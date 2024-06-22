AMERICA, F--- YEAH! U.S. Olympic Team to Bring Air Conditioning Units to Paris Olympics

With the Summer Olympics beginning in just a few weeks, we've seen many stories ranging from the good (Lia Thomas can't swim against women there), the bad (no Caitlin Clark on the U.S. women's basketball team), and the just plain weird (Olympic officials designing anti-sex beds for the athletes' dorms).

Advertisement

But every once in a while, we get a story that brings a tear to our eye and makes us proud to be Americans.

This is that story.

US Olympic and other teams will bring their own AC units to Paris, undercutting environmental plan https://t.co/qk8oVurm3D — The Associated Press (@AP) June 22, 2024

As Twitchy reported back in March, the Paris Olympics designed the athletes' apartment buildings WITHOUT air conditioning due to 'climate concerns.' As we also reported, last summer more than 5,000 people died in France due to a heat wave.

The Olympics take place from July 26 - August 11. Do the math.

Well, yesterday, the U.S. Olympic team said to Paris, 'Stuff that nonsense. Our athletes will be cool, thank you very much.'

The U.S. Olympic team is one of a handful that will supply air conditioners for their athletes at the Paris Games in a move that undercuts organizers’ plans to cut carbon emissions. U.S. Olympic and Paralympic CEO Sarah Hirshland said Friday that while the U.S. team appreciates efforts aimed at sustainability, the federation would be supplying AC units for what is typically the largest contingent of athletes at the Summer Games. 'As you can imagine, this is a period of time in which consistency and predictability is critical for Team USA’s performance,' Hirshland said. 'In our conversations with athletes, this was a very high priority and something that the athletes felt was a critical component in their performance capability.'

We love that it was the athletes themselves who demanded the air-conditioning units. Sleeping in uncomfortable beds that make it difficult to have sex is one thing, being hot at night is completely another.

Other nations who have snubbed the 'climate concerns' of the Paris organizers include Germany, Australia, Italy, and Britain. Don't be surprised if athletes from these nations win a lot more medals because they can sleep at night.

Whenever we see a story like this, our favorite moments are all of the proud American cheers from everyone on Twitter.

We may not act like it all the time, but we are still a proper country.

Proud to be an American, man. pic.twitter.com/DeGXUsxsIR — WG (@NvictusManeo) June 22, 2024

Come on. Admit it, Twitchy readers. You're starting to get a little teary-eyed with these memes too, aren't you?

We're just getting started.

Whatcha' gonna' do, Paris, when our sweet, portable, cool air goes wild on YOU?

OK, now we're just openly weeping.

Advertisement

Shhhh. Don't tell anyone else. This one might be our favorite.

Internally, externally ... LOUDLY. That's how we freedom in the God-blessed U.S. of A.

There were many non-meme responses that we loved too.

Telling the climate cult to get rekt is so satisfying... https://t.co/5TrKfMfSFl — The Spanish In-Phil-sition (@SinCityFC) June 22, 2024

It's like the cool side of the pillow, ain't it?

Always.

We didn’t save France twice during two world wars for our Olympic athletes to NOT be provided air conditioning. https://t.co/srNPDfK8mK — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 22, 2024

While we're over there this time, we should teach them how to grill a proper hot dog (not you, Chuck Schumer).

Hopefully the U.S. team takes diesel-powered A/C units and sets the room temps to 55 Fahrenheit. https://t.co/77UKiWfND6 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 22, 2024

Do they make nuclear-powered air conditioners yet? Ones that blast 'Living in America' by James Brown from the speakers when you turn them on?



Now, we're cookin' with natural gas.

Advertisement

this is a world-historical own



total domination



yes, we will come to your country and preside over the global humiliation ritual



but we're bringing our own weather https://t.co/DjuW5KWDZP — Matt Bramanti (@mattbramanti) June 22, 2024

I haven't been this proud of Team USA since 1980 https://t.co/hfyrXrbt3l — Moves Product (@tomabella) June 22, 2024

All we're missing is an inspiring speech from Kurt Russell.





I love this country so damn much. https://t.co/sQJvxx8qst — Magills (@magills_) June 22, 2024

We're right there with ya'.

On a more serious note, this is not the first time the United States has defied Olympic protocols. One of the times we have done it in the past, it may have saved the lives of our entire Olympic team.

During 1972 Munich games, our boy Bill Bowerman dealt w/ terrorist attack next door on Israel team (one of whom escaped to Coach Bowerman’s room) in exactly the same way— except he brought in armed US Marines instead of AC units, same deal. The Krauts went turbo-Col Klink on him. https://t.co/SAQ36X6kQ3 pic.twitter.com/BOjiTsAchv — Carlos Mucha (@mucha_carlos) June 22, 2024

Get bent, German Olympic officials. Bowerman absolutely did the right thing in Munich. And people survived because of him and because of our Marines.

But we'll end with some more memes and GIFs we love. Because ... America.

Advertisement

HAHAHAHAHA. Ibram X. Kendi is probably writing a 'think-piece' as we speak about how our air conditioning units are racist.

LOL. 'From our cold, dead hands ...' takes on a whole new meaning here.

The fact is, France generates the majority of its electricity from nuclear power. So no, having air-conditioning isn't going to 'kill the planet.' Anyone who says differently is lying.

We're not even sure WHY Paris went with their nonsensical no-air-conditioning Olympic Village in the first place. Other than virtue signaling.

All we know is that we're proud AF to be Americans this morning.