OOPS! U.S. Border Patrol Union NUKES Biden's Claim of Having Their Support ... in Real Time

Well, the presidential debate is over. There are many topics to discuss and Twitchy has covered a lot of them, from Joe Biden's 'cold,' to Biden waving to a non-existent audience to even Biden cabana boy Harry Sisson claiming that Donald Trump was the one who 'struggled' tonight (LOL, nice try, Harry).

Advertisement

We'll continue to provide coverage over the coming days, but one of our favorite moments came relatively early on in the debate during a discussion of the crisis at the United States southern border. During the exchange, Biden put out a claim that seemed pretty outlandish to us when we heard it: that the U.S. Border Patrol Union supported him and endorsed him for president.

We wanted to go and fact-check that one, but fortunately, we didn't have to. The U.S. Border Patrol Union did it for us in spectacular fashion.

Here is the union's tweet, in no uncertain terms:

To be clear, we never have and never will endorse Biden. — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) June 28, 2024

BOOM. They sent this tweet only MINUTES after Biden lied about having their endorsement.

And we love that they added 'never will' to their statement.

This was so devastating that we're not even sure that CNN 'fact-checker' Daniel Dale or Washington Post 'fact-checker' Glenn Kessler can ignore it (though we're sure they'll try).

Yes, it was exactly like that.

And just in case you think we embellished Biden's statement about his 'endorsement,' here it is in his own words:

OOF.

And why WOULD the Border Patrol ever endorse Biden, given the crisis he has created for them?

Biden has been a total disaster on immigration, and now the Border Patrol Union calls out Biden's lie. The Union never endorsed Biden. #POTUSDebate https://t.co/HpQlXpDRy3 pic.twitter.com/ERvlgfbApf — Carrie Sheffield (@carriesheffield) June 28, 2024

Border Patrol Union fact checks Biden 👇 https://t.co/RuGUnXOb3m — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) June 28, 2024

'Fact check' is a very kind use of words there by Senator Vance. What the Border Patrol did was NUKE Biden ... in real-time.

Merrick Garland is about to indict this tweet as a hate crime. https://t.co/BoO7A6WnoV — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 28, 2024

Maybe Garland will claim that the Border Patrol 'whipped' Biden with horse reins. (In this case, it wouldn't be much of an exaggeration.)

Just putting this out there again, because this has to be one of the hardest owns I've ever seen in a debate. Whew. 😳 #Debates2024 #DebateNight https://t.co/Jjm7Vk5wwC — Inkyswill (@inkyswill) June 28, 2024

Game. Set. Match. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 28, 2024

We already knew, but I highly appreciate you clearing this up as quickly as possible. — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) June 28, 2024

Advertisement

It was great that they sent it out so quickly. And people SAW it. At the time of this writing, the tweet had FOURTEEN AND A HALF MILLION VIEWS. And still growing.

Naturally, the best grassroots conservative organizer in the country, Scott Presler, wanted to make sure the tweet counted past its initial impact.

Thank you.



Please make sure every single one of your members is registered to vote at their current address. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 28, 2024

Presler is simply the best there is.

So was Biden's debate performance, right in that instant.

It was beautiful. It even got turned into a quote right away.

$TAI is the first AI utility coin backed by Solana - Follow @tarsprotocol pic.twitter.com/8lgRS5RY9D — Make it a quote (@MakeItAQuote) June 28, 2024

in which Biden the Cadaver gets BODIED…https://t.co/cpznQI21V4 — Leigo … directed energy weapon (@yieldright) June 28, 2024

If that hit had happened in a hockey game, the Border Patrol would have gotten a five-minute major penalty.

Advertisement

So much for Biden’s claim that the border agents love him https://t.co/jzLDyM2HPA — Dr. Mark Young (@MarkYoungTruth) June 28, 2024

They have every reason in the world to DISLIKE him.

OOPS is right. Biden had a lot of embarrassing moments in the debate (including FAR too many 'senior moments'), but this might have been one of his worst.

Kudos to the Border Patrol for responding on a moment's notice. And kudos to Twitter, which enables real-time fact-checks like this one. Because we know that cable news would have ignored it if they could.