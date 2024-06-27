President Joe Biden Waves to a Debate Audience That's Not There

One of the Biden administration's conditions for a debate with Donald Trump was that there be no studio audience — in fact, even the White House press pool is being forced to watch from across the street. So when President Joe Biden walked out, who was he waving to?

Joe Biden waves and says "Hi folks, how are ya?"



There is no audience. pic.twitter.com/fbHBWNSAUH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 28, 2024

Joe Biden starts off with a strong wave to *no one* pic.twitter.com/nGqgctIHJa — Raj Aryal (@rajaryal07) June 28, 2024

Who is Biden talking to — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 28, 2024

There's no one in the room Joe. — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 28, 2024

Joe Biden immediately looks like he walked into the wrong room. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 28, 2024





Trump just won the entrance. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 28, 2024





He doesn't sound well.

Man, Biden looks old. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) June 28, 2024

Dang. Joe Biden mumbled right out of the gate.



Yikes. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 28, 2024

And he went to the "inject bleach" hoax within the first 15 seconds.

Oy. Biden looks extra corpse-y. — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) June 28, 2024

holy shit — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 28, 2024

Holy shit, Biden sounds like he’s 100. — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) June 28, 2024

OH MY GOODNESS. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 28, 2024

jesus stop this — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 28, 2024

I can’t believe Biden agreed to this — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 28, 2024

Sounds very old — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 28, 2024

My God, Biden looks and sounds terrible at the start - speaking fast, lying and looking confused. Holy crap. — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 28, 2024

Biden out of the gate scratchy in his throat. Coughing. Speaking quickly. Does not sound good at all. He sounds way too scripted. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 28, 2024

This is honestly not funny. This man is so not well. Goodness... God help us. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 28, 2024

Biden right out of the gate... pic.twitter.com/bkA6Y6LkOG — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) June 28, 2024

I admit my bias but does Biden look off? — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 28, 2024

The contrast between Trump and Biden is striking. Trump is speaking clearly and coherently. Biden can barely stand. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 28, 2024

Biden is a weak, ailing elderly man. This is horrifying. — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) June 28, 2024





I've watched a lot of Biden talks. I've never heard him sound this frail. — Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp) June 28, 2024

We thought Biden was going to be juiced up, and he knows that we thought he was going to be juiced up, so he made this clever tweet:

I don't know what they've got in these performance enhancers, but I'm feeling pretty jacked up.



Try it yourselves, folks.



See you in a bit: https://t.co/vD3mL9slj1 pic.twitter.com/Li4EM9mzve — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 28, 2024

It’s kind of a weird flex to draw attention to the fact that everyone thinks you’re doping to get through a 90m debate. https://t.co/bIbE2laUUP — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 28, 2024

YOU HEAR THAT DRY VOICE? THOSE ARE THE MEDS! — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 28, 2024

No meds, jack.

I was promised a medicated Biden. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) June 28, 2024





