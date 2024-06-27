President Joe Biden Waves to a Debate Audience That's Not There

One of the Biden administration's conditions for a debate with Donald Trump was that there be no studio audience — in fact, even the White House press pool is being forced to watch from across the street. So when President Joe Biden walked out, who was he waving to?
Joe Biden waves and says "Hi folks, how are ya?"— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 28, 2024
There is no audience. pic.twitter.com/fbHBWNSAUH
Joe Biden starts off with a strong wave to *no one* pic.twitter.com/nGqgctIHJa— Raj Aryal (@rajaryal07) June 28, 2024
Who is Biden talking to— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 28, 2024
There's no one in the room Joe.— Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 28, 2024
Joe Biden immediately looks like he walked into the wrong room.— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 28, 2024
Trump just won the entrance.— MAZE (@mazemoore) June 28, 2024
He doesn't sound well.
Man, Biden looks old.— Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) June 28, 2024
Dang. Joe Biden mumbled right out of the gate.— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 28, 2024
Yikes.
And he went to the "inject bleach" hoax within the first 15 seconds.
Oy. Biden looks extra corpse-y.— Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) June 28, 2024
holy shit— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 28, 2024
Holy shit, Biden sounds like he’s 100.— David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) June 28, 2024
OH MY GOODNESS.— Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 28, 2024
jesus stop this— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 28, 2024
Recommended
I can’t believe Biden agreed to this— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 28, 2024
Sounds very old— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 28, 2024
My God, Biden looks and sounds terrible at the start - speaking fast, lying and looking confused. Holy crap.— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 28, 2024
Biden out of the gate scratchy in his throat. Coughing. Speaking quickly. Does not sound good at all. He sounds way too scripted.— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 28, 2024
This is honestly not funny. This man is so not well. Goodness... God help us.— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 28, 2024
Biden right out of the gate... pic.twitter.com/bkA6Y6LkOG— Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) June 28, 2024
I admit my bias but does Biden look off?— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 28, 2024
The contrast between Trump and Biden is striking. Trump is speaking clearly and coherently. Biden can barely stand.— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 28, 2024
Biden is a weak, ailing elderly man. This is horrifying.— Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) June 28, 2024
I've watched a lot of Biden talks. I've never heard him sound this frail.— Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp) June 28, 2024
We thought Biden was going to be juiced up, and he knows that we thought he was going to be juiced up, so he made this clever tweet:
I don't know what they've got in these performance enhancers, but I'm feeling pretty jacked up.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 28, 2024
Try it yourselves, folks.
See you in a bit: https://t.co/vD3mL9slj1 pic.twitter.com/Li4EM9mzve
It’s kind of a weird flex to draw attention to the fact that everyone thinks you’re doping to get through a 90m debate. https://t.co/bIbE2laUUP— Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 28, 2024
YOU HEAR THAT DRY VOICE? THOSE ARE THE MEDS!— MAZE (@mazemoore) June 28, 2024
No meds, jack.
I was promised a medicated Biden.— Tim Carney (@TPCarney) June 28, 2024
