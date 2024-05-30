BREAKING -- Welcome to the Banana Republic: Trump Found Guilty; UPDATE: Trump Responds, Sentencing Set

Initially it was looking like today's Trump trial in Manhattan would wrap up with the jury needing another day to deliberate. Then came some sudden news:

VERDICT — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 30, 2024

Advertisement

A Manhattan jury has found former president and presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump guilty on all 34 of Alvin Bragg's felony charges, giving Democrats what they've been after for so long: A Trump felony conviction. For now, that is.

Trump has previously vowed to appeal if a guilty verdict came down.

We'll update this story (and have more stories) as more details become available.

Update:

Jonathan Turley, who was in the courtroom today, confirmed the verdicts:

Guilty on all counts. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 30, 2024

Most legal experts not counting the ones who are leftist enought to appear on MSNBC regularly believe this will be overturned on appeal.

UPDATE:

Leaving the courthouse, Trump responded this way:

Trump’s full remarks following the guilty verdict pic.twitter.com/5NrkNsuiHu — Acyn (@Acyn) May 30, 2024

UPDATE II:

This isn't particularly surprising considering the partisan nature of the judge:

NEW YORK (AP) — Judge has set Donald Trump's sentencing for July 11, just days before Republicans are set to select him as 2024 nominee. — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 30, 2024

Stay tuned.