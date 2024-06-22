AMERICA, F--- YEAH! U.S. Olympic Team to Bring Air Conditioning Units to Paris Olympics

Wax Is Whack: Canada Fines Business Owner 35k for Refusing to Wax Male...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  11:00 AM on June 22, 2024
Twitchy/Sam J.

With the Summer Olympics beginning in just a few weeks, we've seen many stories ranging from the good (Lia Thomas can't swim against women there), the bad (no Caitlin Clark on the U.S. women's basketball team), and the just plain weird (Olympic officials designing anti-sex beds for the athletes' dorms).

But every once in a while, we get a story that brings a tear to our eye and makes us proud to be Americans. 

This is that story. 

As Twitchy reported back in March, the Paris Olympics designed the athletes' apartment buildings WITHOUT air conditioning due to 'climate concerns.' As we also reported, last summer more than 5,000 people died in France due to a heat wave. 

The Olympics take place from July 26 - August 11. Do the math. 

Well, yesterday, the U.S. Olympic team said to Paris, 'Stuff that nonsense. Our athletes will be cool, thank you very much.'

The U.S. Olympic team is one of a handful that will supply air conditioners for their athletes at the Paris Games in a move that undercuts organizers’ plans to cut carbon emissions.

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic CEO Sarah Hirshland said Friday that while the U.S. team appreciates efforts aimed at sustainability, the federation would be supplying AC units for what is typically the largest contingent of athletes at the Summer Games.

'As you can imagine, this is a period of time in which consistency and predictability is critical for Team USA’s performance,' Hirshland said. 'In our conversations with athletes, this was a very high priority and something that the athletes felt was a critical component in their performance capability.'

We love that it was the athletes themselves who demanded the air-conditioning units. Sleeping in uncomfortable beds that make it difficult to have sex is one thing, being hot at night is completely another. 

Other nations who have snubbed the 'climate concerns' of the Paris organizers include Germany, Australia, Italy, and Britain. Don't be surprised if athletes from these nations win a lot more medals because they can sleep at night. 

Whenever we see a story like this, our favorite moments are all of the proud American cheers from everyone on Twitter. 

We may not act like it all the time, but we are still a proper country. 

Come on. Admit it, Twitchy readers. You're starting to get a little teary-eyed with these memes too, aren't you? 

We're just getting started. 

Whatcha' gonna' do, Paris, when our sweet, portable, cool air goes wild on YOU? 

OK, now we're just openly weeping. 

Shhhh. Don't tell anyone else. This one might be our favorite. 

Internally, externally ... LOUDLY. That's how we freedom in the God-blessed U.S. of A. 

There were many non-meme responses that we loved too. 

It's like the cool side of the pillow, ain't it? 

Always. 

While we're over there this time, we should teach them how to grill a proper hot dog (not you, Chuck Schumer). 

Do they make nuclear-powered air conditioners yet? Ones that blast 'Living in America' by James Brown from the speakers when you turn them on? 

Rocky 4 James Brown GIFfrom Rocky 4 GIFs


Now, we're cookin' with natural gas. 

All we're missing is an inspiring speech from Kurt Russell. 

Hockey Miracle GIFfrom Hockey GIFs


We're right there with ya'. 

On a more serious note, this is not the first time the United States has defied Olympic protocols. One of the times we have done it in the past, it may have saved the lives of our entire Olympic team. 

Get bent, German Olympic officials. Bowerman absolutely did the right thing in Munich. And people survived because of him and because of our Marines. 

But we'll end with some more memes and GIFs we love. Because ... America. 

HAHAHAHAHA. Ibram X. Kendi is probably writing a 'think-piece' as we speak about how our air conditioning units are racist. 

LOL. 'From our cold, dead hands ...' takes on a whole new meaning here. 

The fact is, France generates the majority of its electricity from nuclear power. So no, having air-conditioning isn't going to 'kill the planet.' Anyone who says differently is lying. 

We're not even sure WHY Paris went with their nonsensical no-air-conditioning Olympic Village in the first place. Other than virtue signaling. 

All we know is that we're proud AF to be Americans this morning. 

