Reactions Come in to Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict; Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio, and More

It looks like people were expecting a guilty verdict, as they had their statements prepared. Here's some early reaction to Donald Trump being found guilty on all counts.

Guilty on all counts. The country is disgraced. Alvin Bragg should be disbarred. They will rue the day they unleashed this lawfare to corrupt a presidential election. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 30, 2024

The verdict in New York is a complete travesty that makes a mockery of our system of justice



A political show trial conducted by an openly pro-Biden judge whose daughter makes money off the case, a jury from the most liberal county in America, absurd and ridiculous charges and… — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 30, 2024

… absurd and ridiculous charges and outrageous jury instructions that guaranteed guilty verdicts Biden and the Trump deranged left will stop at nothing to remain in power

Today’s verdict represents the culmination of a legal process that has been bent to the political will of the actors involved: a leftist prosecutor, a partisan judge and a jury reflective of one of the most liberal enclaves in America—all in an effort to “get” Donald Trump.



That… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 30, 2024

That this case—involving alleged misdemeanor business records violations from nearly a decade ago—was even brought is a testament to the political debasement of the justice system in places like New York City. This is especially true considering this same district attorney routinely excuses criminal conduct in a way that has endangered law-abiding citizens in his jurisdiction. It is often said that no one is above the law, but it is also true that no one is below the law. If the defendant were not Donald Trump, this case would never have been brought, the judge would have never issued similar rulings, and the jury would have never returned a guilty verdict. In America, the rule of law should be applied in a dispassionate, even-handed manner, not become captive to the political agenda of some kangaroo court.

This decision is a disgrace to the rule of law and our Constitution.



Dems invented a felony to "get Trump," with the help of a Soros funded prosecutor and a Biden donor Judge, who rigged the entire case to get this outcome.



This isn't justice, it's election interference. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) May 30, 2024

First they rigged and stole the 2020 election. And now we have a rigged criminal trial of the former President. The ball is now in your court, America. How will you react to this in November? — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) May 30, 2024

No Trump supporter is not voting for him because of verdict. And likely many on the fence will support him now out of spite of our corrupt judicial system.



🍌 Republic. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 30, 2024

Donald Trump is only guilty of two things: Leading in the polls in the 2024 election and being a threat to entrenched power in Washington DC. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 30, 2024

Justice has been effectively dead for a while in this country. Today was its funeral. This will be overturned on appeal but nothing can truly undo the travesty that has just occurred. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 30, 2024

Today's verdict from this partisan, corrupt, and rigged trial just guaranteed Trump's landslide victory on November 5, 2024. — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) May 30, 2024

An absolute travesty -- and, in all likelihood, a massive Constitutional mess https://t.co/JyQheBvljn — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 30, 2024

The promise of America has been broken.



All of those voices screaming that Trump was a “threat to democracy” will celebrate the political persecution.



This is a disgrace.



Still, Trump will be our next President. — Gabriel Groisman (@GabeGroisman) May 30, 2024

We'll certainly have more coverage as this story develops.

