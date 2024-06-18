Is That a Promise? Rachel Maddow and Joy Behar Worry About The View Being Canceled if Trump Wins

Second Whistleblower Exposes Texas Children's Hospital ... and Guess Who Came A-Knocking?
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  10:00 PM on June 18, 2024
Twitchy

The hysterics from the leftists about a possible Donald Trump victory in November are beginning to reach a fever pitch. Sure, they've always been irrationally shrieking about 'the end of democracy,' but many of them are now indulging their delusions of grandeur about themselves, thinking that Trump is going to go after them personally. 

The other day, everyone's least favorite bartender AOC was panicking about Trump throwing her in prison should he become President. (Maybe she has a guilty conscience about her myriad ethics violations.) Even the Biden-Harris campaign itself tried to fearmonger about a fictional Trump 'promise' to jail his opponents.

Meanwhile, of course, Biden's Department of Justice IS jailing political opponents like Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro -- not to mention non-violent January 6 protesters, grandmothers praying at abortion clinics, and doctors who blow the whistle on 'gender-affirming care' -- but never mind that reality. The gaslighting is all that counts. 

The latest leftists to join the paranoid 'Trump is going to get us' crowd are none other than MSNBC 'journalist' Rachel Maddow and The View's Joy Behar, panicking that Trump will cancel The View if he wins. 

You can't make this stuff up. 

Rachel Maddow was the first subject to stoke the flame. 'I'm worried about the country broadly if we put someone in power who is openly avowing that he plans to build camps to hold millions of people, and to ‘root out’ what he’s described in subhuman terms as his ‘enemy from within,' Maddow told CNN. 'For that matter, what convinces you that these massive camps he’s planning are only for migrants? I’m worried about me — but only as much as I’m worried about all of us.'

Maddow appeared on The View Tuesday, when host Joy Behar discussed the alarm Maddow sounded. Of course, Behar did not challenge Maddow. Rather, she agreed out loud and put forth a conspiracy of her own.

'So you said recently that you thought that you, as an outspoken critic, could be a target yourself. Some people think that sounds overdramatic, but I’m right there with you,' Behar informed Maddow. 'I think that he is so vindictive that he will go after [us], however he has to, through the IRS maybe, or even through sponsors, to get us off the air maybe, or you.'

There's even video if you want to watch the delusion: 

We will repeat: everything Maddow is imagining in that clip describes exactly what Joe Biden and Merrick Garland are doing right now. 

As James Lindsay likes to say, 'The Iron Law of Woke Projection never misses.'

Twitter, of course, had an unsurprising (but still hilarious) reaction to these predictions from Maddow and Behar.

HAHAHAHAHA. You want Trump to win in a landslide? Because this is how you get Trump to win in a landslide. 

This is true, obviously. But never mind that for now. Twitter is cooking. 

Even people who DON'T like Trump and aren't too excited about voting for him were tempted by Maddow and Behar's panic. 

Polls next week are likely to show yet another Trump bounce based on Tuesday's episode of The View. 

Easily. 

OK, maybe a little TMI from Twitchy's fearless leader. But also ... accurate. LOL. 

That seems like cruel and unusual punishment ... for the bears. 

We're going to go with all of the above. 

You can only vote for Democrats multiple times, unfortunately. Everyone knows that. 

If anyone can do it, Nic Cage can. 

If he promises to cancel Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, it could be FOUR terms. 

This is an important and accurate point, but you can't reason with screeching leftists. Simply enjoy their delusion.

We're not sure which is funniest: their persecution complex (leftists love to be victims), their overestimation of their own importance, or the notion that media types like Maddow and Behar have that anyone -- anyone at all -- actually LIKES them. 

Hell, we'll just laugh at all three. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FUNNY JOY BEHAR RACHEL MADDOW THE VIEW

