisson, who must have been terribly upset that he would no longer have a job as the cabana boy in Biden's second term.

President Biden just dropped out of the presidential race. I must admit, I’m saddened by this news. He has been a fantastic president and he’s truly an amazing man. I thank him for his service and will support the Democratic nominee 100%. Thank you, President Biden. pic.twitter.com/p9HPkIxR2t — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 21, 2024

Aww. No more selfies with the man who does not know how to take a selfie without instructions.

Oddly, however, even though the Democrat Party does not have a nominee at the moment, it took Sisson less than 15 minutes to shift from mourning to getting on his knees for Kamala Harris.

I fully endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee and the next President of the United States! Let’s get to work and BEAT Donald Trump! pic.twitter.com/7P1Lbl8lLX — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 21, 2024

Welp. That is one impressive pivot on a dime.

It took Harry 13 minutes to turn his back on Biden.



He was never a true Biden supporter.



Harry Sisson just puts out what he’s told to put out. pic.twitter.com/MSjyYifYly — Southern FFA Family (@FFAFamily) July 21, 2024

If the Democrats come out tomorrow and say that Al Gore is the nominee, Sisson will become the biggest Al Gore fan you have ever seen, complete with 'WOWs' and 'OMGs' and 'AMAZINGs.'

Of course, wherever there is Sisson, there is also Chris Mowrey. The two seem attached at the ... well, let's just say they're close.

Joe Biden will go down as one of the most productive presidents in American history. He fundamentally changed the path of our economy and democracy with his investments and fight for progress.



He lead with kindness and empathy. That’s a job well done. 💙 — Chris Mowrey (@chrisdmowrey) July 21, 2024

Oh, he 'fundamentally changed' America's economy alright. Straight into the toilet.

Mowrey changed his tune even faster than Sisson, complete with a typically cringeworthy leftist meme.

HAHAHAHA. Somehow we don't think 'Dark Kamala' is going to take off the way he thinks it will.

Even funnier was the account of Olivia Julianna, who took a break from her non-stop eating schedule to post a tweet that was ... sorry, we simply don't have words. You have to see it to believe it.

Was she trying to troll herself here? She's basically admitting that her loyalty is for sale to the highest bidder (or the person with the most donuts).

Victor Shi, who as a reminder actually was a Biden delegate, didn't comment on Biden's letter, but he even went a step further than Sisson or Mowrey by basically naming who Harris' running mate should be.

After the letter was released, Shi retweeted this clip of Pete Buttigieg that he had posted on Saturday.

Pete Buttigieg remains one of the best, most effective messengers and communicators of our lifetime. Just take a moment & watch absolutely annihilate JD Vance—calmly, coolly, & with surgical precision. Amazing, pic.twitter.com/js7mCO1gbi — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) July 20, 2024

LOL. Democrats never listened to any of these Gen Z dweebs (just told them what to say), but they're going to listen to them now pushing for Mayor Pete.

Another hilarious pivot came from Art Candee. We don't know who she even is really, but she has a lot of Twitter followers and she was BIG mad today.

I don’t know about you…



But I’m PISSED. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) July 21, 2024

Like her fellow 'influencers,' however, this didn't last very long.

I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for the next President of the United States of America! 🇺🇸



What about you? — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) July 21, 2024

It is long overdue that the United States has a female president.



Let’s do this!!!!!!! — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) July 21, 2024

Interesting. If she's so eager for a female President, why is she not doing the right thing and calling for Biden to resign his office and have Harris become President right now?

Maybe she hasn't thought of that yet.

Maxwell Frost -- who we cannot believe is an actual elected representative -- went from fourth gear to reverse in record time as well.

The most progressive and one of the most effective Presidents in our country’s history. The President to do the most on ending gun violence, defeating the climate crisis, and protecting working people. I have a lot more to say but for now I’ll just say: Thank you @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/ILnMeUJPM6 — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) July 21, 2024

I am proud to endorse Vice President @KamalaHarris to be President of the United States. Let’s get to work to defeat Trump and reject fascism. pic.twitter.com/umyUSpr2HT — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) July 21, 2024

Hey, thanks for throwing that fascism in there, Max. Way to lower the temperature after Trump was shot by a would-be assassin.

Maybe all these kids are just too young, though. Let's check on a couple of the 'elder statesmen' of Biden supporters.

I hope all of you anti Biden people are happy. You just forced the best President of our lifetimes off the ticket.



What happens now is all on you. https://t.co/e7HVAakR7B — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) July 21, 2024

Oh. Well, that's not great. LOL.

He seems pretty angry too. He even lashed out at Van Jones of all people.

Van Jones is currently in tears on CNN, despite spending weeks bashing President Biden.



Many, including myself, won't forget how people like Van were quick to undermine our president.



We have long memories. Trust. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) July 21, 2024

Van Jones is now 'far-right.'

Harry Sisson's future self, Dash Dobrofsky, wasn't having a good day either.

"Biden’s campaign spokesperson confirmed last night and this morning that Biden is staying in the race, was never planning on leaving the race, and is re-committed to defeating Trump this November."



That's what I'm talking about. Confidence. Let's go Joe!https://t.co/X5UaDZcoVd — Dash Dobrofsky (@DashDobrofsky) July 20, 2024

I voted for Biden, but the mainstream media and corporate Democrats decided that my vote doesn't count.



Biden is a great President, an effective leader, and could have easily beaten Trump. I am outraged, to say the least.



This is not how Democracy works: https://t.co/VtMpuvuo4P — Dash Dobrofsky (@DashDobrofsky) July 21, 2024

Yikes. You don't want to see Dobrofsky when he is outraged. Then again, we're not sure we've ever seen him when he's not.

We will give credit to Jackson and Dobrofsky at least for one thing. They didn't immediately discard Biden like yesterday's garbage to kneel at the altar of Kamala Harris (though they retweeted many people who did).

Maybe the youngsters could learn a thing or two about timing and showing respect from these older, totally-not-insane mentors.

Unsurprisingly, the most hypocritical of everyone was the creepy grandfather of the woke kids, Joe Scarborough.

Joe Biden puts country first and Republicans meltdown. What a tell. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 21, 2024

Excuse us? Republicans are having a meltdown? Scarborough would have nothing if he didn't have projection.

(We like how he had the courage of his convictions though by immediately disabling replies on this tweet).

We expected the Democrats and their media apparatchiks to completely lose it after this announcement. They have spent months and years lying to our faces about Biden's mental health. That lie has exploded in their faces, so lashing out is their natural reaction.

What we didn't expect was how many of the young Biden crew would immediately kick him to the curb in favor of the giggling Harris. They didn't even give Biden enough time for a proper wake before they buried him deep in their memory holes.

The funniest moment of all, though, will be if Harris doesn't win the nomination at the DNC.

Don't worry. If that happens, we'll be here to watch and laugh at them all over again as they instantly pivot to the next person that they adore with all their hearts and always have.