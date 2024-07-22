CNN's Edward-Isaac Dovere Shows How the Media Will Be Covering Kamala Harris SUPER SERIOUSLY

Yesterday, when the Democrat Party coalesced almost immediately around Kamala Harris as the heir apparent after Joe Biden (who is still missing) announced that he would not seek re-election, conservative commentator Stephen Miller (no, the other one) issued a very prescient warning.

The media campaign you're about to see for Kamala Harris is going to make the 2008 Obama media look like an elementary school puppet show. https://t.co/CbHP3LYV9d — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 21, 2024

Scarily accurate. Less than 24 hours later, we are already beginning to see what he meant.

Edward-Isaac Dovere is a 'senior reporter' at CNN. His previous stints in 'journalism' were at The Atlantic and Politico, so you know he's a serious journalist who just calls balls and strikes and doesn't carry blue pom-poms at all.

This morning, Dovere has some breaking news sure to win him a Pulitzer Prize. The tweet also provides a signal of how the media is going to treat Harris from now to November.

Behold the glorious journalisming:

One person familiar with the VP yesterday:



Through all her calls at the Naval Observatory, Harris wore a hooded Howard University sweatshirt, workout sweats and sneakers.



They got pizza and salad for dinner. She went with her favorite topping: anchovies. — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) July 22, 2024

Hoodies? Sneakers? ANCHOVIES? That is some hard-hitting reporting, CNN.

Edward R. Morrow bows to your greatness, Mr. Dovere.

He followed up this breaking news tweet with a puff article he wrote for CNN, praising Harris as a prosecutor. Strangely, he did not interview any of the men she unjustly kept in prison in preparing the article.

California Lt. Gov. @EleniForCA (who's a Harris friend):



"She’s always been ready, from the moment she accepted to be his running mate. It’s been clear that he’s older, and might not complete two terms." https://t.co/zO1qXkewRO — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) July 22, 2024

But it was the anchovies that clearly got everyone's attention.

Anchovies are the new chocky chocky chip. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 22, 2024

Dovere is working on a five-part series of Harris' favorite pizza styles and toppings.

This has shed so much detail into the inner workings of the party and the bold decisions made this weekend.

Dovere’s exclusive as to what pizza toppings Kamala opted for will be studied for generations at J-schools!

The Pulitzer committee has been alerted to the proper spellings. https://t.co/F2bZLYtynv pic.twitter.com/PmrMOxXKEl — Brad Slager - Scrubbing Down In a Bloodbath (@MartiniShark) July 22, 2024

Come to think of it, the Pulitzer might not be enough. If someone can find Joe Biden and revive him, we're pretty sure Dovere deserves a Medal of Freedom.

CNN is out here doing People Magazine style reporting on what Kamala was wearing and eating yesterday as if that has any bearing on anything that’s going on



Guess we’ve hit the “desperately trying to find a way to make Harris seem cool and relatable” part of the media hype cycle https://t.co/gzmiMUE0WU — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 22, 2024

The hype cycle will be RELENTLESS. Count on it. Vogue is probably already working on putting Harris on its next cover.

Not enough “journalists” have been laid off this year. — #CMFL 🌲 (@seeemmeffell) July 22, 2024

Not NEARLY enough.

Thank goodness for reporters, otherwise I might never know what a possible future president is wearing and eating — Latentem (@Latentem) July 22, 2024

We're just not worthy of their courage and heroism.

Deep dives on Biden’s medical condition to “slay queen” overnight. Amazing. https://t.co/sMuDcDMqt6 — Dee Cook (@DonaldCookJr) July 22, 2024

The journos are nothing if not nimble, right?

So we know what Kamala was wearing and what toppings she had on her pizza but we know nothing about what Joe did yesterday https://t.co/BjVDLPCCQB — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) July 22, 2024

SHHHHHHHHH! We're not supposed to talk about that. Biden is just enjoying a nice weekend ... at Bernie's.

can you tell us the color of her sneakers and sweatshirts? It’s important I can get the full visual. https://t.co/3uqe3WpVjq — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) July 22, 2024

Don't worry. Her favorite colors will be discussed by Anderson Cooper and a full CNN panel within the week.

This is now how the press are going to be. They're going to fawn over everything Kamala does, down to what brand of shampoo she uses. https://t.co/4HJbz80LTS — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 22, 2024

As Miller said at the outset, we're not sure America is prepared for the level of adulation that will be heaped upon Harris over the next three months.

Speaking of which ...

Guys, you have no idea what you're in for with the media now. pic.twitter.com/bBhVvRdJmy — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 22, 2024

Hey, when he's right, he's right.

LOL.

Kamala Harris puts anchovies on her pizza.



It is her "favorite topping." https://t.co/lUDmH85vqb pic.twitter.com/NlzNOLnuOs — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) July 22, 2024

YIKES.

She wore a sweatshirt? She ate pizza?? You mean, like a … person? STOP THE PRESSES!!!! https://t.co/2lruSJDbkH — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 22, 2024

We're about five minutes away from an Obama-style 'Hope and Change' poster with Harris staring off into the horizon.

And it won't be her campaign that creates it. It will be CNN.

We all know how she enjoys salty foods and liquids https://t.co/eNcjXzGYZr — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) July 22, 2024

Ahem. Moving on. (Hey, he said it, not us.)

Is this parody? — Common Sense Custodian (@Wall_St_Custo) July 22, 2024

Yes, it is. Unintentionally so, but yes.

Senior reporter for CNN pic.twitter.com/7wmJ1QJvXu — dubs (@mrbigdubya) July 22, 2024

What better way to wrap up than with the Auron MacIntyre quote that will live forever for its accuracy?

Miller wasn't the only one who warned about how deep in the tank the media will be for Kamala Harris. Plenty of others knew this as well.

But to see it on full display in less than 24 hours -- while the world STILL has not seen Joe Biden and Harris doesn't even have the nomination yet -- is impressive, even for an apparatchik like Edward-Isaac Dovere.

We can't wait for his next article: 'Here Are Five Pictures of Puppies Side-By-Side With Five Pictures of Kamala Harris.'