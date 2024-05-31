Florida Teachers Being Trained to Indoctrinate Students in Christian Nationalism
NBC News Analyst Begs Blacks and Hispanics to Do What They Did in...
Transgender Woman Writes Children's Book, 'In My Daddy's Belly'
Biden-Harris HQ Pounces on 'New' Report That Donald Trump Said the N-Word
Biden-Harris Campaign Issues Statement on Trump Verdict
'Tim McGraw Is About to Find Out What #Budlighted Means' - McGraw Shills...
White House Counsel's Office Assures Us the Biden Administration Respects the Rule of...
Team Biden Upset That CNN and MSNBC Didn't Cover Joe Biden's Massive Rally
EXCLUSIVE OFFER: 60% Off VIP Membership. Today Only!
Rep. Jamie Raskin Writes That SCOTUS Recusals Are Not a ‘Friendly Suggestion’
Reactions Come in to Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict; Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio, and...
Trump Proclaims 'Real Verdict' Will Happen November 5th
BREAKING -- Welcome to the Banana Republic: Trump Found Guilty; UPDATE: Trump Responds,...
YIKES: Guy With Suspended License Makes Zoom Court Appearance While DRIVING

Guess How Much Judge Merchan's Daughter Earned From the 2020 Biden-Harris Campaign

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on May 31, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Yesterday afternoon, the jury in the Trump trial in Manhattan returned a guilty verdict on all 34 felony counts that District Attorney Alvin Bragg had concocted in order to 'get' the Republican presidential nominee in 2024. 

Advertisement

Twitchy has been and will continue to cover many of the aspects of how crooked this entire circus has been, but one thing that Donald Trump has claimed all along is how compromised the judge in the case, Juan Merchan, was and is. One conflict of interest that Trump focused on was Merchan's daughter, Loren Merchan, who is a Democrat operative and has worked for many Democrat clients through her firm, Authentic Campaigns, including Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. 

The media excoriated Trump for this. They called it unconscionable for him to 'attack' a family member (even though the younger Merchan is 35 years old). The one thing they couldn't do, though, is dispute Trump's claim. Because it is true. The younger Merchan IS the president of Authentic Campaigns and she DOES work for high-profile Democrats. 

Shortly before the verdict came in yesterday, we learned just how much Merchan has been rewarded for her work on behalf of Harris, Biden, and other Democrats. 

Wow. Nearly $10 million in 2020 alone. And Authentic Campaigns has been fundraising off of the Trump trial. Through the end of March this year, her company had helped Democrat clients raise a whopping $93 MILLION off of the trial, according to The New York Post.

Recommended

Florida Teachers Being Trained to Indoctrinate Students in Christian Nationalism
Brett T.
Advertisement

But sure. There's no conflict of interest there for Judge Merchan, is there? 

Welcome to the banana republic. 

We can't think of a better word to describe it. 

You haven't seen -- and will never see -- that covered on CNN or MSNBC. 

The corruption is very dangerous. The media's lack of interest in the corruption is the comedic part. 

The chirping of the crickets about this information is deafening.

Justice Alito sold stock in failing Bud Light and the media and leftist 'legal experts' screamed about it. They have nothing to say about this. 

Advertisement

Does anyone even REMOTELY believe anymore that the likes of Joe Scarborough and John Harwood are anything but Democrat Party apparatchiks? 

This is just one of about FIFTY aspects of the Trump trial that will not hold up to even the tiniest bit of scrutiny. Which is why the media refuses to scrutinize it. 

Advertisement

Yes, let's not forget that. Not only is Merchan's daughter a MAJOR operative and fundraiser for Democrats, but also Merchan himself donated (albeit in small amounts) to Biden's campaign and anti-Republican groups. 

Still nothing to see here. 

Holy cow, LOL. Selling seats to the circus. It just gets worse and worse. 

We won't repeat every damning tweet in that thread here, but this is the final tweet the thread, citing New York Rules of Judicial Conduct: 

Here is the full text of the rule: 

'A judge shall disqualify himself or herself in a proceeding in which the judge’s impartiality might reasonably be questioned, including but not limited to instances where ... the judge knows that the judge, the judge's spouse or domestic partner, or a person known by the judge to be within the sixth degree of relationship to either of them, or the spouse or domestic partner of such a person is likely to be a material witness in the proceeding; or has an economic interest in the subject matter in controversy or in a party to the proceeding.'

Advertisement

It's pretty safe to say that Loren Merchan had a STRONG economic interest in the subject matter. 

We didn't even stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night and it seems fairly obvious to us. 

That's a very good question. A question that demands an explanation. Kash Patel offered the solution on Truth Social: 

Merchan can't even contend that he ACTED impartially despite the conflict of interest.

Between the gag order, demanding Trump be in court every day, citing Trump for contempt for criticizing him -- outside of court, shouting at Trump's defense witness, not allowing Trump to have an FEC official testify on campaign finance law, and his ridiculous jury instructions that many saw as unprecedented, there was nothing impartial about his behavior or rulings throughout the trial.

Democrats are perfectly happy with their two-tiered justice system worthy of a third-world country. The only question that remains is whether or not Republicans have the guts to make them regret creating one.

***

Support Twitchy and our telling the truth about things the Left would rather we not tell the truth about by signing up for a Twitchy VIP Membership TODAY! And, when you use code USA60 you'll save 60%!

Advertisement
Tags: CORRUPTION DONALD TRUMP NEW YORK TRIAL ALVIN BRAGG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Florida Teachers Being Trained to Indoctrinate Students in Christian Nationalism
Brett T.
'Tim McGraw Is About to Find Out What #Budlighted Means' - McGraw Shills for Planet Fitness
Gordon K
NBC News Analyst Begs Blacks and Hispanics to Do What They Did in 2020 and Vote Democratic
Brett T.
Team Biden Upset That CNN and MSNBC Didn't Cover Joe Biden's Massive Rally
Brett T.
Rep. Jamie Raskin Writes That SCOTUS Recusals Are Not a ‘Friendly Suggestion’
Brett T.
Reactions Come in to Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict; Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio, and More
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Florida Teachers Being Trained to Indoctrinate Students in Christian Nationalism Brett T.
Advertisement