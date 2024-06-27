Miranda Devine Traces CIA's Role in That '51 Former Intelligence Officials' Letter
Joe Biden Comes Out Against Late Term Abortion, Sort Of
We Are Reminded That Public Schools Are Not Your Church
Poll: More Voters Think Hunter Biden Should Go to Jail Than Donald Trump
Twitchy Live Blogs Trump vs. Biden: The First Presidential Debate
EXCLUSIVE SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership. 48 Hours ONLY!
New Ad Shows the Consequences of Republicans Coming After Birth Control
Man Who Killed Two at a Chick-fil-A in Texas Is an Illegal Immigrant
The Tide Is Turning! Tractor Supply Issues EXCELLENT Statement Following MASSIVE DEI Backl...
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Calls for US to Accept Palestinian Refugees
Illegal Who Shot Two Police Officers Says That's Just What They Do in...
CNBC Baffled That Miami Is Still a Real Estate Hot Spot Despite All...
Brian Stelter Writes About the ‘Real’ Crisis at the Washington Post
It's On! Join Us for Our Debate Live Blog and 'Twitchy After Dark'...

President Joe Biden Waves to a Debate Audience That's Not There

Brett T.  |  9:35 PM on June 27, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

One of the Biden administration's conditions for a debate with Donald Trump was that there be no studio audience — in fact, even the White House press pool is being forced to watch from across the street. So when President Joe Biden walked out, who was he waving to?

Advertisement



He doesn't sound well.

And he went to the "inject bleach" hoax within the first 15 seconds.

Recommended

The Tide Is Turning! Tractor Supply Issues EXCELLENT Statement Following MASSIVE DEI Backlash
Amy Curtis
Advertisement


Advertisement


We thought Biden was going to be juiced up, and he knows that we thought he was going to be juiced up, so he made this clever tweet:

No meds, jack.


***

Tags: CNN DEBATE DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Tide Is Turning! Tractor Supply Issues EXCELLENT Statement Following MASSIVE DEI Backlash
Amy Curtis
Man Who Killed Two at a Chick-fil-A in Texas Is an Illegal Immigrant
Brett T.
Joe Biden Comes Out Against Late Term Abortion, Sort Of
Brett T.
The Supreme Court Upholds the Right to a Jury Trial, Leftists Melt Down
Aaron Walker
We Are Reminded That Public Schools Are Not Your Church
Brett T.
Illegal Who Shot Two Police Officers Says That's Just What They Do in His Country
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Tide Is Turning! Tractor Supply Issues EXCELLENT Statement Following MASSIVE DEI Backlash Amy Curtis
Advertisement