EXCLUSIVE OFFER: 60% Off VIP Membership. Today Only!
Rep. Jamie Raskin Writes That SCOTUS Recusals Are Not a ‘Friendly Suggestion’
Reactions Come in to Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict; Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio, and...
Trump Proclaims 'Real Verdict' Will Happen November 5th
YIKES: Guy With Suspended License Makes Zoom Court Appearance While DRIVING
After Lying Repeatedly, DOJ Releases Emails PROVING They Tracked Moms for Liberty As...
Seinfeld vs Woke Students, Jill Biden Begs for Votes, Kamala Diversity!
SNOBBY John Legend Says Blacks Are Leaving Biden Because of 'Masculinity' and Economic...
California Department of Corrections Forces Female Guards to Strip 'Trans-Identified Males...
WRONG Side of History: Iran's Racist, Homophobic, and Violent Supreme Leader Praises Campu...
OUCH! Chief Justice Roberts Delivers a SCOTUS Smackdown to Shameless Dem Senators
Healing the Soul of the Nation: Biden Says Trump Wouldn’t Pardon J6 Protesters...
Planned Parenthood's Post About a 'Man Receiving No Support for His Abortion' and...
And?! Biden BRAGGING About Standing With a Black Man on Memorial Day Does...

BREAKING -- Welcome to the Banana Republic: Trump Found Guilty; UPDATE: Trump Responds, Sentencing Set

Doug P.  |  5:31 PM on May 30, 2024
Justin Lane/Pool Photo via AP

Initially it was looking like today's Trump trial in Manhattan would wrap up with the jury needing another day to deliberate. Then came some sudden news:

Advertisement

A Manhattan jury has found former president and presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump guilty on all 34 of Alvin Bragg's felony charges, giving Democrats what they've been after for so long: A Trump felony conviction. For now, that is.

Trump has previously vowed to appeal if a guilty verdict came down.

We'll update this story (and have more stories) as more details become available.

Update:

Jonathan Turley, who was in the courtroom today, confirmed the verdicts:

Most legal experts not counting the ones who are leftist enought to appear on MSNBC regularly believe this will be overturned on appeal.

UPDATE:

Leaving the courthouse, Trump responded this way:

UPDATE II:

This isn't particularly surprising considering the partisan nature of the judge:

Stay tuned.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Reactions Come in to Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict; Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio, and More
Brett T.
Rep. Jamie Raskin Writes That SCOTUS Recusals Are Not a ‘Friendly Suggestion’
Brett T.
After Lying Repeatedly, DOJ Releases Emails PROVING They Tracked Moms for Liberty As a Hate Group
Amy Curtis
OUCH! Chief Justice Roberts Delivers a SCOTUS Smackdown to Shameless Dem Senators
Doug P.
YIKES: Guy With Suspended License Makes Zoom Court Appearance While DRIVING
Amy Curtis
SNOBBY John Legend Says Blacks Are Leaving Biden Because of 'Masculinity' and Economic 'Misinformation'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Reactions Come in to Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict; Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio, and More Brett T.
Advertisement