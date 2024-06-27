Biden Simp Harry Sisson Says That TRUMP Is Rambling Incoherently

Harry Sisson insists he's not paid by the DNC to post to X and TikTok, and that's probably true … the DNC pays his agency, and his agency pays him to post to X and TikTok.

This editor hasn't heard a lot of positive comments about Joe Biden during this debate, but then along came Sisson:

Oh my god. This debate is already going TERRIBLY for Trump. His first answer lacked substance, he got lost mid-sentence, and he’s rambling incoherently. A disaster for the Trump campaign already. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 28, 2024

Excellent analysis. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 28, 2024





No amount of money is worth this, Harry. https://t.co/REbAO1xs9L — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 28, 2024

You can’t spin this one, Harry — 🜸 🪙 (@JaMarrALago) June 28, 2024

You’re young. You still have time to switch careers. Don’t embarrass yourself like this. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 28, 2024

You are such a tool. — Floridian 🇺🇸 FA/FO (@RandomFLDude) June 28, 2024

Sure about that? Other people are saying Biden is hoarse and tired—and we’re Biden voters. — Agatha (@NaughtyAgatha45) June 28, 2024

Harry, please stop embarrassing yourself with this bullshit. — Lisa Elizabeth (@Lisaelizabeth) June 28, 2024

Gotta give it to him. Once he’s bought, he stays bought. — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) June 28, 2024

The money can't be this good dude. — SomeFNguy (@SomeFNGuy1) June 28, 2024

You cannot spin this. Spin this at all. You can try but it won’t work — Nikki mac🐊🐊🇺🇸 (@Nikkimac187) June 28, 2024

When you grow up, you're going to hate yourself. — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) June 28, 2024

Tweet through it, girl — Clarknado (@Clarknadeaux) June 28, 2024

You don’t even believe this Harry. — Tim Sharp 🍊 🍊 🇺🇸 (@realtimsharp) June 28, 2024

We mean, seriously:

Biden looks old. Halting. He just lost his train of thought. His voice is weak. Bad bad bad. — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) June 28, 2024

The voice, open-mouthed look, and visual contrast between President Biden and former President Trump all have Democrats I'm talking to nearly beside themselves watching this debate — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 28, 2024

ATLANTA (AP) — In first half-hour of debate, a raspy Biden delivers rambling answers while Trump counters with energy and falsehoods. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) June 28, 2024

I wish Biden would reflect on this debate performance and then announce his decision to withdraw from the race, throwing the choice of Democratic nominee to the convention. Someone like @gretchenwhitmer or @SherrodBrown or @SecRaimondo could still jump in and beat Trump. — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) June 28, 2024





***