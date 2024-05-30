EXCLUSIVE OFFER: 60% Off VIP Membership. Today Only!
Rep. Jamie Raskin Writes That SCOTUS Recusals Are Not a ‘Friendly Suggestion’
Reactions Come in to Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict; Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio, and More

Brett T.  |  5:45 PM on May 30, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool

It looks like people were expecting a guilty verdict, as they had their statements prepared. Here's some early reaction to Donald Trump being found guilty on all counts.

…  absurd and ridiculous charges and outrageous jury instructions that guaranteed guilty verdicts 

Biden and the Trump deranged left will stop at nothing to remain in power

That this case—involving alleged misdemeanor business records violations from nearly a decade ago—was even brought is a testament to the political debasement of the justice system in places like New York City. This is especially true considering this same district attorney routinely excuses criminal conduct in a way that has endangered law-abiding citizens in his jurisdiction.

It is often said that no one is above the law, but it is also true that no one is below the law. If the defendant were not Donald Trump, this case would never have been brought, the judge would have never issued similar rulings, and the jury would have never returned a guilty verdict.

In America, the rule of law should be applied in a dispassionate, even-handed manner, not become captive to the political agenda of some kangaroo court.

Rep. Jamie Raskin Writes That SCOTUS Recusals Are Not a ‘Friendly Suggestion’
Brett T.
We'll certainly have more coverage as this story develops.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP MARCO RUBIO TRIAL RON DESANTIS

