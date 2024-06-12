BYE-BYE, WILL: Twitter Cheers as Court Rules That Men Cannot Swim Against Women in Olympics

We feel sad sometimes that we have to celebrate victories that were basically common sense only five minutes ago. But we can't change how we got into Clown WorldTM, we can only fight our way out of it and back to normalcy.

With that in mind, today was a HUGE win for Team Sanity, as a Swiss court ruled that no, Lia Thomas, you cannot swim against women in the Olympics.

Because, you see, you are a man.

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas fails in challenge to rules that bar her from Olympics https://t.co/tsCEyV72AP pic.twitter.com/a6yPkJMWCy — New York Post (@nypost) June 12, 2024

*Him.

The New York Post made similar factual errors in its article covering this story, so we'll provide corrections [in brackets] to the excerpt below:

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas failed in her [*his] challenge against rules that stop her [*him] from competing in elite women’s races because judges ruled she [*he] did not have standing to bring the case. The Court of Arbitration for Sport panel of three judges dismissed Thomas’ request for arbitration with the World Aquatics governing body, in a ruling released Wednesday. World Aquatics banned transgender women [*men] who have been through male puberty from competing in women’s races. It also created an 'open' category for which transgender athletes would be eligible.

But Thomas -- who couldn't have SNIFFED the Olympics competing as a man against other men -- doesn't want to be part of any 'open' category. He wants to compete against women. Because he is a cheater.

Now, he gets to watch the Olympics from his sofa, like he deserves.

It will come as no surprise who was one of the first people to come out and applaud the Court of Arbitration for Sport for its sane and rational decision:

Great news! Lia Thomas won't be able to compete in women's category at the Olympics or any other elite competition.



He has just lost his legal battle in Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling.



This is a victory for women and girls everywherehttps://t.co/fEZc47K0FA — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 12, 2024

If anyone deserves to celebrate, it is Gaines and her fellow swimmers like Paula Scanlon and the Roanoke College women's swim team who were victimized by the 'trans athlete' madness.

But Gaines wasn't done there, not by a long shot.

Now the @ncaa needs to strip him of every award, title, and record he stole from a deserving female athlete https://t.co/9aku4sFgxk — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 12, 2024

Indeed, this is at the heart of the federal lawsuit Gaines and other female athletes have filed against the NCAA.

Many other women cheered the common sense ruling as well.

Great news for our sport! Let’s keep protecting girls and women!❤️ — Ana Paula Henkel (@AnaPaulaVolei) June 12, 2024

This is a HUGE WIN for women’s sports. We need to get these grown azz men out of women’s sports once and for all. https://t.co/khnMHTCIna — 🇺🇸 Janine Clark (@DixieChick0211) June 12, 2024

Awesome news 😀 https://t.co/YuYN709s36 — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 wishes y’all a blessed 2024! (@Tamzilla_52) June 12, 2024

Boom! Wonderful! Men should not be competing in women's sports. https://t.co/7zyvTm3bnv — Konni Burton (@KonniBurton) June 12, 2024

As Gaines and Scanlon have recounted in their stories about Thomas, any of the women who ever questioned his competing against them or his undressing in their locker rooms, were told that THEY needed psychological counseling.

Can you blame any of them for giving this court decision a standing ovation?

Many others, however, (as this writer has done) took The New York Post to task for continuing to prop up the lie by using female pronouns for Thomas.

Mentally-ill man, William Thomas, is barred from the Olympics due to the legal challenges against him.



There, fixed the headline. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) June 12, 2024

Why does the Post call this man ‘she’? — AmericanRebel (@AmericanRebble) June 12, 2024

The @nypost has fully embraced the toxic masculinity of men pretending to be women, that is, men like this asshole who deprive girls and women of opportunities in sports and in life.



Yep - with a straight face, they referred to this fraud of a man as a “her”.



Disgusting 🤬 https://t.co/lZktYFIcZ9 — Reeve Swainston, Esq. (@ReeveSwainston) June 12, 2024

We need to stop playing the word games.



Lia is a MALE swimmer. He had every opportunity to train and compete for the Olympics as a male. https://t.co/GVu7gU5LEs — Anna Hoffman (@shoesonplease) June 12, 2024

We get those criticisms, and they are all justified and necessary. But today was a day to relish the win. So, while Twitter continues to rightfully excoriate the Post and reporter Chris Nesi for saying 'she' and 'her,' we'll return to those who were happy about the victory.

Fabulous news. Our incredible FEMALE athletes shouldn’t have their spots taken by a man who isn’t good enough to make the men’s team. https://t.co/svds6ZnDMC — Natalie \♦️/ (@NatalieArgyle) June 12, 2024

Thomas isn't nearly good enough.

Good.



Failed male athletes should never be able to compete with Real Women.



EVER.#StrongWomen #LegalWin https://t.co/nEO8PEr24M — Shaughn.SGT(ret) (@PrairieVeteran) June 12, 2024

The communities united against the insanity of 'gender ideology' are SO much bigger than the trans activists who support it. But those TAs have infected the leadership of many institutions. We're just pleased the Court of Arbitration for Sport isn't one of them.

Finally some news I can enjoy a LOT!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Marie (@marielvallejos4) June 12, 2024

We're enjoying it a lot too. So are many other men.

And while this is a win for everyone, most directly it is a win for women. So, we're happy to give them the spotlight here in celebration. Especially the ones who have been the bravest in fighting against this obvious injustice and craziness.

There's still much more fighting to be done everywhere to save women's sports, but it is happening, slowly but surely.

So, as much as we wish this win never had to take place, we'll appreciate it all the more that it did.