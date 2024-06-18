Is That a Promise? Rachel Maddow and Joy Behar Worry About The View Being Canceled if Trump Wins

The hysterics from the leftists about a possible Donald Trump victory in November are beginning to reach a fever pitch. Sure, they've always been irrationally shrieking about 'the end of democracy,' but many of them are now indulging their delusions of grandeur about themselves, thinking that Trump is going to go after them personally.

The other day, everyone's least favorite bartender AOC was panicking about Trump throwing her in prison should he become President. (Maybe she has a guilty conscience about her myriad ethics violations.) Even the Biden-Harris campaign itself tried to fearmonger about a fictional Trump 'promise' to jail his opponents.

Meanwhile, of course, Biden's Department of Justice IS jailing political opponents like Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro -- not to mention non-violent January 6 protesters, grandmothers praying at abortion clinics, and doctors who blow the whistle on 'gender-affirming care' -- but never mind that reality. The gaslighting is all that counts.

The latest leftists to join the paranoid 'Trump is going to get us' crowd are none other than MSNBC 'journalist' Rachel Maddow and The View's Joy Behar, panicking that Trump will cancel The View if he wins.

You can't make this stuff up.

Joy Behar and Rachel Maddow warn that Donald Trump will "cancel The View" if he's elected.https://t.co/7YVWiwc7JL — OutKick (@Outkick) June 18, 2024

Rachel Maddow was the first subject to stoke the flame. 'I'm worried about the country broadly if we put someone in power who is openly avowing that he plans to build camps to hold millions of people, and to ‘root out’ what he’s described in subhuman terms as his ‘enemy from within,' Maddow told CNN. 'For that matter, what convinces you that these massive camps he’s planning are only for migrants? I’m worried about me — but only as much as I’m worried about all of us.' Maddow appeared on The View Tuesday, when host Joy Behar discussed the alarm Maddow sounded. Of course, Behar did not challenge Maddow. Rather, she agreed out loud and put forth a conspiracy of her own. 'So you said recently that you thought that you, as an outspoken critic, could be a target yourself. Some people think that sounds overdramatic, but I’m right there with you,' Behar informed Maddow. 'I think that he is so vindictive that he will go after [us], however he has to, through the IRS maybe, or even through sponsors, to get us off the air maybe, or you.'

There's even video if you want to watch the delusion:

Joy Behar fears Donald Trump could pull The View and Rachel Maddow's show off the air in a second term.



"How seriously should we be taking that?" https://t.co/eyukfAQirh pic.twitter.com/F9qVj9TI9M — Zachary Leeman (@WritingLeeman) June 18, 2024

We will repeat: everything Maddow is imagining in that clip describes exactly what Joe Biden and Merrick Garland are doing right now.

As James Lindsay likes to say, 'The Iron Law of Woke Projection never misses.'

Twitter, of course, had an unsurprising (but still hilarious) reaction to these predictions from Maddow and Behar.

I didn’t know I needed another reason to vote for Trump, but here it is, a bonus reason. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) June 18, 2024

50 states and DC!https://t.co/Lcu0nJAz6f — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) June 19, 2024

HAHAHAHAHA. You want Trump to win in a landslide? Because this is how you get Trump to win in a landslide.

While this is a compelling reason to vote for Trump, I’m pretty sure Presidents have zero to do with TV programming. https://t.co/jm5hEu2XYf — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) June 18, 2024

This is true, obviously. But never mind that for now. Twitter is cooking.

Stop, I’m already voting for him. https://t.co/sCsjRa5BHP — Lizzy Lou Who 🪻 (@_wintergirl93) June 18, 2024

Don’t threaten me with a good time, ladies. https://t.co/HK9nfItfVK — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 18, 2024

The most convincing pro-Trump argument yet. https://t.co/Hk6n2FKOMM — Kimberly Ross 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱🇹🇼 (@SouthernKeeks) June 18, 2024

Worth changing your vote if you weren’t already! https://t.co/2G4c8QNJnl — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) June 19, 2024

Even people who DON'T like Trump and aren't too excited about voting for him were tempted by Maddow and Behar's panic.

That’s it. I’m voting for him. — Kent Moore (@kentrmoore) June 18, 2024

Stop giving me reasons to vote for Trump! — Shadyhugs (@Shadyhugs) June 18, 2024

I just found the one reason that could make me vote for Trump. https://t.co/pmOCD2JLiX — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) June 18, 2024

Polls next week are likely to show yet another Trump bounce based on Tuesday's episode of The View.

How many votes would Trump pick up if he ran on this? Could be in the millions. 😂https://t.co/O0K8xggDQ0 https://t.co/5zvxd4O7j0 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) June 18, 2024

Easily.

Stop … I can only get so erect.



Wait.



Yeah. That works. https://t.co/XJvuUSk4Fu — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 18, 2024

OK, maybe a little TMI from Twitchy's fearless leader. But also ... accurate. LOL.

"If Trump is elected. he will send a personal platoon of horseback riding centurions to my front gates, burn my house down and send me on donkey into Yellowstone National park to live with the bears" Joy Behar screamed to herself in the mirror. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 18, 2024

That seems like cruel and unusual punishment ... for the bears.

We're going to go with all of the above.

Guys I can only cast one vote for Trump https://t.co/tAIQYNJXKe — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 18, 2024

You can only vote for Democrats multiple times, unfortunately. Everyone knows that.

can we elect him TODAY?! https://t.co/mZoSWKywu5 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 18, 2024

“I’m going to steal the election for Trump” https://t.co/jplKJIp43o pic.twitter.com/6V37MpkYKx — Paul Hundred, GED (@paul_hundred) June 18, 2024

If anyone can do it, Nic Cage can.

This is how he becomes a three term president. https://t.co/nrhqK28ojQ — Better Phetasy (@BetterPhetasy) June 18, 2024

If he promises to cancel Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, it could be FOUR terms.

Stop! Stop! I already have enough reasons to vote for him!



Jokes aside, if Hillary won, citizens united would have been overturned and @TheView would be stripped of all First Amendment protection



Its only because of Trump that this isn’t possible https://t.co/oQI9TVbnE7 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) June 18, 2024

This is an important and accurate point, but you can't reason with screeching leftists. Simply enjoy their delusion.

We're not sure which is funniest: their persecution complex (leftists love to be victims), their overestimation of their own importance, or the notion that media types like Maddow and Behar have that anyone -- anyone at all -- actually LIKES them.

Hell, we'll just laugh at all three.