OOPS! U.S. Border Patrol Union NUKES Biden's Claim of Having Their Support ... in Real Time

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  11:45 PM on June 27, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Well, the presidential debate is over. There are many topics to discuss and Twitchy has covered a lot of them, from Joe Biden's 'cold,' to Biden waving to a non-existent audience to even Biden cabana boy Harry Sisson claiming that Donald Trump was the one who 'struggled' tonight (LOL, nice try, Harry). 

We'll continue to provide coverage over the coming days, but one of our favorite moments came relatively early on in the debate during a discussion of the crisis at the United States southern border. During the exchange, Biden put out a claim that seemed pretty outlandish to us when we heard it: that the U.S. Border Patrol Union supported him and endorsed him for president. 

We wanted to go and fact-check that one, but fortunately, we didn't have to. The U.S. Border Patrol Union did it for us in spectacular fashion. 

Here is the union's tweet, in no uncertain terms: 

BOOM. They sent this tweet only MINUTES after Biden lied about having their endorsement.

And we love that they added 'never will' to their statement. 

This was so devastating that we're not even sure that CNN 'fact-checker' Daniel Dale or Washington Post 'fact-checker' Glenn Kessler can ignore it (though we're sure they'll try). 

Yes, it was exactly like that. 

And just in case you think we embellished Biden's statement about his 'endorsement,' here it is in his own words: 

OOF. 

And why WOULD the Border Patrol ever endorse Biden, given the crisis he has created for them? 

'Fact check' is a very kind use of words there by Senator Vance. What the Border Patrol did was NUKE Biden ... in real-time.

Maybe Garland will claim that the Border Patrol 'whipped' Biden with horse reins. (In this case, it wouldn't be much of an exaggeration.)

It was great that they sent it out so quickly. And people SAW it. At the time of this writing, the tweet had FOURTEEN AND A HALF MILLION VIEWS. And still growing. 

Naturally, the best grassroots conservative organizer in the country, Scott Presler, wanted to make sure the tweet counted past its initial impact. 

Presler is simply the best there is. 

So was Biden's debate performance, right in that instant.

It was beautiful. It even got turned into a quote right away. 

If that hit had happened in a hockey game, the Border Patrol would have gotten a five-minute major penalty. 

They have every reason in the world to DISLIKE him. 

OOPS is right. Biden had a lot of embarrassing moments in the debate (including FAR too many 'senior moments'), but this might have been one of his worst. 

Kudos to the Border Patrol for responding on a moment's notice. And kudos to Twitter, which enables real-time fact-checks like this one. Because we know that cable news would have ignored it if they could.

