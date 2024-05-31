Guess How Much Judge Merchan's Daughter Earned From the 2020 Biden-Harris Campaign

Yesterday afternoon, the jury in the Trump trial in Manhattan returned a guilty verdict on all 34 felony counts that District Attorney Alvin Bragg had concocted in order to 'get' the Republican presidential nominee in 2024.

Advertisement

Twitchy has been and will continue to cover many of the aspects of how crooked this entire circus has been, but one thing that Donald Trump has claimed all along is how compromised the judge in the case, Juan Merchan, was and is. One conflict of interest that Trump focused on was Merchan's daughter, Loren Merchan, who is a Democrat operative and has worked for many Democrat clients through her firm, Authentic Campaigns, including Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.

The media excoriated Trump for this. They called it unconscionable for him to 'attack' a family member (even though the younger Merchan is 35 years old). The one thing they couldn't do, though, is dispute Trump's claim. Because it is true. The younger Merchan IS the president of Authentic Campaigns and she DOES work for high-profile Democrats.

Shortly before the verdict came in yesterday, we learned just how much Merchan has been rewarded for her work on behalf of Harris, Biden, and other Democrats.

BREAKING: FEC vendor records reveal Judge Merchan's daughter raked in $9.7 mil from Biden+Kamala during their 2020 campaigns for prez, raising fresh conflict issues. They paid Loren Merchan's Dem consulting firm Authentic Campaigns to sway swing-state undecideds thru social media — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) May 30, 2024

Wow. Nearly $10 million in 2020 alone. And Authentic Campaigns has been fundraising off of the Trump trial. Through the end of March this year, her company had helped Democrat clients raise a whopping $93 MILLION off of the trial, according to The New York Post.

But sure. There's no conflict of interest there for Judge Merchan, is there?

Welcome to the banana republic.

We can't think of a better word to describe it.

You haven't seen -- and will never see -- that covered on CNN or MSNBC.

All of this brazen corruption would be comedic if it weren't so dangerous https://t.co/FtIW37dxmV — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) May 30, 2024

The corruption is very dangerous. The media's lack of interest in the corruption is the comedic part.

The chirping of the crickets about this information is deafening.

Why aren't we hearing anything from the "legal ethicists" who insist that Justice Alito recuse himself from the Trump immunity case because his wife flew a flag at their beach house? https://t.co/WgcuARQhgv — David Catron (@Catronicus) May 30, 2024

Justice Alito sold stock in failing Bud Light and the media and leftist 'legal experts' screamed about it. They have nothing to say about this.

I don't want to hear about flags flying until you look in this. @JohnJHarwood @joenbc https://t.co/2dxXKFNdA4 — Marc (@MarcMantone) May 30, 2024

Advertisement

Does anyone even REMOTELY believe anymore that the likes of Joe Scarborough and John Harwood are anything but Democrat Party apparatchiks?

The Due Process clause of the U.S. Constitution require recusal “where there is otherwise a strong possibility that the judge’s decision will be biased.”



The Merchan family has far too much to lose to recuse.



This verdict will not hold upon scrutiny by the higher court(s). https://t.co/TgZRKjNxYb — Andrea Tantaros (@AndreaTantaros) May 30, 2024

This is just one of about FIFTY aspects of the Trump trial that will not hold up to even the tiniest bit of scrutiny. Which is why the media refuses to scrutinize it.

The damage being done to America from this trial is greater by several orders of magnitude than January 6th https://t.co/XpdvxN6fBs — Creel Committee: 1776 (@The_Real_Creel) May 30, 2024

Corrupt Democrat Manhattan Acting Justice Juan Merchan knows he must deliver Trump’s felony conviction.



Or Loren Merchan's lucrative Biden Democrat fundraising career is over.



That’s why Judge Merchan got “randomly” selected for all 3 Trump trials.



Partisan.



Corrupt.



Rigged. https://t.co/GhiLycHcZ0 — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) May 30, 2024

We have a judge in NY who has not only donated to the political opponent of the defendant in his courtroom, but has a daughter who has received MILLIONS from those same political opponents



But the *true* attack on the rule of law is a pine tree flag flying at a beach house https://t.co/om5mstZy3V — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 30, 2024

Advertisement

Yes, let's not forget that. Not only is Merchan's daughter a MAJOR operative and fundraiser for Democrats, but also Merchan himself donated (albeit in small amounts) to Biden's campaign and anti-Republican groups.

Still nothing to see here.

LAWFARE🧵: The Democrats aren't wasting a minute of this trial. The judges daughter is fundraising off of it. The Biden campaign held a fundraiser outside of the courthouse yesterday. Now the judge's daughter is providing her clients reserved seating in the trial. https://t.co/i6WPvEimHg pic.twitter.com/Cw7oBJip4T — @amuse (@amuse) May 30, 2024

Holy cow, LOL. Selling seats to the circus. It just gets worse and worse.

We won't repeat every damning tweet in that thread here, but this is the final tweet the thread, citing New York Rules of Judicial Conduct:

LAWFARE🧵: There is no doubt acting Justice Merchan should have recused himself from the Trump case due to his daughter's financial interest in the case. According to Section 100.3(E)(1) of the New York Rules of Judicial Conduct:



"A judge shall disqualify himself or herself in a… pic.twitter.com/7PUAw8Pybz — @amuse (@amuse) May 30, 2024

Here is the full text of the rule:

'A judge shall disqualify himself or herself in a proceeding in which the judge’s impartiality might reasonably be questioned, including but not limited to instances where ... the judge knows that the judge, the judge's spouse or domestic partner, or a person known by the judge to be within the sixth degree of relationship to either of them, or the spouse or domestic partner of such a person is likely to be a material witness in the proceeding; or has an economic interest in the subject matter in controversy or in a party to the proceeding.'

Advertisement

It's pretty safe to say that Loren Merchan had a STRONG economic interest in the subject matter.

We didn't even stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night and it seems fairly obvious to us.

Wonder if Merchan is the “Big Guy” here? Follow the money! — Myrna 💋💄🍺 (@GigaBeers) May 30, 2024

That's a very good question. A question that demands an explanation. Kash Patel offered the solution on Truth Social:

Merchan can't even contend that he ACTED impartially despite the conflict of interest.

Between the gag order, demanding Trump be in court every day, citing Trump for contempt for criticizing him -- outside of court, shouting at Trump's defense witness, not allowing Trump to have an FEC official testify on campaign finance law, and his ridiculous jury instructions that many saw as unprecedented, there was nothing impartial about his behavior or rulings throughout the trial.

Democrats are perfectly happy with their two-tiered justice system worthy of a third-world country. The only question that remains is whether or not Republicans have the guts to make them regret creating one.

***

Support Twitchy and our telling the truth about things the Left would rather we not tell the truth about by signing up for a Twitchy VIP Membership TODAY! And, when you use code USA60 you'll save 60%!